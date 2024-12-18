Films from FNE Partner Countries at Sundance Film Festival 2025:

WARSAW: Below are the films produced or coproduced by FNE partner countries which will screen at the upcoming edition of the Sundance Film Festival running from 23 January to 2 February 2025, in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah, USA

The Macedonian/Czech/Serbian/Croatian coproduction DJ Ahmet, which is the first feature by the Macedonian director Georgi M. Unkovski, will have its world premiere in the World Dramatic Competition. The film features 15-year old Ahmet from the remote Yoruk village of Kodzalia, who finds refuge in music while navigating his father’s expectations, a conservative community, and his first experience with loving a girl.

The Danish/Czech Mr. Nobody against Putin by David Borenstein and Pavel Talankin will have its world premiere in the World Cinema Documentary Competition. The film is a glimpse into contemporary Russia through secretly shot footage by Russian teacher and co-director of the film Pavel Talankin.

Abortion drama April directed by Dea Kulumbegashvili will screen in the Spotlight section of the festival. This coproduction between France, Italy and Georgia had its world premiere at the 81st Venice Film Festival in 2024. After a newborn dies during delivery, the morals and professionalism of an ob-gyn, Nina, come under scrutiny amid rumours that she performs illegal abortions for those in need.

Hurikán, directed by Jan Saska, was selected for the Animated Short Film competition from 11,153 submissions from around the world. The film is a coproduction between the Czech Republic (Maur Film), France, Slovakia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Polish title People & Things directed by Damian Kosowski and produced by Munk Studio will screen in the Short Film programme.

The Polish minority coproduction The Ugly Stepsister by Norwegian director Emilie Blichfeldt will open the Midnight programme.

U.S. feature film Bubble & Squeak directed by Evan Twohy, which was entirely shot in Estonia with a large crew of local professionals including actors, was selected for the U.S. Dramatic Competition.

Films from FNE Partner Countries at Sundance Film Festival 2025:

World Dramatic Competition:

DJ Ahmet (North Macedonia, Czech Republic, Serbia, Croatia)

Directed by Georgi M. Unkovski

Produced by Cinema Futura j

Coproduced by Sektor Film, Alter Vision, Backroom Productions, Baš Čelik Film House, 365 Films

Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, Film Center Serbia, the Czech Film Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages, the South Eastern Europe Cinema Network (SEE Cinema Network)

Sales: Films Boutique

World Cinema Documentary Competition:

Mr. Nobody against Putin (Denmark, Czech Republic)

Directed by David Borenstein, Pavel Talankin

Produced by made in copenhagen

Coproduced by PINK in association with BBC Storyville, DR, ZDF/ARTE,

Supported by the Danish Film Institute, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, FilmFyn, Fritt Ord, the Czech Film Fund, Hermod Lannungs Fond, NRK, SVT, RTS RadioTélévision Suisse, VPRO

Sales: DR Sales

Spotlight:

April (France, Italy, Georgia)

Directed by Dea Kulumbegashvili

Produced by First Picture, Frenesy Films, Independent Film Project, Memo Films Production

Coproduced by Arte France Cinema in association with Pyramide Distribution and with the Participation of Arte France

Sales: Goodfellas

Animated Short Film Competition:

Hurikán (Czech Republic, France, Slovakia, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Jan Saska

Short Film Programme:

People & Things (Poland)

Directed by Damian Kosowski

Midnight Programme:

The Ugly Stepsister / Den stygge stesøsteren (Norway, Poland, Sweden, Denmark)

Directed by Emilie Blichfeldt

Produced by Mer Film

Coproduced by Zentropa Sweden, Lava Film, Motor

Supported by the Norwegian Film Institute, the Polish Cash Rebate and the Polish Film Institute, the Swedish Film Institute, the Danish Film Institute, Eurimages, DR, Nordisk Film & TV Fond

Click HERE for a press release about Hurikán.