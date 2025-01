When East Meets West 2025 Announces First Prizes

TRIESTE: The CIRCLE Awards, the RE-ACT Awards and the Italian-Baltic Awards were announced at When East Meets West in Trieste on 21 January 2025.

The 15th edition of When East Meets West is taking place from 19 and 22 January 202, organised by the Friuli Venezia Giulia Audiovisual Fund, together with the Trieste Film Festival/Alpe Adria Cinema, with the support of Creative Europe – MEDIA Programme, MIC - Direzione Generale Cinema e Audiovisivo, CEI (Central European Initiative), Programa Ibermedia, Film Center Serbia, Catalan Films, Ciclic-Centre Val de Loir, and Regione Autonoma del Friuli Venezia Giulia, and in collaboration with Creative Europe Desk Italy, Croatia, Serbia, Belgium Wallonie, Belgium Flanders, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Bulgaria, Greece, Montenegro and Slovenia.

CIRCLE Awards:

Docs Barcelona Award:

Francesca Bertin (Italy) for Al Bayt

Sheffield DocFest Award:

Rand Beiruty Jordan for Portrait of A

European Film Market – Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Initiative Award:

Ines Tanović (Bosnia and Herzegovina) for Letters to My Children

PR and Marketing Consulting Award – Awarded by Marijana Harder:

Clara López Rubio (Spain) for Amazonas

CinEuropa Spotlight Award:

Flora Linghwa Huang (Taiwan) for White Waters

Studio Ruolli Putorti Legal Support Award:

Koval Bhatia (India) for Somewhere Over the Rainbow

EWA Talent Encouragement Award:

Win Fang (China) for Letters from Home

DAE Strategy Award – Awarded by the DAE Executive Board:

Fagamou Fama Ndiaye (Senegal) for Maty or the Real Life

RE-ACT Awards:

Big Women (Serbia)

Directed by Milica Tomović

Produced by Big Time Production / Non-Aligned Films

The Banned Wood (Italy)

Directed by Giulio Squarci

Produced by Okta Film

Dad in the Attic (Croatia)

Directed by Dana Budisavljević

Produced by Hulahop

The Healers (Slovenia)

Directed by Atila Urbančić and Lun Sevnik

Produced by Cvinger film

New Rabbitland (Serbia)

Directed by Ana Nedeljković and Nicola Majdak

Produced by Film House Bas Celik

The Last Roast (Slovenia)

Directed by Urban Zorko

Produced by Monoo

Suspicious Area (Croatia)

Directed by Filip Peruzović

Produced by Pipser

The Waterline (Italy)

Directed by Aurora Mischi and Massimo Mucciut

Produced by Staragara IT

Italian-Baltic Awards:

The Art of Bitting Your Tongue (Latvia, Italy)

Directed by Ieva Norvele

Written by Ieva Norvele, Eszter Horvath

Produced by Tasse Film

Coproduced by Corego

Dolce far niente (Latvia, Italy)

Directed and written by Elena Kairyte

Produced by Baltic Production

Coproduced by Kine Societá cooperative

Three Mothers / Tre madri (Italy, Latvia)

Directed by Enrico Lando

Produced by Jolefilm

Coproduced by Air Productions