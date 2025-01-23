Winners of When East Meets West 2025

The numbers of this edition of WEMW are quite impressive: more than 650 registered participants from over 50 countries, nearly 600 scheduled individual meetings, and over 15 different activities running simultaneously over a 4-day programme shaped together with almost 100 international partners and supporters.
WEMW Co-production Forum Awards:
Film Center Serbia Development Award:
Tales of Fruits and Monsters (Slovenia)
Directed by Gregor Božič
Produced by Nosorogi
Ciclic WEMW Award:
Klára Is Here (Hungary)
Directed by Dávid Csicskár
Produced Filmfabriq
GoGo2025 Residency Award:
Under the Yellow Sky (Estonia, Latvia, Ukraine)
Directed by Maryna Nazarenko
Produced Undi Teod
EWA Network’s Award for Equality & Inclusion:
Aistė Žegulytė for Biodestructors (Lithuania)
Produced by Studio Uljana Kim
EAVE Producers Workshop Award:
Jelena Radenkovic for Big Women (Serbia)
Produced by Big Time Production / Non-Aligned Films
Taskovski #DocsConnect Award:
Anna Khazaradze for Berliner (Georgia)
Produced by 1991 Productions
DAE Talent Development Award:
Leen Michiels for Better Than Gold (Belgium)
Produced by Krater Films
CEE Animation Award:
Twisted (Italy)
Directed by Martina Sarritzu, Giorgia Malatrasi
Produced by Rodaggio
Marché du Film Producers Network:
Natalia Pavlove for Running with Beasts (Czech Republic)
Produced by Other Stories
Alice Drago for Salvatierra (Italy)
Produced by Epica Film
Pop Up Film Residency Award:
Gregor Božič for Tales of Fruits and Monsters
Produced by Nosorogi
Last Stop Trieste:
HBO Europe Award:
My Dad’s Lessons (Croatia)
Directed by Dalija Dozet
Produced by Hulahop
Film Centre of Montenegro Award:
Electing Ms Santa (Republic of Moldova, Romania)
Directed by Raisa Răzmeriță
Produced by HaiDOC Productions
Coproduced by Tangaj Production
Arte Video Award:
Divia (Poland, Ukraine, the Netherlands)
Directed by Dmytro Hreshko
Produced by GogolFilm
Coproduced by Up Ua Studio, Valk Productions
This is IT:
Laser Film Post Production Award:
On Their Own (Romania, Italy)
Directed by Tudor Jurgiu
Produced by Libra Films
Coproduced by Indyca
First Cut +:
TRT Prize:
Amores (Brazil)
Directed by Grace Passô
Produced by Entre Films, Desvia, Globo Films
MIDPOINT Shorts:
HAVC & MIDPOINT Development Award:
Kurkuma (India)
Directed by Drishya Gautham
Produced by Stray Factory
Italy – Baltic Co-development Awards:
The Art of Bitting Your Tongue (Latvia, Italy)
Directed by Ieva Norvele
Written by Ieva Norvele, Eszter Horvath
Produced by Tasse Film
Coproduced by Corego
Dolce far niente (Latvia, Italy)
Directed and written by Elena Kairyte
Produced by Baltic Production
Coproduced by Kine Societá cooperative
Three Mothers / Tre madri (Italy, Latvia)
Directed by Enrico Lando
Produced by Jolefilm
Coproduced by Air Productions
Inspirational Lab Special Gifts Programme:
International Screen Institute Special Gift:
Time Huszar
TorinoFilmLab Special Gift:
Samaya Hillenbrand
