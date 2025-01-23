23-01-2025

Winners of When East Meets West 2025

    Winners of When East Meets West 2025 credit: WEMW

    TRIESTE: The 15th edition of When East Meets West closed on 22 January 2025 with the awards ceremony after four rich days of pitching sessions, works in progress, inspirational labs, and talks.

    The numbers of this edition of WEMW are quite impressive: more than 650 registered participants from over 50 countries, nearly 600 scheduled individual meetings, and over 15 different activities running simultaneously over a 4-day programme shaped together with almost 100 international partners and supporters.

    WEMW Co-production Forum Awards:

    Film Center Serbia Development Award:
    Tales of Fruits and Monsters (Slovenia)
    Directed by Gregor Božič 
    Produced by Nosorogi

    Ciclic WEMW Award:
    Klára Is Here (Hungary)
    Directed by Dávid Csicskár
    Produced Filmfabriq

    GoGo2025 Residency Award:
    Under the Yellow Sky (Estonia, Latvia, Ukraine)
    Directed by Maryna Nazarenko
    Produced Undi Teod 

    EWA Network’s Award for Equality & Inclusion:
    Aistė Žegulytė for Biodestructors (Lithuania)
    Produced by Studio Uljana Kim

    EAVE Producers Workshop Award:
    Jelena Radenkovic for Big Women (Serbia)
    Produced by Big Time Production / Non-Aligned Films

    Taskovski #DocsConnect Award:
    Anna Khazaradze for Berliner (Georgia)
    Produced by 1991 Productions

    DAE Talent Development Award:
    Leen Michiels for Better Than Gold (Belgium)
    Produced by Krater Films

    CEE Animation Award:
    Twisted (Italy)
    Directed by Martina Sarritzu, Giorgia Malatrasi
    Produced by Rodaggio

    Marché du Film Producers Network:

    Natalia Pavlove for Running with Beasts (Czech Republic)
    Produced by Other Stories

    Alice Drago for Salvatierra (Italy)
    Produced by Epica Film

    Pop Up Film Residency Award:
    Gregor Božič for Tales of Fruits and Monsters
    Produced by Nosorogi

    Last Stop Trieste:

    HBO Europe Award:
    My Dad’s Lessons (Croatia)
    Directed by Dalija Dozet
    Produced by Hulahop

    Film Centre of Montenegro Award:
    Electing Ms Santa (Republic of Moldova, Romania)
    Directed by Raisa Răzmeriță
    Produced by HaiDOC Productions
    Coproduced by Tangaj Production

    Arte Video Award:
    Divia (Poland, Ukraine, the Netherlands)
    Directed by Dmytro Hreshko
    Produced by GogolFilm
    Coproduced by Up Ua Studio, Valk Productions

    This is IT:

    Laser Film Post Production Award:
    On Their Own (Romania, Italy)
    Directed by Tudor Jurgiu
    Produced by Libra Films
    Coproduced by Indyca

    First Cut +:

    TRT Prize:
    Amores (Brazil)
    Directed by Grace Passô
    Produced by Entre Films, Desvia, Globo Films 


    MIDPOINT Shorts:

    HAVC & MIDPOINT Development Award:
    Kurkuma (India) 
    Directed by Drishya Gautham
    Produced by Stray Factory 

    Italy – Baltic Co-development Awards:

    The Art of Bitting Your Tongue (Latvia, Italy)
    Directed by Ieva Norvele
    Written by Ieva Norvele, Eszter Horvath
    Produced by Tasse Film
    Coproduced by Corego

    Dolce far niente (Latvia, Italy)
    Directed and written by Elena Kairyte
    Produced by Baltic Production
    Coproduced by Kine Societá cooperative

    Three Mothers / Tre madri (Italy, Latvia)
    Directed by Enrico Lando
    Produced by Jolefilm
    Coproduced by Air Productions

    Inspirational Lab Special Gifts Programme:

    International Screen Institute Special Gift:
    Time Huszar

    TorinoFilmLab Special Gift:
    Samaya Hillenbrand

