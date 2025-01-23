Winners of When East Meets West 2025

TRIESTE: The 15th edition of When East Meets West closed on 22 January 2025 with the awards ceremony after four rich days of pitching sessions, works in progress, inspirational labs, and talks.

The numbers of this edition of WEMW are quite impressive: more than 650 registered participants from over 50 countries, nearly 600 scheduled individual meetings, and over 15 different activities running simultaneously over a 4-day programme shaped together with almost 100 international partners and supporters.

WEMW Co-production Forum Awards:

Film Center Serbia Development Award:

Tales of Fruits and Monsters (Slovenia)

Directed by Gregor Božič

Produced by Nosorogi

Ciclic WEMW Award:

Klára Is Here (Hungary)

Directed by Dávid Csicskár

Produced Filmfabriq

GoGo2025 Residency Award:

Under the Yellow Sky (Estonia, Latvia, Ukraine)

Directed by Maryna Nazarenko

Produced Undi Teod

EWA Network’s Award for Equality & Inclusion:

Aistė Žegulytė for Biodestructors (Lithuania)

Produced by Studio Uljana Kim

EAVE Producers Workshop Award:

Jelena Radenkovic for Big Women (Serbia)

Produced by Big Time Production / Non-Aligned Films

Taskovski #DocsConnect Award:

Anna Khazaradze for Berliner (Georgia)

Produced by 1991 Productions

DAE Talent Development Award:

Leen Michiels for Better Than Gold (Belgium)

Produced by Krater Films

CEE Animation Award:

Twisted (Italy)

Directed by Martina Sarritzu, Giorgia Malatrasi

Produced by Rodaggio

Marché du Film Producers Network:

Natalia Pavlove for Running with Beasts (Czech Republic)

Produced by Other Stories

Alice Drago for Salvatierra (Italy)

Produced by Epica Film

Pop Up Film Residency Award:

Gregor Božič for Tales of Fruits and Monsters

Produced by Nosorogi

Last Stop Trieste:

HBO Europe Award:

My Dad’s Lessons (Croatia)

Directed by Dalija Dozet

Produced by Hulahop

Film Centre of Montenegro Award:

Electing Ms Santa (Republic of Moldova, Romania)

Directed by Raisa Răzmeriță

Produced by HaiDOC Productions

Coproduced by Tangaj Production

Arte Video Award:

Divia (Poland, Ukraine, the Netherlands)

Directed by Dmytro Hreshko

Produced by GogolFilm

Coproduced by Up Ua Studio, Valk Productions

This is IT:

Laser Film Post Production Award:

On Their Own (Romania, Italy)

Directed by Tudor Jurgiu

Produced by Libra Films

Coproduced by Indyca

First Cut +:

TRT Prize:

Amores (Brazil)

Directed by Grace Passô

Produced by Entre Films, Desvia, Globo Films



MIDPOINT Shorts:

HAVC & MIDPOINT Development Award:

Kurkuma (India)

Directed by Drishya Gautham

Produced by Stray Factory

Italy – Baltic Co-development Awards:

The Art of Bitting Your Tongue (Latvia, Italy)

Directed by Ieva Norvele

Written by Ieva Norvele, Eszter Horvath

Produced by Tasse Film

Coproduced by Corego

Dolce far niente (Latvia, Italy)

Directed and written by Elena Kairyte

Produced by Baltic Production

Coproduced by Kine Societá cooperative

Three Mothers / Tre madri (Italy, Latvia)

Directed by Enrico Lando

Produced by Jolefilm

Coproduced by Air Productions

Inspirational Lab Special Gifts Programme:

International Screen Institute Special Gift:

Time Huszar

TorinoFilmLab Special Gift:

Samaya Hillenbrand

