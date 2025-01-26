FNE at Trieste Film Festival 2025: Full List of Winners

TRIESTE: The Lithuanian film Toxic by Saulė Bliuvaitė received the Trieste Award for Best Feature Film at the 36th Trieste Film Festival, which was held 16 – 24 January 2025. The Romanian majority coproduction TATA by Lina Vdovîi and Radu Ciorniciuc won the Documentary Competition.

TATA also received the Audience Award for Best Documentary, while the Audience Award for Best Feature Film went to another Romanian film, Three Kilometers to the End of the World by Emanuel Pârvu.

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent (Croatia, Bulgaria, France, Slovenia) by Nebojša Slijepčević was voted by the audience as Best Short Film.

The 15th edition of When East Meets West, the industry section of the festival, was held 19 – 22 January 2025.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Trieste Award for Best Feature Film:

Toxic / Akiplėša (Lithuania)

Directed by Saulė Bliuvaitė

Produced by Akisbado

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Lithuanian National Radio and Television

Special Mention:

Lesson Learned / Fekete pont (Hungary)

Directed by Bálint Szimler

Produced by Boddah, CineSuper

Coproduced by Proton Cinema, GoodKids, KMH Film, FocusFox

Alpe Adria Cinema Award to the Best Documentary in Competition:

TATA (Romania, Germania, the Netherlands)

Directed by Lina Vdovîi, Radu Ciorniciuc

Produced by Manifest Film

Coproduced by Corso Film, HBO Max, 100%

Funded by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Eurimages, MDR/ARTE, Film - und Medienstiftung NRW, the Netherlands Film Fund, Al Jazeera Documentary, EO Docs and Creative Europe MEDIA

Made in association with Chicken & Egg Pictures, American Film Showcase and UnionDocs Early Production Lab. It also benefited from support from the Romanian Cultural Institute New York and the Romanian Filmmakers Union (UCIN)

TSFF Corti Prize offered by the Osiride Brovedani Foundation:

Night of Passage (Austria)

Directed by Reza Rasouli

Special Mentions:

Left-handed Pen (Lithuania)

Directed by Adas Burkšaitis

On the Way / RRUGËS (Kosovo)

Audience Awards:

Best Feature Film:

Three Kilometers to the End of the World / Trei kilometri până la capătul lumii (Romania)

Directed by Emanuel Pârvu

Produced by Asociația FAMart

Coproduced by FAMart Films

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC) and also by Publicis Groupe Media Bucharest, MMS Communications Romania and House of Media

Best Documentary:

TATA (Romania, Germania, the Netherlands)

Directed by Vdovîi, Radu Ciorniciuc

Best Short Film:

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent / Čovjek koji nije mogao šutjeti (Croatia, Bulgaria, France, Slovenia)

Directed by Nebojša Slijepčević

Produced by Antitalent

Coproduced by Contrast Films, Les Films Norfolk, Studio Virc

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the French CNC, the Slovenian Film Centre

Other Awards:

CEI (Central European Initiative) Prize to the film that best interprets contemporary reality and dialogue between cultures:

Under the Volcano / Pod Wulkanem (Poland)

Directed by Damian Kocur

Produced by Lizart Film

Coproduced by Hawk Art, MGM SA, the Polish Television

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Corso Salani 2025 Prize:

Il canto di Alina (Italy)

Directed by Ilaria Braccialini and Federica Oriente

Special Mention:

Actress Linda Olsansky in Charlotte, One of Us / Charlotte, eine von uns (Switzerland, Italy)

Directed by Rolando Colla

Eastern Star 2025 Prize:

Sergei Loznitsa

Cinema Warrior 2025 Award:

Ado Hasanović

Transeuropa Balkans and Caucasus Observatory Award to the best documentary in competition:

The Sky above Zenica (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denmark)

Directed by Nanna Frank Møller and Zlatko Pranjić

Cineuropa Prize to the best feature film in competition:

Lesson Learned / Fekete pont (Hungary)

Directed by Bálint Szimler

PAG Youth Jury Prize – Progetto Area Giovani del Comune di Trieste to the Best Short Film in Competition:

Majoneze (Italy)

Directed by Giulia Grandinetti

SNCCI Award for Best Critics’ Film 2024:

The Zone of Interest (UK, USA, Poland)

Directed by Jonathan Glazer

Produced by A24

Coproduced by Extreme Emotions, Film Four, House Productions

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Best Italian Critics’ Film 2024:

Vermiglio (Italy, France, Belgium)

Directed by Maura Delpero

Click HERE to see the winners of the When East Meet West 2025.