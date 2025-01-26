FNE at Trieste Film Festival 2025: Full List of Winners

TATA also received the Audience Award for Best Documentary, while the Audience Award for Best Feature Film went to another Romanian film, Three Kilometers to the End of the World by Emanuel Pârvu.
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent (Croatia, Bulgaria, France, Slovenia) by Nebojša Slijepčević was voted by the audience as Best Short Film.
The 15th edition of When East Meets West, the industry section of the festival, was held 19 – 22 January 2025.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Trieste Award for Best Feature Film:
Toxic / Akiplėša (Lithuania)
Directed by Saulė Bliuvaitė
Produced by Akisbado
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Lithuanian National Radio and Television
Special Mention:
Lesson Learned / Fekete pont (Hungary)
Directed by Bálint Szimler
Produced by Boddah, CineSuper
Coproduced by Proton Cinema, GoodKids, KMH Film, FocusFox
Alpe Adria Cinema Award to the Best Documentary in Competition:
TATA (Romania, Germania, the Netherlands)
Directed by Lina Vdovîi, Radu Ciorniciuc
Produced by Manifest Film
Coproduced by Corso Film, HBO Max, 100%
Funded by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Eurimages, MDR/ARTE, Film - und Medienstiftung NRW, the Netherlands Film Fund, Al Jazeera Documentary, EO Docs and Creative Europe MEDIA
Made in association with Chicken & Egg Pictures, American Film Showcase and UnionDocs Early Production Lab. It also benefited from support from the Romanian Cultural Institute New York and the Romanian Filmmakers Union (UCIN)
TSFF Corti Prize offered by the Osiride Brovedani Foundation:
Night of Passage (Austria)
Directed by Reza Rasouli
Special Mentions:
Left-handed Pen (Lithuania)
Directed by Adas Burkšaitis
On the Way / RRUGËS (Kosovo)
Audience Awards:
Best Feature Film:
Three Kilometers to the End of the World / Trei kilometri până la capătul lumii (Romania)
Directed by Emanuel Pârvu
Produced by Asociația FAMart
Coproduced by FAMart Films
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC) and also by Publicis Groupe Media Bucharest, MMS Communications Romania and House of Media
Best Documentary:
TATA (Romania, Germania, the Netherlands)
Directed by Vdovîi, Radu Ciorniciuc
Best Short Film:
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent / Čovjek koji nije mogao šutjeti (Croatia, Bulgaria, France, Slovenia)
Directed by Nebojša Slijepčević
Produced by Antitalent
Coproduced by Contrast Films, Les Films Norfolk, Studio Virc
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the French CNC, the Slovenian Film Centre
Other Awards:
CEI (Central European Initiative) Prize to the film that best interprets contemporary reality and dialogue between cultures:
Under the Volcano / Pod Wulkanem (Poland)
Directed by Damian Kocur
Produced by Lizart Film
Coproduced by Hawk Art, MGM SA, the Polish Television
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Corso Salani 2025 Prize:
Il canto di Alina (Italy)
Directed by Ilaria Braccialini and Federica Oriente
Special Mention:
Actress Linda Olsansky in Charlotte, One of Us / Charlotte, eine von uns (Switzerland, Italy)
Directed by Rolando Colla
Eastern Star 2025 Prize:
Sergei Loznitsa
Cinema Warrior 2025 Award:
Ado Hasanović
Transeuropa Balkans and Caucasus Observatory Award to the best documentary in competition:
The Sky above Zenica (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denmark)
Directed by Nanna Frank Møller and Zlatko Pranjić
Cineuropa Prize to the best feature film in competition:
Lesson Learned / Fekete pont (Hungary)
Directed by Bálint Szimler
PAG Youth Jury Prize – Progetto Area Giovani del Comune di Trieste to the Best Short Film in Competition:
Majoneze (Italy)
Directed by Giulia Grandinetti
SNCCI Award for Best Critics’ Film 2024:
The Zone of Interest (UK, USA, Poland)
Directed by Jonathan Glazer
Produced by A24
Coproduced by Extreme Emotions, Film Four, House Productions
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Best Italian Critics’ Film 2024:
Vermiglio (Italy, France, Belgium)
Directed by Maura Delpero
Click HERE to see the winners of the When East Meet West 2025.