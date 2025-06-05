Apply for EPI’s European Film Business and Law LL.M. | MBA

POTSDAM: Ready to take the next step in your career? Applications for the international master's programme of the Erich Pommer Institut ( EPI ) are open until 31 July 2025. The European Film Business and Law LL.M. | MBA combines legal, business, and creative perspectives, preparing you to lead in today’s fast-evolving screen industries.

Why apply?

Gain a competitive edge with a dual-accredited degree

Learn from top professionals and industry insiders

Study part-time and flexibly, from anywhere

Join a diverse, international network of peers and experts

Curious whether the programme is the right fit for you? You can book a one-on-one appointment to get tailored advice, ask your questions, and explore your options in more detail.

Click HERE to find more information about the European Film Business and Law LL.M. | MBA, and other activities organised by the Erich Pommer Institut.