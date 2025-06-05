Apply for EPI’s European Film Business and Law LL.M. | MBA

Why apply?
- Gain a competitive edge with a dual-accredited degree
- Learn from top professionals and industry insiders
- Study part-time and flexibly, from anywhere
- Join a diverse, international network of peers and experts
Curious whether the programme is the right fit for you? You can book a one-on-one appointment to get tailored advice, ask your questions, and explore your options in more detail.
Click HERE to find more information about the European Film Business and Law LL.M. | MBA, and other activities organised by the Erich Pommer Institut.