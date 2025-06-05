05-06-2025

Apply for EPI’s European Film Business and Law LL.M. | MBA

    POTSDAM: Ready to take the next step in your career? Applications for the international master's programme of the Erich Pommer Institut (EPI) are open until 31 July 2025. The European Film Business and Law LL.M. | MBA combines legal, business, and creative perspectives, preparing you to lead in today’s fast-evolving screen industries.

    Why apply?

    • Gain a competitive edge with a dual-accredited degree
    • Learn from top professionals and industry insiders
    • Study part-time and flexibly, from anywhere
    • Join a diverse, international network of peers and experts

    Curious whether the programme is the right fit for you? You can book a one-on-one appointment to get tailored advice, ask your questions, and explore your options in more detail.

    Click HERE to find more information  about the European Film Business and Law LL.M. | MBA, and other activities organised by the Erich Pommer Institut.

