31-08-2025

FNE at Venice 2025: See How the Critics Rate the Films So Far

    VENICE: FNE has teamed up with critics attending the Venice Film Festival to rate the films in the Main Competition, Orizzonti and Critics Week, giving the films 1, 2, 3, 4 or 5 stars. 5 is the best and 1 is the worst. The ratings give an overview of critics’ opinions from a large number of countries and provide insights to what critics in many different countries think about the programme.

