FNE at Berlinale 2026: Pluto Film Picks Up Paul Negoescu’s Atlas of the Universe

BERLIN: Romanian/Bulgarian Atlas of the Universe by Paul Negoescu has been acquired by Berlin-based Pluto Film ahead of its world premiere in Berlinale’s Generation Kplus. This is the first Romanian majority coproduction ever selected for Berlinale’s Generation.

The first two screenings, ZOO Palast 1 on 14 February 2026, 9:30, and ZOO Palast 2, 10:00 are sold out. Click HERE to see the other screenings of the film.

“I am happy about the selection as it was pretty much the maximum we could have got with a children film. Films like this don’t usually reach the main competition, and there is no other big festival with a dedicated section for children films. Such a selection is hugely important because it opens the door to an international market”, Paul Negoescu said in a statement.

His film, written together with Mihai Mincan, is a coming-of-age story following a 10-year old boy, who after buying two right shoes, starts an adventure to find the left one.

Matei Donciu plays the boy, alongside Marin Grigore, Andreea Grămoșteanu. Andrei Mateiu, and the children Johanna Mild, Călin Petru, and Sofia Marinescu.

The Atlas of the Universe / Atlasul universului was produced by Romania’s deFilm in coproduction with Bulgaria’s Screening Emotions. It was backed by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), OFIC, Eurimages, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Magic Lab, Cinema City, Magic Shop, the Romanian Public Television (TVR), and UPFAR ARGOA.

The 76th Berlin International Film Festival is taking place 12 – 22 February 2026.