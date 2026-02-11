FNE at Berlin IFF 2026: Romania’s Bad Unicorn Receives EFM Distributor Award

BERLIN: Ştefan Bradea and Monica Felea of Bad Unicorn (Romania) will be presented with the European Film Market Distribution Award at the EFM kick-off event on 11 February 2026.

Based in Bucharest, Bad Unicorn is a nine years old distribution outlet with a portfolio of over 60 titles and 900,000 admissions to date.

„Nine years ago, here at the Berlinale, we discovered a film that touched our hearts: On Body and Soul. We decided then to become distributors of auteur films, even though we were aware that the Romanian market is not an easy one at all”, Ştefan Bradea and Monica Felea said in a statement.

Ildiko Enyedi’s On Body and Soul / A teströl és a lélekröl, produced by Inforg-M&M Films, won the Golden Bear at the Berlinale in 2017.

The European Film Market will be held 12 – 18 February, and the 76th Berlin International Film Festival will take place 12 – 22 February 2026.

Click HERE for more informational about the EFM Distribution Award 2026.