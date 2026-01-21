21-01-2026

FNE at Berlinale 2026: Films from FNE Partner Countries in Competition and Perspectives

    BERLIN: Four films coproduced by Hungary, Poland, Bulgaria, and Lithuania are in the Competition, and a Macedonian/Serbian/Slovenian coproduction has been selected for the Perspectives section of the 76th Berlin International Film Festival (12 – 22 February 2026).

    Kornél Mundruczó’s U.S./Hungarian At the Sea starring Amy Adams and written by the director with Kata Wéber is running for the Golden Bear alongside Polish minority coproduction Dust directed by Belgian director Anke Blondé, Bulgarian minority coproduction Nina Roza directed by the Canadian director Geneviève Dulude-de Celles, and Lithuanian minority coproduction Nightborn directed by Finnish director Hanna Bergholm.

    Kosara Mitic’s debut feature 17 has been selected for the Perspectives competition. The film is a coproduction between North Macedonia, Serbia, and Slovenia, supported by the national film centres from these countries. The script co-written by Mitić and Croatian director/screenwriter Ognjen Sviličić tells the story of Sara, a 17-year-old girl, who is grappling with societal pressures and personal challenges.

    Films from FNE Partner Countries in Competition and Perspectives at the Berlinale 2026:

    Competition:

    At the Sea (USA, Hungary)
    Directed by Kornél Mundruczó
    Produced by AR Content, Ryder Picture Company, Hammerstone Studios

    Dust (Belgium, Poland, Greece, United Kingdom)
    Directed by Anke Blondé
    Produced by A Private View
    Coproduced by Bêtes Sauvages, Shipsboy, Heretic
    Supported by the Vlaams Audiovisuel Fonds, Screen Flanders, Tax Shelter / Casa Kafka, the Polish Film Institute (PISF), the Greek Film Centre, Eurimages, the Ekome Cash Rebate, the BFI Global Screen Fund

    Nina Roza (Canada, Italy, Bulgaria, Belgium)
    Directed by Geneviève Dulude-de Celles
    Produced by Colonelle films
    Coproduced by Umi Films, Ginger Light, Premier Studio, Echo Bravo

    Nightborn / Yön Lapsi (Finland, Lithuania, France, United Kingdom)
    Directed by Hanna Bergholm
    Produced by Komeetta
    Coproduced by Goodfellas, Bluelight, Getaway Films
    Supported by the Finnish Film Foundation, Eurimages

    Berlinale Perspectives:

    17 (North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia)
    Directed by Kosara Mitic
    Produced by Black Cat Production
    Coproduced by Art & PopcornDecember 
    Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Centre 

