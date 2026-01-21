FNE at Berlinale 2026: Films from FNE Partner Countries in Competition and Perspectives

BERLIN: Four films coproduced by Hungary, Poland, Bulgaria, and Lithuania are in the Competition, and a Macedonian/Serbian/Slovenian coproduction has been selected for the Perspectives section of the 76th Berlin International Film Festival (12 – 22 February 2026).

Kornél Mundruczó’s U.S./Hungarian At the Sea starring Amy Adams and written by the director with Kata Wéber is running for the Golden Bear alongside Polish minority coproduction Dust directed by Belgian director Anke Blondé, Bulgarian minority coproduction Nina Roza directed by the Canadian director Geneviève Dulude-de Celles, and Lithuanian minority coproduction Nightborn directed by Finnish director Hanna Bergholm.

Kosara Mitic’s debut feature 17 has been selected for the Perspectives competition. The film is a coproduction between North Macedonia, Serbia, and Slovenia, supported by the national film centres from these countries. The script co-written by Mitić and Croatian director/screenwriter Ognjen Sviličić tells the story of Sara, a 17-year-old girl, who is grappling with societal pressures and personal challenges.

Films from FNE Partner Countries in Competition and Perspectives at the Berlinale 2026:

Competition:

At the Sea (USA, Hungary)

Directed by Kornél Mundruczó

Produced by AR Content, Ryder Picture Company, Hammerstone Studios

Dust (Belgium, Poland, Greece, United Kingdom)

Directed by Anke Blondé

Produced by A Private View

Coproduced by Bêtes Sauvages, Shipsboy, Heretic

Supported by the Vlaams Audiovisuel Fonds, Screen Flanders, Tax Shelter / Casa Kafka, the Polish Film Institute (PISF), the Greek Film Centre, Eurimages, the Ekome Cash Rebate, the BFI Global Screen Fund

Nina Roza (Canada, Italy, Bulgaria, Belgium)

Directed by Geneviève Dulude-de Celles

Produced by Colonelle films

Coproduced by Umi Films, Ginger Light, Premier Studio, Echo Bravo

Nightborn / Yön Lapsi (Finland, Lithuania, France, United Kingdom)

Directed by Hanna Bergholm

Produced by Komeetta

Coproduced by Goodfellas, Bluelight, Getaway Films

Supported by the Finnish Film Foundation, Eurimages

Berlinale Perspectives:

17 (North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia)

Directed by Kosara Mitic

Produced by Black Cat Production

Coproduced by Art & Popcorn, December

Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Centre

Click HERE to find all the films selected for the Competition and HERE to see the Perspectives.