Winners of When East Meets West 2026

    Winners of When East Meets West 2026 credit: WEMW

    TRIESTE: The 16th When East Meets West came to an end in Trieste on 20 January 2026 after three full days of pitching sessions, works in progress, inspirational labs, talks, and meetings.

    Over 650 participants from over 60 countries registered to WEMW 2026, over 750 scheduled individual meetings were held, and 15 different activities ran simultaneously over the 3-day programme.

    When East Meets West is the industry segment of the Trieste Film Festival, which is underway from 16 to 24 January 2026.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    WEMW Co-Production Forum:

    Film Center Serbia Award:
    Going Underground (Latvia, Estonia, Finland)
    Directed by Armands Začs
    Produced by Mistrus Media, Allfilm, Making Movies

    WEMW Award (granted by the French Centre-Val de Loire Region):
    The Last Dog on Earth (Brazil)
    Directed by Nina Kopko

    GoGo2025 Residency Award:
    What Kind of People Are You (Lithuania, Estonia)
    Directed by Lina Lužytė
    Produced by Just a moment, Stellar Film

    Other Awards:

    EWA Network’s Award for Equality & Inclusion:
    Brazilian director Nina Kopko for her project The Last Dog on Earth

    Scholarship for the EAVE Producers Workshop:
    Romanian producer Diana Caravia (microFILM), selected at WEMW with the project The Summer Holiday
    Directed by Vasile Todinca

    DAE Talent Development Prize:
    My Name Is Enough (Armenia)
    Directed by Marina Arzumanova

    Free Badge for the Cannes Marché du Film Producers’ Network:
    Čarna Vućinič (Serbia), producer of Koryo
    Directed by Mladen Kovačević 

    Selection at Spotlighted Projects at Cannes Docs 2026:
    Rainy Dreams (USA, Iran, France)
    Directed by Alireza Ghasemi

    Pop Up Film Residency Award:
    Nina Kopko, director of The Last Dog on Earth (Brazil)

    Taskovski #DocsConnect Award:
    Going Underground (Latvia, Estonia, Finland)
    Directed by Armands Začs

    CEE Animation Award:
    Hair of Hare (Estonia)
    Directed by Sander Joon
    Produced by AAA Creative

    Last Stop Trieste:

    HBO Europe Award:
    Birdie / Ptaszek (Poland)
    Directed by Aneta Ptak
    Produced by Staron-Film

    Film Center Montenegro Award:
    Sacred Songs (Georgia)
    Directed by Nona Giunashvili, Mariam Bitsadze
    Produced by 17/07 Productions

    This is IT:

    Laser Film Award:
    Death Has No Master (Venezuela, Canada, Italy, Luxembourg)
    Directed by Jorge Thielen Armand

    M74 Award:
    Everytime (Austria, Germany)
    Directed by Sandra Wollner

    First Cut+:

    TRT Prize:
    Patty (Germany)
    Directed by Luise Donschen

    HAVCHAVC & MIDPOINT Development Award:
    Manclave (Germany)
    Directed by Pablo Pagán

    Italy-Baltic Development Awards for Co-Production (granted by the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Estonian Film Institute, the Lithuanian Film Centre, and the National Film Centre of Latvia:

    Jonas (Italy, Lithuania)
    Directed by Gregorio Sassoli
    Produced by Corego srl
    Coproduced by Fralita Film

    Blue Lada (Estonia)
    Directed by Urmet Piiling
    Produced by Tallifornia Eriotstarbeline Massiivne Tellis OÜ  
    Coproduced by Cinefonie

    Beautiful Death (Latvia, Estonia, Italy, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Andris Gauja
    Produced by Riverbed
    Coproduced by Film Tower, Mammut Film, Agitprop

    Inspirational Lab Special Gifts Programme:

    CIRCLE - Training Initiative for Women and Gender-Expensive Filmmakers Special Gift, consisting of a spot on their Digital Empowerment Programme:
    Paulina Albrecht, Roberta Coutinho Sauerbronn

    TorinoFilmLab Special Gift, consisting of one spot on one of their TFL Next Workshop:
    Jérémie Palanque

