Winners of When East Meets West 2026

TRIESTE: The 16th When East Meets West came to an end in Trieste on 20 January 2026 after three full days of pitching sessions, works in progress, inspirational labs, talks, and meetings.

Over 650 participants from over 60 countries registered to WEMW 2026, over 750 scheduled individual meetings were held, and 15 different activities ran simultaneously over the 3-day programme.

When East Meets West is the industry segment of the Trieste Film Festival, which is underway from 16 to 24 January 2026.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

WEMW Co-Production Forum:

Film Center Serbia Award:

Going Underground (Latvia, Estonia, Finland)

Directed by Armands Začs

Produced by Mistrus Media, Allfilm, Making Movies

WEMW Award (granted by the French Centre-Val de Loire Region):

The Last Dog on Earth (Brazil)

Directed by Nina Kopko

GoGo2025 Residency Award:

What Kind of People Are You (Lithuania, Estonia)

Directed by Lina Lužytė

Produced by Just a moment, Stellar Film

Other Awards:

EWA Network’s Award for Equality & Inclusion:

Brazilian director Nina Kopko for her project The Last Dog on Earth

Scholarship for the EAVE Producers Workshop:

Romanian producer Diana Caravia (microFILM), selected at WEMW with the project The Summer Holiday

Directed by Vasile Todinca

DAE Talent Development Prize:

My Name Is Enough (Armenia)

Directed by Marina Arzumanova

Free Badge for the Cannes Marché du Film Producers’ Network:

Čarna Vućinič (Serbia), producer of Koryo

Directed by Mladen Kovačević

Selection at Spotlighted Projects at Cannes Docs 2026:

Rainy Dreams (USA, Iran, France)

Directed by Alireza Ghasemi

Pop Up Film Residency Award:

Nina Kopko, director of The Last Dog on Earth (Brazil)

Taskovski #DocsConnect Award:

Going Underground (Latvia, Estonia, Finland)

Directed by Armands Začs

CEE Animation Award:

Hair of Hare (Estonia)

Directed by Sander Joon

Produced by AAA Creative

Last Stop Trieste:

HBO Europe Award:

Birdie / Ptaszek (Poland)

Directed by Aneta Ptak

Produced by Staron-Film

Film Center Montenegro Award:

Sacred Songs (Georgia)

Directed by Nona Giunashvili, Mariam Bitsadze

Produced by 17/07 Productions

This is IT:

Laser Film Award:

Death Has No Master (Venezuela, Canada, Italy, Luxembourg)

Directed by Jorge Thielen Armand

M74 Award:

Everytime (Austria, Germany)

Directed by Sandra Wollner

First Cut+:

TRT Prize:

Patty (Germany)

Directed by Luise Donschen

HAVCHAVC & MIDPOINT Development Award:

Manclave (Germany)

Directed by Pablo Pagán

Italy-Baltic Development Awards for Co-Production (granted by the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Estonian Film Institute, the Lithuanian Film Centre, and the National Film Centre of Latvia:

Jonas (Italy, Lithuania)

Directed by Gregorio Sassoli

Produced by Corego srl

Coproduced by Fralita Film

Blue Lada (Estonia)

Directed by Urmet Piiling

Produced by Tallifornia Eriotstarbeline Massiivne Tellis OÜ

Coproduced by Cinefonie

Beautiful Death (Latvia, Estonia, Italy, Bulgaria)

Directed by Andris Gauja

Produced by Riverbed

Coproduced by Film Tower, Mammut Film, Agitprop

Inspirational Lab Special Gifts Programme:

CIRCLE - Training Initiative for Women and Gender-Expensive Filmmakers Special Gift, consisting of a spot on their Digital Empowerment Programme:

Paulina Albrecht, Roberta Coutinho Sauerbronn

TorinoFilmLab Special Gift, consisting of one spot on one of their TFL Next Workshop:

Jérémie Palanque

