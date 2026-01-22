Winners of When East Meets West 2026

Over 650 participants from over 60 countries registered to WEMW 2026, over 750 scheduled individual meetings were held, and 15 different activities ran simultaneously over the 3-day programme.
When East Meets West is the industry segment of the Trieste Film Festival, which is underway from 16 to 24 January 2026.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
WEMW Co-Production Forum:
Film Center Serbia Award:
Going Underground (Latvia, Estonia, Finland)
Directed by Armands Začs
Produced by Mistrus Media, Allfilm, Making Movies
WEMW Award (granted by the French Centre-Val de Loire Region):
The Last Dog on Earth (Brazil)
Directed by Nina Kopko
GoGo2025 Residency Award:
What Kind of People Are You (Lithuania, Estonia)
Directed by Lina Lužytė
Produced by Just a moment, Stellar Film
Other Awards:
EWA Network’s Award for Equality & Inclusion:
Brazilian director Nina Kopko for her project The Last Dog on Earth
Scholarship for the EAVE Producers Workshop:
Romanian producer Diana Caravia (microFILM), selected at WEMW with the project The Summer Holiday
Directed by Vasile Todinca
DAE Talent Development Prize:
My Name Is Enough (Armenia)
Directed by Marina Arzumanova
Free Badge for the Cannes Marché du Film Producers’ Network:
Čarna Vućinič (Serbia), producer of Koryo
Directed by Mladen Kovačević
Selection at Spotlighted Projects at Cannes Docs 2026:
Rainy Dreams (USA, Iran, France)
Directed by Alireza Ghasemi
Pop Up Film Residency Award:
Nina Kopko, director of The Last Dog on Earth (Brazil)
Taskovski #DocsConnect Award:
Going Underground (Latvia, Estonia, Finland)
Directed by Armands Začs
CEE Animation Award:
Hair of Hare (Estonia)
Directed by Sander Joon
Produced by AAA Creative
Last Stop Trieste:
HBO Europe Award:
Birdie / Ptaszek (Poland)
Directed by Aneta Ptak
Produced by Staron-Film
Film Center Montenegro Award:
Sacred Songs (Georgia)
Directed by Nona Giunashvili, Mariam Bitsadze
Produced by 17/07 Productions
This is IT:
Laser Film Award:
Death Has No Master (Venezuela, Canada, Italy, Luxembourg)
Directed by Jorge Thielen Armand
M74 Award:
Everytime (Austria, Germany)
Directed by Sandra Wollner
First Cut+:
TRT Prize:
Patty (Germany)
Directed by Luise Donschen
HAVCHAVC & MIDPOINT Development Award:
Manclave (Germany)
Directed by Pablo Pagán
Italy-Baltic Development Awards for Co-Production (granted by the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Estonian Film Institute, the Lithuanian Film Centre, and the National Film Centre of Latvia:
Jonas (Italy, Lithuania)
Directed by Gregorio Sassoli
Produced by Corego srl
Coproduced by Fralita Film
Blue Lada (Estonia)
Directed by Urmet Piiling
Produced by Tallifornia Eriotstarbeline Massiivne Tellis OÜ
Coproduced by Cinefonie
Beautiful Death (Latvia, Estonia, Italy, Bulgaria)
Directed by Andris Gauja
Produced by Riverbed
Coproduced by Film Tower, Mammut Film, Agitprop
Inspirational Lab Special Gifts Programme:
CIRCLE - Training Initiative for Women and Gender-Expensive Filmmakers Special Gift, consisting of a spot on their Digital Empowerment Programme:
Paulina Albrecht, Roberta Coutinho Sauerbronn
TorinoFilmLab Special Gift, consisting of one spot on one of their TFL Next Workshop:
Jérémie Palanque
