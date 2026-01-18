FNE at European Film Awards 2026: Full List of Winners

A coproduction between Norway, France, Denmark, Germany, and Sweden, Sentimental Value won six major awards, including European Film, and also in the European director, screenwriter, actress, actor, and composer categories.
It is the first time when the awards of the European Film Academy have been held on a new date, more prominently in the international awards season.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
European Film:
Sentimental Value / Affeksjonsverdi (Norway, France, Denmark, Germany, Sweden)
Directed by Joachim Trier
European Documentary:
Fiume o morte! (Croatia, Italy, Slovenia)
Directed by Igor Bezinović
Produced by Restart
Coproduced by Videomante, Nosorogi
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages, the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Regional Fund Friuli Venezia Giulia, the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Croatian Television, the Slovenian Television, RE-ACT, the City of Rijeka, the City of Zagreb, Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission, ANGOA – PROCIREP, the Croatian Film Directors Guild
European Animated Feature Film (presented in co-operation with CARTOON, the European Association of Animation Film):
Arco (France)
Directed by Ugo Bienvenu
European Director:
Joachim Trier for Sentimental Value / Affeksjonsverdi (Norway, France, Denmark, Germany, Sweden)
European Actress:
Renate Reinsve in Sentimental Value / Affeksjonsverdi (Norway, France, Denmark, Germany, Sweden)
Directed by Joachim Trier
European Actor:
Stellan Skarsgård in Sentimental Value / Affeksjonsverdi (Norway, France, Denmark, Germany, Sweden)
Directed by Joachim Trier
European Screenwriter:
Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier for Sentimental Value / Affeksjonsverdi (Norway, France, Denmark, Germany, Sweden)
Directed by Joachim Trier
European Discovery – Prix FIPRESCI:
On Falling (United Kingdom, Portugal)
Directed by Laura Carreira
European Young Audience Award:
Siblings / La vita da grandi (Italy)
Directed by Greta Scarano
European Casting Director:
Nadia Acimi, Luís Bértolo, and María Rodrigo for Sirāt / Sirât (Spain, France)
Directed by Oliver Laxe
European Composer (Original Score):
Hania Rani for Sentimental Value / Affeksjonsverdi (Norway, France, Denmark, Germany, Sweden)
Directed by Joachim Trier
European Costume Designer:
Sabrina Krämer for Sound of Falling / In die Sonne schauen (Germany)
Directed by Mascha Schilinski
European Editor:
Cristóbal Fernández for Sirāt / Sirât (Spain, France)
Directed by Oliver Laxe
European Make-up & Hair Artist
Torsten Witte for Bugonia (Ireland, United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, United States)
Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos
European Production Designer
Laia Ateca for Sirāt / Sirât (Spain, France)
Directed by Oliver Laxe
European Sound Designer
Laia Casanovas for Sirāt / Sirât (Spain, France)
Directed by Oliver Laxe
European Short Film – Prix Vimeo
City of Poets (the Netherlands)
Directed by Sara Rajaei
Previously Announced:
European Lifetime Achievement Award:
Liv Ullmann
European Achievement in World Cinema Award:
Alice Rohrwacher
Eurimages International Co-Production Award:
Maren Ade, Jonas Dornbach, and Janine Jackowski of Komplizen Film (Germany)