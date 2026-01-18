FNE at European Film Awards 2026: Full List of Winners

The winners of the European Film Awards 2026

BERLIN: Croatian/Slovenian/Italian Fiume o morte! by Igor Bezinović scooped the European Documentary Award at the 38th European Film Awards. The big winner of the ceremony held on 17 January 2025 at Haus der Kulturen der Welt in Berlin was Joachim Trier’s family drama Sentimental Value.

A coproduction between Norway, France, Denmark, Germany, and Sweden, Sentimental Value won six major awards, including European Film, and also in the European director, screenwriter, actress, actor, and composer categories.

It is the first time when the awards of the European Film Academy have been held on a new date, more prominently in the international awards season.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

European Film:

Sentimental Value / Affeksjonsverdi (Norway, France, Denmark, Germany, Sweden)

Directed by Joachim Trier

European Documentary:

Fiume o morte! (Croatia, Italy, Slovenia)

Directed by Igor Bezinović

Produced by Restart

Coproduced by Videomante, Nosorogi

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages, the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Regional Fund Friuli Venezia Giulia, the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Croatian Television, the Slovenian Television, RE-ACT, the City of Rijeka, the City of Zagreb, Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission, ANGOA – PROCIREP, the Croatian Film Directors Guild

European Animated Feature Film (presented in co-operation with CARTOON, the European Association of Animation Film):

Arco (France)

Directed by Ugo Bienvenu

European Director:

Joachim Trier for Sentimental Value / Affeksjonsverdi (Norway, France, Denmark, Germany, Sweden)

European Actress:

Renate Reinsve in Sentimental Value / Affeksjonsverdi (Norway, France, Denmark, Germany, Sweden)

Directed by Joachim Trier

European Actor:

Stellan Skarsgård in Sentimental Value / Affeksjonsverdi (Norway, France, Denmark, Germany, Sweden)

Directed by Joachim Trier

European Screenwriter:

Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier for Sentimental Value / Affeksjonsverdi (Norway, France, Denmark, Germany, Sweden)

Directed by Joachim Trier

European Discovery – Prix FIPRESCI:

On Falling (United Kingdom, Portugal)

Directed by Laura Carreira

European Young Audience Award:

Siblings / La vita da grandi (Italy)

Directed by Greta Scarano

European Casting Director:

Nadia Acimi, Luís Bértolo, and María Rodrigo for Sirāt / Sirât (Spain, France)

Directed by Oliver Laxe

European Composer (Original Score):

Hania Rani for Sentimental Value / Affeksjonsverdi (Norway, France, Denmark, Germany, Sweden)

Directed by Joachim Trier

European Costume Designer:

Sabrina Krämer for Sound of Falling / In die Sonne schauen (Germany)

Directed by Mascha Schilinski

European Editor:

Cristóbal Fernández for Sirāt / Sirât (Spain, France)

Directed by Oliver Laxe

European Make-up & Hair Artist

Torsten Witte for Bugonia (Ireland, United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, United States)

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos

European Production Designer

Laia Ateca for Sirāt / Sirât (Spain, France)

Directed by Oliver Laxe

European Sound Designer

Laia Casanovas for Sirāt / Sirât (Spain, France)

Directed by Oliver Laxe

European Short Film – Prix Vimeo

City of Poets (the Netherlands)

Directed by Sara Rajaei

Previously Announced:

European Lifetime Achievement Award:

Liv Ullmann

European Achievement in World Cinema Award:

Alice Rohrwacher

Eurimages International Co-Production Award:

Maren Ade, Jonas Dornbach, and Janine Jackowski of Komplizen Film (Germany)