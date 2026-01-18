18-01-2026

FNE at European Film Awards 2026: Full List of Winners

By
    The winners of the European Film Awards 2026 The winners of the European Film Awards 2026 © Sebastian Gabsch

    BERLIN: Croatian/Slovenian/Italian Fiume o morte! by Igor Bezinović scooped the European Documentary Award at the 38th European Film Awards. The big winner of the ceremony held on 17 January 2025 at Haus der Kulturen der Welt in Berlin was Joachim Trier’s family drama Sentimental Value.

    A coproduction between Norway, France, Denmark, Germany, and Sweden, Sentimental Value won six major awards, including European Film, and also in the European director, screenwriter, actress, actor, and composer categories.

    It is the first time when the awards of the European Film Academy have been held on a new date, more prominently in the international awards season.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    European Film:
    Sentimental Value / Affeksjonsverdi (Norway, France, Denmark, Germany, Sweden)
    Directed by Joachim Trier

    European Documentary:
    Fiume o morte! (Croatia, Italy, Slovenia)
    Directed by Igor Bezinović
    Produced by Restart 
    Coproduced by Videomante, Nosorogi
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual CentreEurimages, the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Regional Fund Friuli Venezia Giulia, the Slovenian Film CentreViba Film, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Croatian Television, the Slovenian TelevisionRE-ACT, the City of Rijeka, the City of Zagreb, Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission, ANGOA – PROCIREP,  the Croatian Film Directors Guild

    European Animated Feature Film (presented in co-operation with CARTOON, the European Association of Animation Film):
    Arco (France)
    Directed by Ugo Bienvenu

    European Director:
    Joachim Trier for Sentimental Value / Affeksjonsverdi (Norway, France, Denmark, Germany, Sweden)

    European Actress:
    Renate Reinsve in Sentimental Value / Affeksjonsverdi (Norway, France, Denmark, Germany, Sweden)
    Directed by Joachim Trier

    European Actor:
    Stellan Skarsgård in Sentimental Value / Affeksjonsverdi (Norway, France, Denmark, Germany, Sweden)
    Directed by Joachim Trier

    European Screenwriter:
    Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier for Sentimental Value / Affeksjonsverdi (Norway, France, Denmark, Germany, Sweden)
    Directed by Joachim Trier

    European Discovery – Prix FIPRESCI:
    On Falling (United Kingdom, Portugal)
    Directed by Laura Carreira

    European Young Audience Award:
    Siblings / La vita da grandi (Italy)
    Directed by Greta Scarano

    European Casting Director:
    Nadia Acimi, Luís Bértolo, and  María Rodrigo for Sirāt / Sirât (Spain, France)
    Directed by Oliver Laxe

    European Composer (Original Score):
    Hania Rani for Sentimental Value / Affeksjonsverdi (Norway, France, Denmark, Germany, Sweden)
    Directed by Joachim Trier

    European Costume Designer:
    Sabrina Krämer for Sound of Falling / In die Sonne schauen (Germany)
    Directed by Mascha Schilinski

    European Editor:
    Cristóbal Fernández for Sirāt / Sirât (Spain, France)
    Directed by Oliver Laxe

    European Make-up & Hair Artist
    Torsten Witte for Bugonia (Ireland, United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, United States)
    Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos

    European Production Designer
    Laia Ateca for Sirāt / Sirât (Spain, France)
    Directed by Oliver Laxe

    European Sound Designer
    Laia Casanovas for Sirāt / Sirât (Spain, France)
    Directed by Oliver Laxe

    European Short Film – Prix Vimeo
    City of Poets (the Netherlands)
    Directed by Sara Rajaei

    Previously Announced:

    European Lifetime Achievement Award:
    Liv Ullmann

    European Achievement in World Cinema Award:
    Alice Rohrwacher

    Eurimages International Co-Production Award:
    Maren Ade, Jonas Dornbach, and Janine Jackowski of Komplizen Film (Germany)

    Published in Region

    Latest from Anna Franklin

    More in this category:« FNE at Berlinale 2025: Films from FNE Partner Countries Selected for 76th Berlin IFF