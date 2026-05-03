Baku Evenings at Green Theatre

If Not That One, Then This One

BAKU: The Ojag Contemporary Art Center will launch a new cultural project, "Baku Evenings", at the open-air Green Theatre in Baku on 20 and 21 June 2026.

The first event, held in the evening of 20 June, will be dedicated to the music of Azerbaijani cinema. The most beloved songs from Azerbaijani films will be performed by well-known artists and actors.

In the following evening, the operetta If Not That One, Then This One composed by Uzeyir Hajibayli, a production by the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theatre, will be presented outdoors for the first time.

Both events will feature People's Artists Flora Karimova, Niyameddin Musayev, Haji Ismailov, Ilham Namig Kamal, Hamida Omarova, as well as Honored Artists Gulustan Aliyeva, Lala Mammadova, Agshin Abdullayev, and performers Fatima Jafarzade, Amil Hasanoglu, Kamilia Nabiyeva, Ashig Ali, Zabita Aliyeva, Sabina Arably, Ayaz Gasymov, Ilkin Fuad, Hayat Mammadova, Zeynal Ahmadov, Arastun Guliyev, and young performer Sevgim, according to AzerNews.