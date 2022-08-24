FESTIVALS: Bucharest International Dance Festival 2022 Announces Lineup

BUCHAREST: A total of 21 international short films and five Romanian short films have been selected for the two competitions of the 8th edition of the Bucharest International Dance Festival (8 – 11 September 2022).

The films from the International Competition are subdivided into four sections: Threshold Zones, Danger Zones, Ectopic Zones and Hip Zones, while the Romanian competition will be held under the title Hypothetical Zones.

Additionally, the festival will present seven winning immersive projects. In the newest section of the festival, BIDFF Community, Romanian artists have been commissioned to create experiences for communities from Bucharest.

Through the (un)safe zones theme, the eighth edition of BIDFF invites artists and audiences alike to witness art redefining its shapes in a world in crisis.

The Bucharest International Dance Film Festival is organised by the Tangaj Collective Association, co-financed by the Administration of the National Cultural Fund (AFCN) and the Bucharest City Hall through ARCUB within the Bucharest – Affective City 2022 programme. The festival is supported by Conceptual Lab by Theo Nissim.

INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION:

Threshold Zones:

Tehura (Canada, Philippines)

Directed by Wei Li

Choreographed by Nahema Charles

Isn’t It a Beautiful World (UK)

Directed by Joseph Wilson

She (Sweden, Denmark)

Directed by Emil Dam Seidel

Choreographed by Dorotea Saykaly

Passage (Germany)

Directed by Ann Oren

La nostra terra (Italy)

Directed by Thomas Born

Choreographed by Dalton Jansen

Danger Zones:

Amani (Canada, Chad)

Directed by Alliah Fafin

Choreographed by Taïgue Ahmed

Quiver (Poland)

Directed by Joanna Różniak

Choreographed by Benedykt Król

Trumpets in the Sky (Palestine, Lebanon, France, Belgium)

Directed by Rakan Mayasi

Techno, Mama (Lithuania)

Directed by Saulius Baradinskas

Choreographed by Kipras Chlebinskas

Tarjeta roja (Chile)

Directed by Ana Albornoz

Choreographed by Ana Albornoz

Ectopic Zones:

The Wall (Ukraine)

Directed by Vladyslav Detiuchenko

Choreographed by Vladyslav Detiuchenko

Fist (the Netherlands)

Directed by Thomas Bos

Choreographed by Erik Bos

Variedades (Panama)

Directed by Marlyn Attie, Mauro Colombo

Choreographed by Marlyn Attie

Hanging On (UK)

Directed by Alfie Barker

AG:AU (UK)

Directed by Alex Cantouris

Abyss (Denmark)

Directed by Google’s Image Recognition AI, Jeppe Lange

Hip Zones:

Shells (Czech Republic)

Directed by Marie Magdalena Kochová

Choreographed by Jarek Lambor

Neon Phantom (Brasil)

Directed by Leonardo Martinelli

Choreographed by Soraya Bastos

Sauna (Switzerland)

Directed by Anna Lena Spring, Lara Perren

Nicholas Brothers: Stormy Weather (USA)

Directed by Michael Shevloff, Paul Crowder

Soap (Taiwan)

Directed by Ting-tong Chang, Hsuan-kang Tsai

ROMANIAN COMPETITION- HYPOTHETICAL ZONES:

Dancen (Romania, Germany)

Directed by Corina Andrian

I Had Been Sleepwalking When I Saw All Those Colors (Romania)

Directed by Bogdan Balla

You Never Arrived (Romania)

Directed by Marius Olteanu

Pietà (Germany)

Directed by Oana Maria Moczulski

Choreographed by Oana Maria Moczulski

It’s a Clown’s Life (Romania)

Directed by Ioachim Stroe