FESTIVALS: Bucharest International Dance Festival 2022 Announces Lineup

The films from the International Competition are subdivided into four sections: Threshold Zones, Danger Zones, Ectopic Zones and Hip Zones, while the Romanian competition will be held under the title Hypothetical Zones.
Additionally, the festival will present seven winning immersive projects. In the newest section of the festival, BIDFF Community, Romanian artists have been commissioned to create experiences for communities from Bucharest.
Through the (un)safe zones theme, the eighth edition of BIDFF invites artists and audiences alike to witness art redefining its shapes in a world in crisis.
The Bucharest International Dance Film Festival is organised by the Tangaj Collective Association, co-financed by the Administration of the National Cultural Fund (AFCN) and the Bucharest City Hall through ARCUB within the Bucharest – Affective City 2022 programme. The festival is supported by Conceptual Lab by Theo Nissim.
INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION:
Threshold Zones:
Tehura (Canada, Philippines)
Directed by Wei Li
Choreographed by Nahema Charles
Isn’t It a Beautiful World (UK)
Directed by Joseph Wilson
She (Sweden, Denmark)
Directed by Emil Dam Seidel
Choreographed by Dorotea Saykaly
Passage (Germany)
Directed by Ann Oren
La nostra terra (Italy)
Directed by Thomas Born
Choreographed by Dalton Jansen
Danger Zones:
Amani (Canada, Chad)
Directed by Alliah Fafin
Choreographed by Taïgue Ahmed
Quiver (Poland)
Directed by Joanna Różniak
Choreographed by Benedykt Król
Trumpets in the Sky (Palestine, Lebanon, France, Belgium)
Directed by Rakan Mayasi
Techno, Mama (Lithuania)
Directed by Saulius Baradinskas
Choreographed by Kipras Chlebinskas
Tarjeta roja (Chile)
Directed by Ana Albornoz
Choreographed by Ana Albornoz
Ectopic Zones:
The Wall (Ukraine)
Directed by Vladyslav Detiuchenko
Choreographed by Vladyslav Detiuchenko
Fist (the Netherlands)
Directed by Thomas Bos
Choreographed by Erik Bos
Variedades (Panama)
Directed by Marlyn Attie, Mauro Colombo
Choreographed by Marlyn Attie
Hanging On (UK)
Directed by Alfie Barker
AG:AU (UK)
Directed by Alex Cantouris
Abyss (Denmark)
Directed by Google’s Image Recognition AI, Jeppe Lange
Hip Zones:
Shells (Czech Republic)
Directed by Marie Magdalena Kochová
Choreographed by Jarek Lambor
Neon Phantom (Brasil)
Directed by Leonardo Martinelli
Choreographed by Soraya Bastos
Sauna (Switzerland)
Directed by Anna Lena Spring, Lara Perren
Nicholas Brothers: Stormy Weather (USA)
Directed by Michael Shevloff, Paul Crowder
Soap (Taiwan)
Directed by Ting-tong Chang, Hsuan-kang Tsai
ROMANIAN COMPETITION- HYPOTHETICAL ZONES:
Dancen (Romania, Germany)
Directed by Corina Andrian
I Had Been Sleepwalking When I Saw All Those Colors (Romania)
Directed by Bogdan Balla
You Never Arrived (Romania)
Directed by Marius Olteanu
Pietà (Germany)
Directed by Oana Maria Moczulski
Choreographed by Oana Maria Moczulski
It’s a Clown’s Life (Romania)
Directed by Ioachim Stroe