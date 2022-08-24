24-08-2022

FESTIVALS: Bucharest International Dance Festival 2022 Announces Lineup

By
    FESTIVALS: Bucharest International Dance Festival 2022 Announces Lineup

    BUCHAREST: A total of 21 international short films and five Romanian short films have been selected for the two competitions of the 8th edition of the Bucharest International Dance Festival (8 – 11 September 2022).

    The films from the International Competition are subdivided into four sections: Threshold Zones, Danger Zones, Ectopic Zones and Hip Zones, while the Romanian competition will be held under the title Hypothetical Zones.

    Additionally, the festival will present seven winning immersive projects. In the newest section of the festival, BIDFF Community, Romanian artists have been commissioned to create experiences for communities from Bucharest.

    Through the (un)safe zones theme, the eighth edition of BIDFF invites artists and audiences alike to witness art redefining its shapes in a world in crisis.

    The Bucharest International Dance Film Festival is organised by the Tangaj Collective Association, co-financed by the Administration of the National Cultural Fund (AFCN) and the Bucharest City Hall through ARCUB within the Bucharest – Affective City 2022 programme. The festival is supported by Conceptual Lab by Theo Nissim.

    INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION:

    Threshold Zones:

    Tehura (Canada, Philippines)
    Directed by Wei Li
    Choreographed by Nahema Charles

    Isn’t It a Beautiful World (UK)
    Directed by Joseph Wilson

    She (Sweden, Denmark)
    Directed by Emil Dam Seidel
    Choreographed by Dorotea Saykaly

    Passage (Germany)
    Directed by Ann Oren

    La nostra terra (Italy)
    Directed by Thomas Born
    Choreographed by Dalton Jansen

    Danger Zones:

    Amani (Canada, Chad)
    Directed by Alliah Fafin
    Choreographed by Taïgue Ahmed

    Quiver (Poland)
    Directed by Joanna Różniak
    Choreographed by Benedykt Król

    Trumpets in the Sky (Palestine, Lebanon, France, Belgium)
    Directed by Rakan Mayasi

    Techno, Mama (Lithuania)
    Directed by Saulius Baradinskas
    Choreographed by Kipras Chlebinskas

    Tarjeta roja (Chile)
    Directed by Ana Albornoz
    Choreographed by Ana Albornoz

    Ectopic Zones:

    The Wall (Ukraine)
    Directed by Vladyslav Detiuchenko
    Choreographed by Vladyslav Detiuchenko

    Fist (the Netherlands)
    Directed by Thomas Bos
    Choreographed by Erik Bos

    Variedades (Panama)
    Directed by Marlyn Attie, Mauro Colombo
    Choreographed by Marlyn Attie

    Hanging On (UK)
    Directed by Alfie Barker

    AG:AU (UK)
    Directed by Alex Cantouris

    Abyss (Denmark)
    Directed by Google’s Image Recognition AI, Jeppe Lange

    Hip Zones:

    Shells (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Marie Magdalena Kochová
    Choreographed by Jarek Lambor

    Neon Phantom (Brasil)
    Directed by Leonardo Martinelli
    Choreographed by Soraya Bastos

    Sauna (Switzerland)
    Directed by Anna Lena Spring, Lara Perren

    Nicholas Brothers: Stormy Weather (USA)
    Directed by Michael Shevloff, Paul Crowder

    Soap (Taiwan)
    Directed by Ting-tong Chang, Hsuan-kang Tsai

    ROMANIAN COMPETITION- HYPOTHETICAL ZONES:

    Dancen (Romania, Germany)
    Directed by Corina Andrian

    I Had Been Sleepwalking When I Saw All Those Colors (Romania)
    Directed by Bogdan Balla

    You Never Arrived (Romania)
    Directed by Marius Olteanu

    Pietà (Germany)
    Directed by Oana Maria Moczulski
    Choreographed by Oana Maria Moczulski

    It’s a Clown’s Life (Romania)
    Directed by Ioachim Stroe

    Published in Romania

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« PRODUCTION: Adrian Voicu in Postproduction with Debut Feature Capturing Sami Square Eyes Picks-up Romanian Minority Coproduction Anhell69 by Colombian Director Theo Montoya »