LJUBLJANA: Six contemporary films made in Austria, Germany and Switzerland are screened at the Slovenian Cinematheque from 21 to 25 October 2024 as part of the annual Days of German-Language Film.

The list of three feature films and three documentaries includes the German drama Ivo directed by Eva Trobisch, and Bosnian/Croatian/Austrian comedy drama Bosnian Pot / Bosanski Lonac directed by Pavo Marinković and produced by Bosnian Kazališno-filmska udruga Oktavijan in coproduction with Croatian Telefilm and Nanook Film Wien.

The festival is organised in cooperation with the Ljubljana Goethe Institute, the Ljubljana Austrian Cultural Forum and the Swiss Embassy in Ljubljana.