Rupert Friend Joins John Malkovich in Sergiu Celibidache Biopic Yellow Tie

BUCHAREST: Rupert Friend will be Sergiu Celibidache in The Yellow Tie, the sophomore feature by the son of the great Romanian conductor, Serge Ioan Celebidachi. The film will be shot in Romania in early 2023. John Malkovich, who had been previously announced, will play Celibidache in his later years.

The film written by James Olivier and Serge Ioan Celebidachi will be produced by Adela Vrinceanu Celebidachi and Cristina Dobritoiu from Romania’s Oblique Media Film, Andrei Boncea and Christopher Milburn from Romania’s Frame Film, and James Olivier from Celi Films (UK), according to a press release. Robert W. Cort is the executive producer. Casting is by Georgia Topley & Des Hamilton.

Celibidache was born in the small Romanian city of Roman. Still a teenager, he was banished from the family home by his father, upon declaring his commitment to a career in music. After enduring homelessness in Bucharest, he travelled to Berlin to pursue his dream but encountered prejudice and discrimination. Having survived WWII, he won a competition to become the youngest ever conductor of the revered Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra.

A staunch opponent of his homeland’s authoritarian regime, Celibidache lived a life of personal sacrifice and separation, but became one of the most iconic conductors of the twentieth century. However, his uncompromising nature and his steadfast refusal to record also made him a highly contentious figure.