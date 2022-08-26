FESTIVALS: Astra Film Festival 2022 Announces Selection

The fourth competition section of the festival is DocSchool.
Three-quarters of the 7 films in the selection are premieres: 12 world premieres, six international premieres and 39 national premieres. The programme includes screenings for children (Astra Film Junior), the Astra Film DokTank industry programme (10 – 16 October 2022), as well as debates, concerts and special events.
More than 100 cinematic productions will be held in various locations including the Full Dome (360 degree screenings in a dome installed in the main square in Sibiu).
The 29th edition of the festival will be preceded by a warm-up event (2 – 3 September 2022), with film screenings seen from boats floating on the lake at the Astra Museum, and an open discussion between teenagers and film professionals.
New Voices in Documentary Cinema Competition:
Empty Handed (Israel)
Directed by Moriya Benavot
Children of the Mist (Vietnam)
Directed by Diem Ha Le
Fire of Love (USA)
Directed by Sara Dosa
Geographies of Solitude (Canada)
Directed by Jacquelyn Mills
Only the Wind (Poland)
Directed by Zofia Kowalewska
Performing Juliet (USA)
Directed by András Visky
Who We Will Have Been (Germany)
Directed by Erec Brehmer
Without (Serbia)
Directed by Luka Papić
Central and Eastern Europe Competition:
A Parked Life (Belgium, the Netherlands)
Directed by Peter Triest
Brotherhood (Czech Republic, Italy)
Directed by Francesco Montagner
Flying Sheep (Germany, Romania)
Directed by Alexandra Gulea
Holy Dilemma (Hungary)
Directed by Julianna Ugrin
Life of Ivanna (Russia, Norway, Estonia, Finland)
Directed by Renato Borrayo Serrano
No Place for You in This Town (Bulgaria)
Directed by Nikolay Stefanov
Ostrov – Lost Island (Switzerland)
Directed by Svetlana, Laurent Rodina, Stoop
Our Eve (Republic of Moldova)
Directed by Ana Gurdiș
Reconciliation (Slovenia, Serbia, Montenegro, Kosovo)
Directed by Marija Zidar
The Pawnshop (Poland)
Directed by Łukasz Kowalski
Romania Open Competition:
Whose Dog Am I? / Al cui câine sunt? (Hungary, Romania)
Directed by Róbert Arpad Lakatos
No Elephant in the Room / Globus (Poland, Romania)
Directed by Clara Kleininger
In Search of the Engineer Dragomirescu / În căutarea inginerului Dragomirescu (Romania)
Directed by Dragoș Zămosteanu
Memories from the Community Gheorghieni and Frumoasa (Romania)
Directed by Armine Vosganian
My Home, My Home (Hungary)
Directed by Anikó Nagy Mára
The Man and His Shadow / Omul cu umbra (Romania)
Directed by Dragoș Hanciu
The Road Ahead: Terra Banatica / Oamenii drumului: Terra Banatica (Romania)
Directed by Mircea Gherase
Rear Entrance to Socialism (Romania)
Directed by László Csibi
The Chalice. Of Sons and Daughters (Romania)
Directed by Cătălina Tesar, Dana Bunescu
Waves on Dry Soil / Valuri pe uscat (Romania)
Directed by Raluca David
Eagles from Țaga / Vulturii din Țaga (Romania, Slovakia)
Directed by Adina Popescu
