FESTIVALS: Astra Film Festival 2022 Announces Selection

SIBIU: The 29th edition of Astra Film Festival has announced its official selection. Eight titles will compete in the New Voices in Documentary Cinema Competition, ten in the Central and Eastern Europe Competition and 11 in the local competition Romania Open. The festival will be held 9 – 16 October 2022.

The fourth competition section of the festival is DocSchool.

Three-quarters of the 7 films in the selection are premieres: 12 world premieres, six international premieres and 39 national premieres. The programme includes screenings for children (Astra Film Junior), the Astra Film DokTank industry programme (10 – 16 October 2022), as well as debates, concerts and special events.

More than 100 cinematic productions will be held in various locations including the Full Dome (360 degree screenings in a dome installed in the main square in Sibiu).

The 29th edition of the festival will be preceded by a warm-up event (2 – 3 September 2022), with film screenings seen from boats floating on the lake at the Astra Museum, and an open discussion between teenagers and film professionals.

New Voices in Documentary Cinema Competition:

Empty Handed (Israel)

Directed by Moriya Benavot

Children of the Mist (Vietnam)

Directed by Diem Ha Le

Fire of Love (USA)

Directed by Sara Dosa

Geographies of Solitude (Canada)

Directed by Jacquelyn Mills

Only the Wind (Poland)

Directed by Zofia Kowalewska

Performing Juliet (USA)

Directed by András Visky

Who We Will Have Been (Germany)

Directed by Erec Brehmer

Without (Serbia)

Directed by Luka Papić

Central and Eastern Europe Competition:

A Parked Life (Belgium, the Netherlands)

Directed by Peter Triest

Brotherhood (Czech Republic, Italy)

Directed by Francesco Montagner

Flying Sheep (Germany, Romania)

Directed by Alexandra Gulea

Holy Dilemma (Hungary)

Directed by Julianna Ugrin

Life of Ivanna (Russia, Norway, Estonia, Finland)

Directed by Renato Borrayo Serrano

No Place for You in This Town (Bulgaria)

Directed by Nikolay Stefanov

Ostrov – Lost Island (Switzerland)

Directed by Svetlana, Laurent Rodina, Stoop

Our Eve (Republic of Moldova)

Directed by Ana Gurdiș

Reconciliation (Slovenia, Serbia, Montenegro, Kosovo)

Directed by Marija Zidar

The Pawnshop (Poland)

Directed by Łukasz Kowalski

Romania Open Competition:

Whose Dog Am I? / Al cui câine sunt? (Hungary, Romania)

Directed by Róbert Arpad Lakatos

No Elephant in the Room / Globus (Poland, Romania)

Directed by Clara Kleininger

In Search of the Engineer Dragomirescu / În căutarea inginerului Dragomirescu (Romania)

Directed by Dragoș Zămosteanu

Memories from the Community Gheorghieni and Frumoasa (Romania)

Directed by Armine Vosganian

My Home, My Home (Hungary)

Directed by Anikó Nagy Mára

The Man and His Shadow / Omul cu umbra (Romania)

Directed by Dragoș Hanciu

The Road Ahead: Terra Banatica / Oamenii drumului: Terra Banatica (Romania)

Directed by Mircea Gherase

Rear Entrance to Socialism (Romania)

Directed by László Csibi

The Chalice. Of Sons and Daughters (Romania)

Directed by Cătălina Tesar, Dana Bunescu

Waves on Dry Soil / Valuri pe uscat (Romania)

Directed by Raluca David

Eagles from Țaga / Vulturii din Țaga (Romania, Slovakia)

Directed by Adina Popescu

