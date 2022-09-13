FESTIVALS: Bucharest International Dance Film Festival 2022 Announces Winners

BUCHAREST: Isn’t It a Beautiful World (UK) directed by Joseph Wilson was awarded Best Film in the International Competition of the 8th edition of the Bucharest International Dance Festival . The only dance film festival in Romania was held 8 – 11 September 2022.

The German/Romanian coproduction Dancen directed by Corina Andrian was awarded Best Film in the National Competition.

A total of 21 international short films and five Romanian short films have been selected for the two competitions of the festival. Seven immersive projects were also in the programme. The festival also included workshops, conferences and cinema-related guided tours.

The Bucharest International Dance Film Festival is organised by the Tangaj Collective Association, co-financed by the Administration of the National Cultural Fund (AFCN) and the Bucharest City Hall through ARCUB within the Bucharest – Affective City 2022 programme. The festival is supported by Conceptual Lab by Theo Nissim.

WINNERS:

International Competition:

Best Film:

Isn’t It a Beautiful World (UK)

Directed by Joseph Wilson

Special Mention:

Trumpets in the Sky (Palestine, Lebanon, France, Belgium)

Directed by Rakan Mayasi

National Competition:

Best Romanian Film:

Dancen (Romania, Germany)

Directed by Corina Andrian

Special Mention:

I Had Been Sleepwalking When I Saw All Those Colors (Romania)

Directed by Bogdan Balla