FESTIVALS: Bucharest International Film Festival 2022 Starts Today

BUCHAREST: Eight feature films are running in the Official Competition of the 18th Bucharest International Film Festival ( BIFF , 29 September – 9 October 2022), the longest-running and the only film festival in Bucharest with an international competition dedicated to feature films.

The programme of the edition also includes a Panorama section with feature films awarded in big festivals, a Focus on Italian cinema, a historical film section, as well as a Romanian film section.

BIFF is organised by the Charta Foundation together with the Cultural Association „Grigore Vasiliu Birlic” under the High Patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Radu.

OFFICIAL COMPETITION:

Everybody Loves Jeanne (France, Portugal)

Directed by Corinne Delvaux

Falcon Lake (Canada, France)

Directed by Charlotte Le Bon

Hit the Road (Iran)

Directed by Panah Panahi

La Jauría (Colombia, France)

Directed by Andrés Ramírez Pulido

Mikado / Marocco (Romania, Czech Republic)

Directed by Emanuel Pârvu

Produced by FAMart Productions

Coproduced by i/o Post, Bogdan George Apetri, Natura Party

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Czech Film Fund

Unrest (Switzerland)

Directed by Cyril Schäublin

The Girl and the Spider (Switzerland)

Directed by Ramon and Silvan Zürcher