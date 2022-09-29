29-09-2022

FESTIVALS: Bucharest International Film Festival 2022 Starts Today

    BUCHAREST: Eight feature films are running in the Official Competition of the 18th Bucharest International Film Festival (BIFF, 29 September – 9 October 2022), the longest-running and the only film festival in Bucharest with an international competition dedicated to feature films.

    photo: biff.roThe programme of the edition also includes a Panorama section with feature films awarded in big festivals, a Focus on Italian cinema, a historical film section, as well as a Romanian film section.

    BIFF is organised by the Charta Foundation together with the Cultural Association „Grigore Vasiliu Birlic” under the High Patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Radu.

    OFFICIAL COMPETITION:

    Everybody Loves Jeanne (France, Portugal)
    Directed by Corinne Delvaux

    Falcon Lake (Canada, France)
    Directed by Charlotte Le Bon

    Hit the Road (Iran)
    Directed by Panah Panahi

    La Jauría (Colombia, France)
    Directed by Andrés Ramírez Pulido

    Mikado / Marocco (Romania, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Emanuel Pârvu
    Produced by FAMart Productions
    Coproduced by i/o Post, Bogdan George Apetri, Natura Party
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Czech Film Fund

    Unrest (Switzerland)
    Directed by Cyril Schäublin

    The Girl and the Spider (Switzerland)
    Directed by Ramon and Silvan Zürcher

