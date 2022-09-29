FESTIVALS: Bucharest International Film Festival 2022 Starts Today

The programme of the edition also includes a Panorama section with feature films awarded in big festivals, a Focus on Italian cinema, a historical film section, as well as a Romanian film section.
BIFF is organised by the Charta Foundation together with the Cultural Association „Grigore Vasiliu Birlic” under the High Patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Radu.
OFFICIAL COMPETITION:
Everybody Loves Jeanne (France, Portugal)
Directed by Corinne Delvaux
Falcon Lake (Canada, France)
Directed by Charlotte Le Bon
Hit the Road (Iran)
Directed by Panah Panahi
La Jauría (Colombia, France)
Directed by Andrés Ramírez Pulido
Mikado / Marocco (Romania, Czech Republic)
Directed by Emanuel Pârvu
Produced by FAMart Productions
Coproduced by i/o Post, Bogdan George Apetri, Natura Party
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Czech Film Fund
Unrest (Switzerland)
Directed by Cyril Schäublin
The Girl and the Spider (Switzerland)
Directed by Ramon and Silvan Zürcher