FESTIVALS: Animest 2022 Ready to Kick Off

BUCHAREST: A total of 49 films will compete for the Animest trophy in the Short Film Competition of the 17th Animest International Animation Film Festival , running 7 – 16 October 2022. This is the only festival in Romania dedicated to animated film and also an Oscar-qualifying festival.

The recipient of the Animest Trophy is eligible for consideration in the Animated Short Film category of the Academy Awards®.

Five films were selected for the long animated films competition and 32 films are competing in the Student Films Competition.

The festival will host the 4th edition of Pitch, Please!, organised by the Animest Association with support from CEE Animation.

Animest International Animation Film Festival is co-financed through the Creative Europe MEDIA Programme, the Romanian Film Centre and the Bucharest Mayor’s Office through ARCUB, as part of the Bucuresti Afectiv 2022 programme. It is supported by Groupama Insurance.

SHORT FILM COMPETITION:

Cuddle (Belgium, France)

Directed by Madeleine Reumont

A Goat’s Spell (Germany)

Directed by Gerhard Funk

Bear Speculation (Russia)

Directed by Anna Kadykova

Beauty & the Beasts (Estonia, Hong Kong)

Directed by Äggie Pakk Yee Lee

Canary (Greece)

Directed by Chrysoula Korovesi, Marios Gampierakis

Detached (USA)

Directed by Emory Allen

Diaphony (the Netherlands)

Directed by Mirjam Debets, Selle Sellink

Dies Irae (Australia)

Directed by Maru Collective

El after del Mundo (France)

Directed by Florentina Gonzalez

Europe par bidon (France)

Directed by Samuel Albaric, Thomas Trichet

Flower under Water (Spain)

Directed by Aitor Oñederra

Frydenlund Hair Parlour (Norway, Belgium)

Directed by Hanne Berkaak

Garrano (Portugal, Lithuania)

Directed by David Doutel, Vasco Sá

I’m Late (France, Japan)

Directed by Sawako Kabuki

Ice Merchants (Portugal)

Directed by João Gonzalez

Impossible Figures and Other Stories (Poland, Canada)

Directed by Marta Pajek

Headprickles (Poland)

Directed by Katarzyna Miechowicz

In the Big Yard inside the Teeny-Weeny Pocket (Japan)

Directed by Yuki Yoko

It Dawns the Longest Night (Spain)

Directed by Lorena Ares Lago, Carlos Fernández de Vigo

Leopoldo from the Bar (Spain)

Directed by Diego Porral

Letter to a Pig (France, Israel)

Directed by Tal Kantor

Little Smasher (France)

Directed by Gilles Cuvelier

Lucky Man (Switzerland)

Directed by Claude Luyet

Menagerie (USA)

Directed by Jack Gray

Mickey’s Descent into Madness (France)

Directed by Tom Bourgeois

Miracasas (France, Switzerland)

Directed by Raphaëlle Stolz

Modo De Vida - A Goan Sketchbook (India)

Directed by Rohit Karandadi

Mr. Pete & the Iron Horse (Switzerland)

Directed by Kilian Vilim

My Tiger (France)

Jean-Jean Arnoux

Once There Was a Sea… (Slovakia, Poland)

Directed by Joanna Kozuch

Pachyderm (France)

Directed by Stéphanie Clement

Phonorama (Spain)

Directed by Alex Rey

Pieceful Day (France)

Directed by Gabrielle Mouret

Pink Noise (France)

Directed by Ulysse Lefort, Martin Wiklund, Arthur Lemaître

Sasha (Romania)

Directed by Serghei Chiviriga

Sibériade (Belgium)

Directed by Nado Poton

Speak KDSK (Canada)

Directed by Ileana Dana Darie

Supper (Hungary)

Directed by Dániel Bárány

Suruaika (Romania)

Directed by Vlad Ilicevici, Radu C. Pop

The Debutante (UK)

Directed by Elizabeth Hobbs

The Diary of a Projectionist (Spain)

Directed by Dani Segui

The Garbage Man (Portugal)

Directed by Laura Gonçalves

The Pioneers (Canada)

Directed by Simon Cottee

The Record (Switzerland)

Directed by Jonathan Laskar

The Sausage Run (Germany, Belgium)

Directed by Thomas Stellmach

The Toilet Bowl Philosophy (Belgium)

Directed by Michèle Robin

The Wind Whistles (UK, Ireland)

Directed by Alessandro Dordoni

Tsunami Girl (Argentina)

Directed by Leo Campasso, Carlos Balseiro, Antonio Balseiro, Emiliano Rodriguez Nuesch

Your Bad Animals (Israel)

Directed by Ido Shapira, Amit Cohen