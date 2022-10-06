FESTIVALS: Animest 2022 Ready to Kick Off

The recipient of the Animest Trophy is eligible for consideration in the Animated Short Film category of the Academy Awards®.
Five films were selected for the long animated films competition and 32 films are competing in the Student Films Competition.
The festival will host the 4th edition of Pitch, Please!, organised by the Animest Association with support from CEE Animation.
Animest International Animation Film Festival is co-financed through the Creative Europe MEDIA Programme, the Romanian Film Centre and the Bucharest Mayor’s Office through ARCUB, as part of the Bucuresti Afectiv 2022 programme. It is supported by Groupama Insurance.
SHORT FILM COMPETITION:
Cuddle (Belgium, France)
Directed by Madeleine Reumont
A Goat’s Spell (Germany)
Directed by Gerhard Funk
Bear Speculation (Russia)
Directed by Anna Kadykova
Beauty & the Beasts (Estonia, Hong Kong)
Directed by Äggie Pakk Yee Lee
Canary (Greece)
Directed by Chrysoula Korovesi, Marios Gampierakis
Detached (USA)
Directed by Emory Allen
Diaphony (the Netherlands)
Directed by Mirjam Debets, Selle Sellink
Dies Irae (Australia)
Directed by Maru Collective
El after del Mundo (France)
Directed by Florentina Gonzalez
Europe par bidon (France)
Directed by Samuel Albaric, Thomas Trichet
Flower under Water (Spain)
Directed by Aitor Oñederra
Frydenlund Hair Parlour (Norway, Belgium)
Directed by Hanne Berkaak
Garrano (Portugal, Lithuania)
Directed by David Doutel, Vasco Sá
I’m Late (France, Japan)
Directed by Sawako Kabuki
Ice Merchants (Portugal)
Directed by João Gonzalez
Impossible Figures and Other Stories (Poland, Canada)
Directed by Marta Pajek
Headprickles (Poland)
Directed by Katarzyna Miechowicz
In the Big Yard inside the Teeny-Weeny Pocket (Japan)
Directed by Yuki Yoko
It Dawns the Longest Night (Spain)
Directed by Lorena Ares Lago, Carlos Fernández de Vigo
Leopoldo from the Bar (Spain)
Directed by Diego Porral
Letter to a Pig (France, Israel)
Directed by Tal Kantor
Little Smasher (France)
Directed by Gilles Cuvelier
Lucky Man (Switzerland)
Directed by Claude Luyet
Menagerie (USA)
Directed by Jack Gray
Mickey’s Descent into Madness (France)
Directed by Tom Bourgeois
Miracasas (France, Switzerland)
Directed by Raphaëlle Stolz
Modo De Vida - A Goan Sketchbook (India)
Directed by Rohit Karandadi
Mr. Pete & the Iron Horse (Switzerland)
Directed by Kilian Vilim
My Tiger (France)
Jean-Jean Arnoux
Once There Was a Sea… (Slovakia, Poland)
Directed by Joanna Kozuch
Pachyderm (France)
Directed by Stéphanie Clement
Phonorama (Spain)
Directed by Alex Rey
Pieceful Day (France)
Directed by Gabrielle Mouret
Pink Noise (France)
Directed by Ulysse Lefort, Martin Wiklund, Arthur Lemaître
Sasha (Romania)
Directed by Serghei Chiviriga
Sibériade (Belgium)
Directed by Nado Poton
Speak KDSK (Canada)
Directed by Ileana Dana Darie
Supper (Hungary)
Directed by Dániel Bárány
Suruaika (Romania)
Directed by Vlad Ilicevici, Radu C. Pop
The Debutante (UK)
Directed by Elizabeth Hobbs
The Diary of a Projectionist (Spain)
Directed by Dani Segui
The Garbage Man (Portugal)
Directed by Laura Gonçalves
The Pioneers (Canada)
Directed by Simon Cottee
The Record (Switzerland)
Directed by Jonathan Laskar
The Sausage Run (Germany, Belgium)
Directed by Thomas Stellmach
The Toilet Bowl Philosophy (Belgium)
Directed by Michèle Robin
The Wind Whistles (UK, Ireland)
Directed by Alessandro Dordoni
Tsunami Girl (Argentina)
Directed by Leo Campasso, Carlos Balseiro, Antonio Balseiro, Emiliano Rodriguez Nuesch
Your Bad Animals (Israel)
Directed by Ido Shapira, Amit Cohen