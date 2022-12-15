Romanian Actress Judith State Among European Shooting Stars 2023

BERLIN: Romanian actress Judith State, who starred in Cristian Mungiu’s R.M.N. is among the ten young talents selected for the European Shooting Stars 2023. The event will take place within the 73rd Berlinale from 17 to 20 February 2023.

The European Shooting Stars 2023 were selected from a pool of 27 nominees by an international jury composed of Polish director Jan Komasa, Dutch casting director Rebecca van Unen, Norwegian producer Maria Ekerhovd, Variety’s international features editor Leo Barraclough from the UK, and former Spanish Shooting Star Veronica Echegui.

“European Shooting Stars 2023 is characterised by diversity in age, experience and cultural backgrounds but united in its representation of exceptional acting talent”, says Croatian producer Tina Hajon, programme director of European Shooting Stars.

Click HERE to see the full list of European Shooting Stars 2023.