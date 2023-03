CLUJ-NAPOCA: The 22nd Transilvania IFF has extended the deadline for submissions for its 10th international coproduction programme Transilvania Pitch Stop till 6 April 2023.

Filmmakers from Ukraine, Romania, Hungary, Bulgaria, Serbia, Moldova, Greece, Turkey and Georgia are invited to submit their projects in development, of which up to 10 projects will be selected.

Transilvania Pitch Stop will be held 15 - 17 June 2023 and the festival dates are 9 – 18 June 2023.

