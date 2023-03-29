PRODUCTION: Gabi Virginia Șarga and Cătălin Rotaru in Postproduction with Where Elephants Go

BUCHAREST: Romanian Palme d’or short film nominees Gabi Virginia Șarga and Cătălin Rotaru (4:15 p.m. The End of the World, 2016), are currently in postproduction with their sophomore feature Where Elephants Go / Unde merg elefanții.

The script penned by Gabi Virginia Șarga and Cătălin Rotaru follows Leni (9), who has a terminal disease and wants to make the most of her time left. She meets Marcel (25), who is her opposite and has no interest in what life has to offer. Leni's mother Magda (35) juggles jobs to afford everything Leni needs. The three of them influence each other and find what seemed improbable in the beginning: love and friendship.

The main character is played by the young Carina Lăpușneanu, who agreed to shave her head for the shooting, which prompted Gabi Virginia Șarga to shave her head to keep her company. The cast includes Ștefan Mihai and Alice Cora Mihalache.

The film is a Romanian joint between Green Cat Film and Atelier de Film. The producers are Gabi Suciu, Gabi Virginia Șarga and Cătălin Rotaru. The Romanian Film Centre (CNC) is supporting the project with a production grant of 174,000 EUR.

The budget is approximately 650,000 EUR, Gabi Suciu told FNE.

Where Elephants Go was shot in 23 days from 29 October to 24 November 2022, and it is set to be finished by the end of April 2023, with a planned theatrical release in autumn – winter 2023.

Negotiations with a sales agent are underway. Follow Art Distribution will release the film in Romania.

Production Information:

Producer:

Green Cat Film (Romania)

Cătălin Rotaru: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducer:

Atelier de Film (Romania)

Credits:

Directors: Gabi Virginia Șarga, Cătălin Rotaru

Scriptwriters: Gabi Virginia Șarga, Cătălin Rotaru

DoP: Adrian Pădurețu

Editor and sound engineer: Ștefan Azaharioaie

Cast: Carina Lăpușneanu. Ștefan Mihai, Alice Cora Mihalache