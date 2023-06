BUCHAREST: Raluca Turcan is the new Minister of Culture in Romania as a new coalition Government, led by PM Marcel Ciolacu, has been appointed. Turcan is replacing Lucian Romașcanu.

Raluca Turcan doesn’t have a cultural background. She graduated in Economics, has a master’s degree in Communication and Public Relations, and studied Russian economy at the Pushkin Institute in Moscow.

She is the first deputy chairwoman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) since 2017 and was Minister of Labour and Social Protection from 2020 to 2023.