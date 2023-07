CLUJ-NAPOCA: Scriptwriters from all EU member countries can apply for the Full Moon Creative Lab, a project dedicated to film professionals specialising in genre TV series: thriller, horror and fantasy. The deadline for te programme initiated by Romanian Film Promotion and the Transilvania IFF is 15 September 2023.

The programme consists of creative residencies taking place in Transylvania (Romania) in October 2023, February and June 2024, during which up to 12 candidates will be mentored by accomplished international professionals.

Each edition will end with a pitching session at the Transilvania IFF (June 2024 and June 2025 respectively).

The Lab marks the next step in developing the Full Moon Script Contest, a programme launched by the Transilvania IFF in 2020.

