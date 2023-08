BUCHAREST: New film distribution house August Film will be launched in Romania on 1 September 2023.

The co-founders Matei Truta and Andrei Agudaru, who both have over 10 years of experience in the film industry, are planning a new perspective in art house films distribution, one that is led by quality, depth and meaning.

The motto of the new company is: “Films you would recommend to people you love.”

The first film to be distributed by August Film is First Snow of Summer directed by Austrian director Chris Raiber.