Reason8 Films Acquires Tudor Giurgiu’s Freedom Ahead of Sarajevo Film Festival

BUCHAREST: London-based sales agent Reason8 Films has picked up Tudor Giurgiu’s new feature film as a director, Freedom / Libertate, ahead of its screenings in the Competition Programme – Feature Film of the 29th Sarajevo Film Festival (11 – 18 August 2023). The film is a Romanian/Hungarian coproduction between Giurgiu’s Libra Film Productions and Mythberg Films .

The political thriller received the award for the most popular Romanian film of the festival at the 22nd edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF) 2023, and it is set in the city of Sibiu in December 1989, during the fall of communism.

The script written by Cecilia Ștefănescu, Tudor Giurgiu and Napoleon Helmis reenacts a lesser-known story about those chaotic days of violent civil unrest that led to a bloody confrontation between the Army forces and Ceaușescu’s repression instruments, the Miliția and Securitate (the secret police).

The Romanian Film Centre (CNC) and the National Film Institute – Hungary supported the production of the film.

The main cast includes Alex Calangiu, Cătălin Herlo, Ionut Caras, Iulian Postelnicu, Alexandru Papadopol, Ștefan Iancu, Costel Cașcaval and Mirela Oprișor.

Transilvania Film will release Freedom in Romania on 6 October 2023, Tudor Giurgiu told FNE.