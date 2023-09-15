FESTIVALS: Bucharest International Film Festival 2023 Kicks Off

BUCHAREST: The 19th edition of the Bucharest International Film Festival will screen from 15 to 22 September 2023 seven debut films in the Official Competition, including the Romanian majority coproduction Day of the Tiger / Tigru directed by Andrei Tanase.

The programme includes new Romanian films screened under the title Romanian Authors 2023, acclaimed international productions in Panorama 2023, as well as the 3rd edition of History and Cinema.

The Bucharest International Film Festival (BIFF) is organised by Fundaţia Charta together with the Cultural Association „Grigore Vasiliu Birlic”, under the High Patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Radu. The festival is supported by the Romanian Ministry of Culture and it is organised in partnership with the Bucharest City Hall through ARCUB.

Official Competition:

Totem (Mexico)

Directed by Lila Avilés

The Sweet East (USA)

Directed by Sean Price Williams

Disco Boy (France)

Directed by Giacomo Abbruzzeze

Past Lives (SUA)

Directed by Celine Song

Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell (Vietnam, Singapore, France, Spain)

Directed by Pham Thien An

Day of the Tiger / Tigru (Romania, France, Greece)

Directed by Andrei Tanase

Produced by Domestic Film

Coproduced by Altamar Films, Graal

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Aide aux Cinémas du Monde CNC - Institut Français, the Greek Film Centre, ERT, Eurimages, the Creative Europe - MEDIA Sub-programme, TorinoFilmLab

A Good Place (Germany)

Directed by Katharina Huber