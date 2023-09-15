FESTIVALS: Bucharest International Film Festival 2023 Kicks Off

The programme includes new Romanian films screened under the title Romanian Authors 2023, acclaimed international productions in Panorama 2023, as well as the 3rd edition of History and Cinema.
The Bucharest International Film Festival (BIFF) is organised by Fundaţia Charta together with the Cultural Association „Grigore Vasiliu Birlic”, under the High Patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Radu. The festival is supported by the Romanian Ministry of Culture and it is organised in partnership with the Bucharest City Hall through ARCUB.
Official Competition:
Totem (Mexico)
Directed by Lila Avilés
The Sweet East (USA)
Directed by Sean Price Williams
Disco Boy (France)
Directed by Giacomo Abbruzzeze
Past Lives (SUA)
Directed by Celine Song
Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell (Vietnam, Singapore, France, Spain)
Directed by Pham Thien An
Day of the Tiger / Tigru (Romania, France, Greece)
Directed by Andrei Tanase
Produced by Domestic Film
Coproduced by Altamar Films, Graal
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Aide aux Cinémas du Monde CNC - Institut Français, the Greek Film Centre, ERT, Eurimages, the Creative Europe - MEDIA Sub-programme, TorinoFilmLab
A Good Place (Germany)
Directed by Katharina Huber