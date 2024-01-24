BOX OFFICE: Excellent Start of the Year for Romanian Films on Domestic Charts

BUCHAREST: The Romanian comedy Part-time Daddy / Tati part-time directed by Letiția Roșculeț, tops the general box office in Romania with 285,682 admissions and 1.57 m EUR / 7,856,321 RON gross. Another domestic comedy, Klaus & Barroso, opened as the first in weekly charts with 248,000 EUR / 1,232,892 RON gross on 16 January 2024.

Part-time Daddy had a great opening on 5 January 2024 with 144,754 admissions and 848,900 EUR / 4,224,699 RON gross over the first week, according to Cinemagia.

The film is produced and distributed by Vidra Productions, the company behind three of the four domestic titles which secured a place in the 2023 Top Ten, including Miami Bici 2 by Jesús del Cerro. Independently produced together with WatchMe Productions, Miami Bici 2 topped the general box office with 2,542,016 admissions and 2.87 m EUR /14,317,977 RON gross in 2023.

Klaus & Barroso was independently produced by Bold Film Studio (the first film investment fund in Romania) and released by Forum Film. The film has a collective direction and it was written by Adrian Nicolae, Cosmin „Micutzu” Nedelcu and Bogdan Theodor Olteanu.

This has been the second collaboration between Bogdan Theodor Olteanu and Bold Film Studio after the comedy Taxi Drivers / Taximetriștii, which was theatrically released in Romania on 20 January 2023 and cashed in 211,326 EUR / 1,038,308 RON over its first week.

In all, 12 films have been released in Romanian cinemas since the beginning of the year.