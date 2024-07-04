PRODUCTION: Tudor Cristian Jurgiu Preps Romanian/Italian Drama On Their Own

BUCHAREST: Romanian director Tudor Cristian Jurgiu will start shooting his third feature film On Their Own / De capul lor at the end of July 2024. The film is a Romanian/Italian coproduction produced by Tudor Giurgiu and Bogdan Crăciun of Libra Films in coproduction with Simone Catania and Francesca Portalupi of Indyca.

Driven by poverty, Flavia’s parents left home to work abroad so she has been living alone since she was 14. But now her parents are also getting a divorce and she loses her coolness. In an emotional crisis, she decides to take care of two runaways and tries to build a surrogate family.

The main characters are played by Denisa Vraja and Vlad Furtună.

“It is a touching coming-of-age story about a generation who had to deal with the absence of their parents. Tudor Cristian Jurgiu has a peculiar sensibility and tenderness when dealing with youngsters who are facing adulthood problems. We loved the story, it’s universal and I’m sure Tudor can prove he is a talent to watch”, producer Tudor Giurgiu for FNE.

The project was supported in Romania by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC) with approximately 172,000 EUR / 850,000 RON, in Italy by the Italian Ministry of Culture as well as the Italian tax credit scheme, and also by Eurimages with 155,000 EUR and Creative Europe MEDIA (for development).

The budget is 954,000 EUR.

The film will be shot in Romania from end of July to August 2024, and in Italy in September 2024 by Andrei Butică, who was the cinematographer of Jurgiu’s debut feature The Japanese Dog / Câinele japonez (Libra Film) and who also shot Calin Peter Netzer’s Berlinale Golden Bear winner Child’s Pose / Pozitia copilului (Parada Film, Hai-Hui Entertainment), among others.

Production Information:

Producer:

Libra Films (Romania)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducer:

Indyca (Italy)

Credits:

Director: Tudor Cristian Jurgiu

Scriptwriter: Tudor Cristian Jurgiu

DoP: Andrei Butică

Production designer: Sonia Constantinescu

Costume designer: Alexandra Alma Ungureanu

Main cast: Denisa Vraja, Vlad Furtună