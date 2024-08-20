Autlook Filmsales Picks Up Lina Vdovîi and Radu Ciorniciuc’ Doc TATA ahead of Toronto Premiere

BUCHAREST: The documentary TATA written and directed by Lina Vdovîi and Radu Ciorniciuc has been acquired by Autlook Filmsales before its world premiere at the 49th Toronto International Film Festival (5 – 15 September 2024). The film is a Romanian/German/Dutch coproduction.

TATA is a personal story of the co-director Lina Vdovîi, who tries to reconnect with her father. Shot over six years in Italy, Moldova and Romania, this is an intimate documentary about the relationship between a daughter who is trying to heal from the wounds caused by her father, and a parent who seeks redemption from the ones he hurt, covering also the theme of modern day slavery.

While in preproduction and production stage, the film was presented at IDFA Forum, Chicken &Egg (Egg)celerator Lab, American Film Showcase, UnionDocs Early Production Lab, ESoDoc, Circle Women Doc Accelerator, WIP Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest, and Cannes Docs Showcase.

It won the Eurimages Co-Production Development Award at CPH: DOX Forum and the Alex Leo Șerban Award at the Transilvania Film Festival.

Monica Lăzurean-Gorgan produced through Romania’s Manifest Film in coproduction with Germany’s Corso Film, HBO Max and Dutch company 100%.

TATA was funded by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Eurimages, MDR/ARTE, Film - und Medienstiftung NRW, the Netherlands Film Fund, Al Jazeera Documentary, EO Docs and Creative Europe MEDIA. It was made in association with Chicken & Egg Pictures, American Film Showcase and UnionDocs Early Production Lab, and it also benefited from support from the Romanian Cultural Institute New York and the Romanian Filmmakers Union (UCIN).