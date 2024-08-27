Surprise Appearance of Chris Hemsworth in Bucharest

BUCHAREST: Chris Hemsworth surprised 70,000 Romanian fans gathered at an Ed Sheeran concert in the Romanian capital city, as he took the stage with the English singer to play drums for his hit Thinking Out Loud.

Romanian fans reported to local media that the surprise was so great that they forgot to capture it on their phones, while the employees of a restaurant in Bucharest didn’t miss the chance to take a selfie with both of the stars after the concert.

Hemsworth’s surprise appearance was a part of a promotional material for the second season of his series Limitless with Chris Hemsworth, which will be released on Disney+ in 2025.

The Ed Sheeran concert was held at the National Arena in Bucharest on 24 August 2024.