International Documentary Astra Film Festival 2024 Announces Official Selection

SIBIU: Over 100 documentaries from all over the world have been selected for the 31st edition of the International Documentary Festival Astra Film , which will be held in Sibiu 20 – 27 October 2024.

The festival is organising competitions in the categories New Voices in Documentary Cinema, Central and Eastern European, Romania (with 11 films including four world premieres and two national premieres), and Docschool. Several dozen other films will be screened as part of Astra Film Junior, in the training and development programme Doc Tank, and in the immersive space of the Cinema DOM built in the Large Square of the city.

In 2021, the festival was included by the European Film Academy on the list of festivals eligible to make direct nominations for the European Film Awards.

The International Documentary Festival Astra Film is organised by Astra Film, CNM Astra, and the Astra Film Foundation, under the High Patronage of the President of Romania. It has the Ministry of Culture as a strategic partner and it is supported by the Sibiu County Council, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Consulate of the Federal Republic of Germany in Sibiu, the Romanian Cultural Institute, AFCN, and the Romanian Filmmakers’ Union (UCIN). The event is co-financed by the Sibiu Local Council through the Sibiu City Hall.

New Voices in Documentary Cinema Competition Section:

Flying Lessons (USA)

Directed by Elizabeth Nichols

My Stolen Planet / Sayyareye Dozdide Shodeye Man (Germany, Iran)

Directed by Farahnaz Sharifi

Shahid (Germany)

Directed by Narges Kalhor

I'm Not Everything I Want to Be / Ještě nejsem, kým chci být (Austria, Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Klára Tasovská

Ever Since I Knew Myself / Rats Tavi Makhsovs (Georgia)

Directed by Maka Gogaladze

Fragments of Ice / Fragmenty lyodu (Norway, Ukraine)

Directed by Maria Stoianova

Intercepted (Canada, France, Ukraine)

Directed by Oksana Karpovych

Savannah and the Mountain (Portugal, Uruguay)

Directed by Paulo Carneiro

Rising up at Night / Tongo Saa (Belgium, Germany, Burkina Faso, Congo, Qatar)

Directed by Nelson Makengo

Henry Fonda for President ( Austria, Germany)

Directed by Alexander Horwath

Central and Eastern European Competition Section:

Ship / Brod (Croatia)

Directed by Elvis Lenić

Smiling Georgia / ღიმილიანი საქართველო (Georgia, Germany)

Directed by Luka Beradze

House with a Voice (Germany)

Directed by Kristine Nrecaj, Birthe Templin

We Call Her Hanka / Bei Uns Heisst Sie Hanka (Germany)

Directed by Grit Lemke

Songs of the Slow Burning Earth / Пісні землі, що повільно горить (Denmark, France, Sweden, Ukraine)

Directed by Olha Zhurba

Photophobia (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine)

Directed by Ivan Ostrochovský, Pavol Pekarčík

Of Caravan and the Dogs (Germany)

Directed by Aslkod Kurov, Anonymous1)

Forest / LAS (Czech Republic, Poland)

Directed by Lidia Duda

TATA (Romania)

Directed by Radu Ciorniciuc, Lina Vdovîi

Limits of Europe / Hranice Evropy (Czech Republic, France, Slovakia)

Directed by Apolena Rychlíková

Leo Records: Strictly for Our Friends (Romania)

Directed by Ioana Grigore

Romania Competition Section:

Bloodied Photographs / Fotografii însângerate (Romania)

Directed by Copel Moscu

An Almost Perfect Family / O familie aproape perfectă (Romania)

Directed by Tudor Platon

Forbidden / Interzis (Romania)

Directed by Anelise Sălan

Family Movies / Pelicule de familie (Romania)

Directed by Dan Curean

Triton (Romania)

Directed by Ana Lungu

24 Hours / 24 Stunden (Austria)

Directed by Harald Friedl

Imaginary Youth / Vis. Viață (Romania)

Directed by Ruxandra Gubernat

A Cautionary Tale / Cum să fiu mort, dacă-s viu? (Romania, UK)

Directed by Ilinca Călugăreanu

Zagor's Death / Moartea lui Iosif Zagor (Romania)

Directed by Adrian Dohotaru

Between Silence and Sin / Între tăcere și păcat (Romania)

Directed by Diana Nicolae

Alice On & Off (Romania)

Directed by Isabela Tent

Maia - Portrait with Hands / Maia – Portret cu mâini (Germania, Romania)

Directed by Alexandra Gulea

As The Clock Runs / Ahogy az óra jár (Romania)

Directed by Fecső Zoltán

Click HERE to see the Docschool Competition selection and HERE for the press release.