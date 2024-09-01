01-09-2024

International Documentary Astra Film Festival 2024 Announces Official Selection

    SIBIU: Over 100 documentaries from all over the world have been selected for the 31st edition of the International Documentary Festival Astra Film, which will be held in Sibiu 20 – 27 October 2024.

    The festival is organising competitions in the categories New Voices in Documentary Cinema, Central and Eastern European, Romania (with 11 films including four world premieres and two national premieres), and Docschool. Several dozen other films will be screened as part of Astra Film Junior, in the training and development programme Doc Tank, and in the immersive space of the Cinema DOM built in the Large Square of the city.

    In 2021, the festival was included by the European Film Academy on the list of festivals eligible to make direct nominations for the European Film Awards.

    The International Documentary Festival Astra Film is organised by Astra Film, CNM Astra, and the Astra Film Foundation, under the High Patronage of the President of Romania. It has the Ministry of Culture as a strategic partner and it is supported by the Sibiu County Council, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Consulate of the Federal Republic of Germany in Sibiu, the Romanian Cultural Institute, AFCN, and the Romanian Filmmakers’ Union (UCIN). The event is co-financed by the Sibiu Local Council through the Sibiu City Hall.

    New Voices in Documentary Cinema Competition Section:

    Flying Lessons (USA)
    Directed by Elizabeth Nichols

    My Stolen Planet / Sayyareye Dozdide Shodeye Man (Germany, Iran)
    Directed by Farahnaz Sharifi

    Shahid (Germany)
    Directed by Narges Kalhor

    I'm Not Everything I Want to Be / Ještě nejsem, kým chci být (Austria, Czech Republic, Slovakia)
    Directed by Klára Tasovská

    Ever Since I Knew Myself / Rats Tavi Makhsovs (Georgia)
    Directed by Maka Gogaladze

    Fragments of Ice / Fragmenty lyodu (Norway, Ukraine)
    Directed by Maria Stoianova

    Intercepted (Canada, France, Ukraine)
    Directed by Oksana Karpovych

    Savannah and the Mountain (Portugal, Uruguay)
    Directed by Paulo Carneiro

    Rising up at Night / Tongo Saa (Belgium, Germany, Burkina Faso, Congo, Qatar)
    Directed by Nelson Makengo

    Henry Fonda for President ( Austria, Germany)
    Directed by Alexander Horwath

    Central and Eastern European Competition Section:

    Ship / Brod (Croatia)
    Directed by Elvis Lenić

    Smiling Georgia / ღიმილიანი საქართველო (Georgia, Germany)
    Directed by Luka Beradze

    House with a Voice (Germany)
    Directed by Kristine Nrecaj, Birthe Templin

    We Call Her Hanka / Bei Uns Heisst Sie Hanka (Germany)
    Directed by Grit Lemke

    Songs of the Slow Burning Earth / Пісні землі, що повільно горить (Denmark, France, Sweden, Ukraine)
    Directed by Olha Zhurba

    Photophobia (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine)
    Directed by Ivan Ostrochovský, Pavol Pekarčík

    Of Caravan and the Dogs (Germany)
    Directed by Aslkod Kurov, Anonymous1)

    Forest / LAS (Czech Republic, Poland)
    Directed by Lidia Duda

    photo: Astra FFTATA (Romania)
    Directed by Radu Ciorniciuc, Lina Vdovîi

    Limits of Europe / Hranice Evropy (Czech Republic, France, Slovakia)
    Directed by Apolena Rychlíková

    Leo Records: Strictly for Our Friends (Romania)
    Directed by Ioana Grigore

    Romania Competition Section:

    Bloodied Photographs / Fotografii însângerate (Romania)
    Directed by Copel Moscu

    An Almost Perfect Family / O familie aproape perfectă (Romania)
    Directed by Tudor Platon

    Forbidden / Interzis (Romania)
    Directed by Anelise Sălan

    Family Movies / Pelicule de familie (Romania)
    Directed by Dan Curean

    Triton (Romania)
    Directed by Ana Lungu

    24 Hours / 24 Stunden (Austria)
    Directed by Harald Friedl

    Imaginary Youth / Vis. Viață (Romania)
    Directed by Ruxandra Gubernat

    A Cautionary Tale / Cum să fiu mort, dacă-s viu? (Romania, UK)
    Directed by Ilinca Călugăreanu

    Zagor's Death / Moartea lui Iosif Zagor (Romania)
    Directed by Adrian Dohotaru

    Between Silence and Sin / Între tăcere și păcat (Romania)
    Directed by Diana Nicolae

    Alice On & Off (Romania)
    Directed by Isabela Tent

    Maia - Portrait with Hands / Maia – Portret cu mâini (Germania, Romania)
    Directed by Alexandra Gulea

    As The Clock Runs / Ahogy az óra jár (Romania)
    Directed by Fecső Zoltán

