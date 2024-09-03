FNE Oscar Watch 2025: Romania Selects Three Kilometers to the End of the World as Oscar Bid

Three Kilometers to the End of the World by Emanuel Pârvu

BUCHAREST: Emanuel Pârvu’s third feature film, Three Kilometers to the End of the World, has been selected by a committee of professionals appointed by the Romanian Film Centre as Romania’s candidate for the 97th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category.

This year, the film received the Queer Palm at the Cannes Film Festival and the Heart of Sarajevo for Best Feature Film at the Sarajevo Film Festival.

Three Kilometers to the End of the World / Trei kilometri până la capătul lumii is a gay teenager’s quest to self-discovery shot in one of the most beautiful places in Romania, the Danube Delta, where the protagonist lives with his family in a traditional and isolated community.

The main cast includes Ciprian Chiujdea, Bogdan Dumitrache, Laura Vasiliu, Ingrid Micu-Berescu, Valeriu Andriuță and Adrian Titieni.

The film is a 100% Romanian coproduction produced by Miruna Berescu through Asociația FAMart in coproduction with FAMart Films. It was supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC) and also by Publicis Groupe Media Bucharest, MMS Communications Romania and House of Media.

The 2025 Oscars shortlists will be announced on 17 December 2024, the nominations will be unveiled on 17 January 2025 and the Academy Awards ceremony will take place on 2 March 2025.