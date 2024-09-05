LIM | Less is More 2025 Launches Call for Applications

Sixteen projects will be selected. The deadline for applications is 11 October 2024.
The programme will includes three one-week workshops between March and October 2025, as well as a tailor-made Event, LIM MEET, to benefit from the inputs of industry professionals coming from all over Europe.
LIM | Less is More is led by Le Groupe Ouest (France), developed with Control N (Romania), Vlaams Audiovisueel Fonds – VAF (Belgium), and Krakow Festival Office – KBF (Poland), in partnership with the Norwegian Film Institute, Région Bretagne (France), Focal (Switzerland), MOIN Film Fund Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein (Germany), Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland, as well as Ffilm Cymru Wales and the Baltics Film Centres (Lithuanian Film Centre, Estonian Film Institute, and National Film Centre of Latvia).
Click HERE for more information.