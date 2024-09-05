LIM | Less is More 2025 Launches Call for Applications

BUCHAREST: LIM | Less is More , the European training programme for first to third feature project development, powered by Creative Europe — MEDIA and the alliance of twelve European countries, launched its 2025 call for projects.

Sixteen projects will be selected. The deadline for applications is 11 October 2024.

The programme will includes three one-week workshops between March and October 2025, as well as a tailor-made Event, LIM MEET, to benefit from the inputs of industry professionals coming from all over Europe.

LIM | Less is More is led by Le Groupe Ouest (France), developed with Control N (Romania), Vlaams Audiovisueel Fonds – VAF (Belgium), and Krakow Festival Office – KBF (Poland), in partnership with the Norwegian Film Institute, Région Bretagne (France), Focal (Switzerland), MOIN Film Fund Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein (Germany), Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland, as well as Ffilm Cymru Wales and the Baltics Film Centres (Lithuanian Film Centre, Estonian Film Institute, and National Film Centre of Latvia).

