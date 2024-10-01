BOX OFFICE: Romanian/Serbian The New Year That Never Came Tops Romanian Charts after First Weekend

BUCHAREST: Bogdan Mureșanu’s debut feature The New Year That Never Came / Anul Nou care n-a fost is topping the weekly box office in Romania with 109,570 EUR / 545,051 RON gross. The winner of the Orizzonti Award for Best Film at the 81st Venice Film Festival was released by Forum Film Romania in over 80 cinemas in 42 towns on 27 September 2024.

Number four in the weekly box office of 23 – 29 September is the domestic independent production Snow, Tea and Love 2: With a Little Luck / Zăpadă, ceai și dragoste 2: Cu puțin noroc directed by Cătălin Bugean, produced by Zolit Film and released by Vertical Entertainment also on 27 September 2024.

This comedy about three convicts who travel back in time to the year 85, cashed in 50,670 EUR / 252,179 RON, according to Cinemagia, the only domestic film outlet centralising the admissions and gross data. The film is a sequel to Snow, Tea and Love / Zăpadă, ceai și dragoste directed by Cătălin Bugean and produced by Zolit Film, which finished the year 2021 the 21st in the general box office with 76,346 admissions and 337,100 EUR / 1,677,838 RON gross.

The New Year That Never Came, which is set in December 1989, on the verge of the fall of Ceaușescu’s regime, is a Romanian/Serbian coproduction, produced by Kinotopia, coproduced by Chainsaw Europe, the Romanian National Television (SRTV) and All Inclusive Film, and supported by the Romanian Ministry of Culture, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Romanian Cultural Institute, Institutul Român de Cultură și Cercetare Umanistică, DACIN SARA, the Romanian Filmmakers Union (UCIN) and Creative Europe MEDIA.

Beside the Orizzonti Award for Best Film, the Venice accolades for the film include the FIPRESCI Award, the Bisato d’oro for best script, and the Special Mention for Cinematography from Authors under 40 Award. The New Year That Never Came was also included in the European Film Awards’ Feature Film Selection 2024.