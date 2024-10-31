A Showcase of Romanian Creativity in Movie Business at American Film Market 2024

BUCHAREST: Romania is participating in the American Film Market taking place in Las Vegas 5 – 10 November 2024 with 16 companies exhibiting under Creative Romanian Film Makers brand.

The Showcase of Romanian Creativity in Movie Business is coordinated by Creative Romanian Film Makers, which brings together businesses from all areas of the film industry (location, casting, production, distribution, financing), in collaboration with Exploratist, a brand and employee experience agency with an intense passion for creating unparalleled B2B, B2C, and B2E events.

The sponsor of the showcase is the Romanian Agency of Investments and Exterior Trade, which was established in February 2023.

The Romanian participation in the American Film Market 2024 is all the more relevant since the cash rebate scheme was relaunched in Romania this year. In July 2024, the Office for Film and Cultural Investments (OFIC), which was established in 2023 under the Ministry of Culture to handle the cash rebate scheme, launched the call for projects for the 30% cash rebate session. Direct investments of over 350 m EUR are estimated in 2024-2026.

Eligible projects include: short, medium and long fiction films; series and miniseries; artistic documentaries; and animated films.

A Showcase of Romanian Creativity in Movie Business Exhibitors:

23Film/AH Media Pro

23 Film is a dynamic boutique production company that specialises in creating an array of captivating visual content, spanning from thought-provoking documentaries to high-impact feature films. With a dedicated team and a network of creative collaborators, we pride ourselves on our ability to craft engaging movies, fashion films, documentaries and cutting-edge new media content.

Our mission is clear: to produce powerful, interactive, and socially relevant content that resonates with audiences across the globe. Our commitment to making an impact is unwavering, and we work tirelessly to ensure our creations reach as wide an audience as possible.

Currently, we've successfully completed postproduction for our latest feature film, Friday the 3rd, a challenging project that was shot during the pandemic. Simultaneously, we're in the final stages of postproduction for an online documentary-series focusing on the Roma people, a project that embodies our commitment to exploring diverse narratives.

As we continue to expand our horizons, we're eager to offer our production services to potential partners, ensuring that their creative visions come to life. Additionally, we're actively engaged in developing IP pitches to attract potential investors, fuelling our passion for innovative storytelling in the digital age.

www.23film.ro

Alien Films Entertainment

Alien Films Entertainment is the production company you are looking for, located in Bucharest, Romania, and oriented towards international collaborations as well as producing our own original content.

Alien Films Ent. is owned and run by Iuliana Tarnovețchi (Managing Director & Founder), a production professional with over 40 film projects ranging from low to high budget, and Oana Prata (Managing Partner), with more than 25 years of experience in media, communication and TV business.

When it comes to servicing international productions, we can provide production services anywhere in the country or in the region, working with a wide team of professionals with a great experience in international projects.

Some of our recent projects are: A Spy among Friends (2022) TV mini-series produced by ITV Studios for Sony Television; Act of God (2020) feature film produced by Typhoon Trouble LLC for BYU Studios US; Killing Eve S3 (2019) TV series produced by Sid Gentle Films LTD for BBC America; Alex Rider (2019) TV series, produced by Eleventh Hour Films UK for Sony Television, beneficiary of the RO cash rebate 35%, etc.

Whether you are looking for a coproduction partner or a home for runaway productions, Alien Films Entertainment strives for perfection every time.

www.alienfilmsentertainment.com

Aspirin Studio

Aspirin is a versatile team based in Bucharest, Romania with global experience working anything image. From key art design for the film industry to brand campaigns for the advertising world.

Handling everything from production, concept development, photography to complex postproduction, we want to be your go to stop for everything visual.

We believe in quality above all and strive to exceed both your and our expectations. We’ve worked with everyone from indie producers to big league streamers and ad agencies around the world, and always strive to deliver the best solutions for every budget.

Our partners are what enable our creativity and we believe that your success is our success, a cycle that helps us stay level headed and that enables us to deliver the best output for all projects we take on board.

www.aspirin.art

AugmentedFilms

Augmented Films is a newly established company founded by Ligia Ciornei, focused on the production of immersive films and content in Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR). With a diverse portfolio of projects, the company explores new ways of storytelling and creating captivating cinematic experiences, utilising emerging technologies to offer the audience a deep and innovative interaction with visual art.

www.augmentedfilms.ro

Aurora Studio

Aurora Studio is the practical counterpart to its sister company, Aspirin Studio. While Aspirin focuses on creative direction and postproduction, Aurora specialises in photography services for the film marketing industry.

Our core expertise lies in planning, managing, and executing photo shoots for Key Art Posters and Pitch Decks.

Whether it’s working with actors, character doubles, or objects that enhance the storytelling, Aurora Studio steps in when practical, in-camera solutions are more effective than digital alternatives.

Clody Design

Clody.design is a dynamic creative agency at the forefront of visual storytelling. Specialising in a comprehensive range of design services including advertising materials, branding, logos, illustrations, animations, print, and website development, we bring visions to life with a touch of artistic finesse.

Our portfolio is a testament to our commitment to excellence. From crafting memorable brand identities to producing engaging animations, every project is a fusion of creativity and strategic thinking. We believe that design should not only captivate but also effectively communicate the essence of a brand.

With a client-centric approach, Clody.design tailors each project to surpass expectations. Our experienced team meticulously crafts designs that resonate, ensuring that every piece of work is a true reflection of the client's vision and goals. Whether catering to local businesses or international enterprises, our adaptability shines through in every endeavor.

What sets Clody.design apart is our unwavering dedication to innovation. We stay abreast of the latest design rends and technologies, ensuring that our clients receive cutting-edge solutions that stand the test of time.

In essence, Clody.design is more than a design agency; it's a partner in shaping compelling visual narratives. Join us on a journey to transform concepts into captivating designs that leave a lasting impression on audiences worldwide. Together, let's turn visions into vibrant realities.

www.clody.design

Clody Studio

Clody.studio is a pillar of creativity in the visual arts landscape, offering a broad spectrum of design solutions that encompass advertising content, brand evolution, logo design, illustrations, animations, print media, web development, and more. Our essence lies in transforming ideas into reality, embellished with a distinctive artistic flair and underpinned by strategic depth.

Our portfolio stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence. It showcases our prowess in creating impactful brand identities, compelling animations, and more, each project a blend of innovative creativity and thoughtful strategy. At Clody.studio, we believe design should mesmerise while precisely conveying a brand's values.

Extending our creative horizon, we take pride in our contributions to the television production sector, crafting narratives that resonate and captivate audiences. Moreover, we specialise in the production of animated content, offering a realm of imagination where vibrant characters and stories come to life, further enriching our diverse suite of services.

Fast Production Film Studio

We are Fast Production Film Studio, a distinguished film production company based in the vibrant city of Bucharest,Romania. With over 20 years of unwavering commitment to excellence in the video production industry, we take pride in our versatile portfolio and global collaborations.

Our extensive experience includes successful partnerships with industry giants such as Disney, National Geographic, Warner Brothers, BuzzFeed, and many more. This has allowed us to craft compelling narratives and visually stunning productions that resonate on an international scale.

We embody adaptability and readiness, always prepared to embark on new creative ventures at a moment's notice. Our dedicated team strives to ensure seamless productions, pushing the boundaries of creativity and technology to deliver exceptional results.

Situated in Romania, a country rich in diverse landscapes, we offer a plethora of unique and picturesque locations for any production. From lush green forests to historic landmarks, Romania's natural elements provide the perfect backdrop for storytelling.

Discover a world of possibilities with Fast Production Film Studio, where experience, creativity, and dedication converge to bring your vision to life.

Film Lab

Filmlab was established in 2007, specialising in cinematic storytelling. Its portfolio is diverse, including award-winning documentaries and commissioned works for prominent clients like HBO Europe, IKEA, Amnesty International, BBC World Service, and more. The company's dedication to excellence has garnered numerous awards and accolades, cementing its reputation in the European film industry. Its commitment to creativity and innovation continues to drive its success, making it a sought-after partner for both artistic and commercial projects.

www.filmlab.ro

Frame Film

Where Stories Ignite and Imagination Soars

Unleash Your Vision with Frame Film

Embark on a cinematic adventure with Frame Film, the powerhouse production company that pushes boundaries and transcends borders. Our international team of master storytellers, visionary directors, and trailblazing producers are fueled by an insatiable passion to bring your stories to life.

With our cutting-edge studio complexes in Romania and Slovakia, we’re ready to catapult your project into the global spotlight. From silver screen epics to binge-worthy TV series and mind-blowing commercials, Frame Film is your partner in creating unforgettable, mesmerizing experiences for audiences worldwide.

www.framefilm.ro

Glitch

Glitch is creative boutique specialised in cutting-edge strategy, concept creation and craft for the film industry and beyond. From visual IDs, titles & posters to integrated communication campaigns, we do it all.

Based in Bucharest, Romania, Europe, since 2016.

www.glitch-shop.com

Idea Film Distribution

We created Idea Film Distribution, several years ago, during a cup of coffee. So yes, it didn’t take long till we figured out that this is what we wanted to do, together. And then, we drank some more coffee with clients that became our friends. This didn’t take long either. We continue to do so with old friends and new clients and collaborators. Some things don’t need to change. This friendly approach and our background in film and commercial production for over 16 years were appealing to more than 80 clients from all over the world.

Today, there are more than 400 projects we took part in. Our passion and our never resting curiosity urge us to discover visual and storytelling concepts that can improve or refresh the perception of your company within your target audience. We can offer everything you need from concept development to the final product. And, of course, a cup of coffee. Let’s not forget that we have the coolest jobs in the world.

With a cup of Joe

www.fastideaproduction.com

The Cast List

TheCastList.com is the only casting and talent resource for Romania and Eastern Europe.

It provides producers, directors, and casting directors access to the largest talent database in the region, featuring both professional actors and fresh faces across various categories and special skills. The platform's unique casting system enables a 100% remote casting process, making it efficient and cost-effective.

Actors can enhance their visibility by creating comprehensive profiles, increasing their chances of being selected for international projects. Founded in 2005 as On Vogue Casting & Talent Management in Bucharest, The Cast List has evolved from being one of the most competitive casting agencies in the region to becoming a major player in the industry. Its portfolio includes casting for over 600 productions for notable names such as Universal Studios, HBO, Netflix, and BBC, along with other major studios.

By integrating modern technology with industry expertise, The Cast List transforms the casting ecosystem into a streamlined and intuitive process. This innovative approach ensures a quick and easy casting experience through its "Click & Cast" system, ultimately benefiting both actors and creators in the entertainment industry.

www.TheCastList.com

Profesional Film Partners

Hello, we are Professional Film Partners, a film production company based in Bucharest, Romania. We are proud to be a part of the dynamic and ever-evolving film industry in our country.

At Professional Film Partners, we believe in the power of creativity and quality. Our young and talented partners work closely with established filmmakers to bring the best possible projects to life. Our passion for film is evident in everything we do, and we are dedicated to making a positive impact in the industry.

We have a proven track record of success, with several successful coproductions under our belt. Our commitment to excellence is reflected in the high standards we set for ourselves and the projects we work on.

We also own our own studio, which provides a state-of-the-art production facility for our projects. With the latest technology and equipment, we are well-equipped to handle all aspects of film production, from preproduction to postproduction.

At Professional Film Partners, we are passionate about film and we are eager to make a big impact in the industry. We are always looking for new and exciting projects to work on, and we are eager to collaborate with like-minded partners to bring our vision to life.

Whether you're a filmmaker, producer, or film lover, we invite you to join us on our journey. Let's create something great together.

www.fastproductionfilm.ro

Visual Effects Studio

Here at Visual Effects Studio we are committed to excellence and passionate about creating top-quality media products. With extensive experience in video postproduction we aim to contribute to your projects at the highest standard.

Visual Effects Studio is a full postproduction studio with a talented team of experienced professionals who have worked on various projects, from commercials to feature films and TV series. Among our clients, we are proud to mention Vodafone, Coca-Cola, Mastercard, Mondelez, Raiffeisen Bank, Fuzetea, Chio, IKEA, Kaufland, President, Purina, and others.

Our expertise covers the entire postproduction process: DIT, data handling, video editing, GFX, color grading, sound (editing, mixing, original music composition), color grading to deliverables, archival and data storage, in order to ensure a final product that meets all the required broadcast technical standards.

We are eager to collaborate with you in order to bring the creative vision of your project to life. We are confident that, through our expertise and dedication, we will transform the ideas and raw materials into an exceptional media product that fully meets your expectations and requirements.

www.frames.ro

Romanian Casting Directors Association

Together We Cast, Unleashing Hidden Talent!

The Romanian Casting Directors Association (RoCDA) invites you to discover the vibrant casting potential of Romania and Eastern Europe. Founded in 2019 in Bucharest with the support of The Cast List, the leading casting platform for Romania and Eastern Europe, RoCDA aims to elevate local casting standards to international benchmarks. As a non- profit organisation, we unite accomplished casting directors, actors, and industry experts dedicated to promoting local talent.

RoCDA is an invaluable resource for producers and directors.

We connect you with a diverse pool of skilled artists, making your projects unique and cost-effective. Our platform fosters a community where creativity flourishes through networking and collaboration.

With RoCDA you gain access to a wealth of talent that can enhance your productions. Our commitment to education and professional growth ensures that our members are equipped to meet the demands of the global market. Contact us to discover how we can help you uncover exceptional talent that will enrich your projects!

www.Ro-CDA.com

