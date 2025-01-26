BOX OFFICE: Four Domestic Titles in Romanian Top Ten 2024

BUCHAREST: The Romanian film with the best opening after 1990, Buzz House: The Movie by Florin Babei, lands third in the local box office 2024, while three other domestic films are the fifth, eight and tenth most watched films of the year.

The Top Ten 2024 is topped by Deadpool & Woolverine with 3.11 m EUR / 15,504,433 RON gross, Inside Out 2 with 2.82 m EUR / 14,035,925 RON gross, and Romanian debut feature horror/comedy Buzz House: The Movie with 2.66 m EUR / 13,271,102 RON gross, according to Cinemagia.

With 2.19 m EUR / 10,892,992 RON gross, domestic comedy Part-time Daddy / Tati part-time by Letiția Roșculeț comes fifth, after Dune: Part Two and ahead of Gladiator II.

Both Buzz House: The Movie and Part-time Daddy were produced and released by the most productive film house in Romania, Vidra Productions, which had three films in Top Ten 2023.

The debut feature by popular actor Mihai Bendeac, The Marriage / Căsătoria produced by Vertical Content and released by Vertical Entertainment, lands eight with 1.76 m EUR / 8,765,875 RON gross, while another domestic comedy, Moartea-n vacanță directed by Cristian Iliușan and produced and distributed by the Cluj-based company Bravo Films is closing the Top Ten with 1.73 m EUR / 8,631,125 RON gross.

Released on 26 April 2024, Buzz House: The Movie set an opening record for a domestic film after 1990 with 249,105 admissions and 1.49 m EUR / 7,211,155 RON gross.

A total of 228 titles were released in 2024, compared to 214 in 2023.