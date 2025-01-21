21-01-2025

FNE at Berlinale 2025: New Film by Radu Jude Selected for 75th Berlin International Film Festival’s Competition

    Kontinental &#039;25 by Radu Jude Kontinental '25 by Radu Jude credit: Saga Film

    BERLIN: Golden Bear winner, Romanian director Radu Jude returns in Berlinale’s 2025 Competition with his new feature film Kontinental '25, while two debut films, Urška Djukić’s Slovenian/Italian/Croatian/Serbian Little Trouble Girls and Growing Down by Hungarian director Bálint Dániel Sós, have been selected for the Perspektives competition.

    Described by its director as “an independent low-budget film made quickly and well”, Kontinental '25 follows a bailiff, who goes into a moral crisis after evicting a homeless man from a cellar in the Romanian town of Cluj-Napoca. The film, shot with an iPhone 15 and minimal equipment, is a coproduction between Romania, Brazil, Switzerland, UK, and Luxembourg. It is also Jude’s first feature film not produced by Ada Solomon. Kontinental '25 has been acquired by Luxbox.

    On 21 January 2025, the Polish minority coproduction No Beast. So Fierce directed by Burhan Qurbani was also announced for Berlinale Special.

    The 75th edition of the Berlin International Film Festival will be held 13 – 23 February 2025.

    New Films from FNE Partner Countries Selected for the 75th Berlinale:

    Competition:

    Kontinental '25 (Romania, Brazil, Switzerland, UK, Luxembourg), World premiere
    Directed by Radu Jude
    Produced by Saga Film
    Coproduced by RT Features, Bord Cadre films, Sovereign Films, Paul Thiltges Distributions
    Supported by UPFAR – ARGOA, the Romanian cash rebate scheme
    Sales agent: Luxbox

    Perspectives:

    Little Trouble Girls / Kaj ti je deklica (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia, Serbia), World premiere
    Directed by Urška Djukić
    Produced by Spok Films, Staragara I.T., Izazov 365
    Coproduced by NosorogiRTV Slovenija, Non-Aligned Films
    Supported by the Slovenian Film CentreRTV Slovenija, Direzione generale Cinema e audiovisivo del Ministero della Cultura DGCA-Mic (MIBACT), the Friuli Venezia Giulia Audiovisual Fund, the Film Commission Friuli Venezia Gulia (FVG), the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia (fcs.rs), with technical support provided by FS Viba. The development of the film was supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA, RE-ACT, Région Nouvelle-Aquitaine

    Growing Down / Minden Rendben (Hungary), World premiere
    Directed by Bálint Dániel Sós
    Produced by Cinesuper k
    Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary in the Incubator Programme

    Berlinale Special:

    No Beast. So Fierce. / Kein Tier. So Wild. (Germany, Poland, France), World premiere
    Directed by Burhan Qurbani
    Produced by Sommerhaus Filmproduktion
    Coproduced by Madants, Getaway Films, with ZDF and ARTE
    Supported by the German Federal Film Fund (DFFF), the Federal Governmental Commissioner for Culture and Media (BKM), Eurimages, the German Federal Film Council (FFA), Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg (MBB), the Polish Film Institute (PISF), Film- und Medienstiftung (NRW)

