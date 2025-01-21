FNE at Berlinale 2025: New Film by Radu Jude Selected for 75th Berlin International Film Festival’s Competition

BERLIN: Golden Bear winner, Romanian director Radu Jude returns in Berlinale’s 2025 Competition with his new feature film Kontinental '25, while two debut films, Urška Djukić’s Slovenian/Italian/Croatian/Serbian Little Trouble Girls and Growing Down by Hungarian director Bálint Dániel Sós, have been selected for the Perspektives competition.

Described by its director as “an independent low-budget film made quickly and well”, Kontinental '25 follows a bailiff, who goes into a moral crisis after evicting a homeless man from a cellar in the Romanian town of Cluj-Napoca. The film, shot with an iPhone 15 and minimal equipment, is a coproduction between Romania, Brazil, Switzerland, UK, and Luxembourg. It is also Jude’s first feature film not produced by Ada Solomon. Kontinental '25 has been acquired by Luxbox.

On 21 January 2025, the Polish minority coproduction No Beast. So Fierce directed by Burhan Qurbani was also announced for Berlinale Special.

The 75th edition of the Berlin International Film Festival will be held 13 – 23 February 2025.

New Films from FNE Partner Countries Selected for the 75th Berlinale:

Competition:

Kontinental '25 (Romania, Brazil, Switzerland, UK, Luxembourg), World premiere

Directed by Radu Jude

Produced by Saga Film

Coproduced by RT Features, Bord Cadre films, Sovereign Films, Paul Thiltges Distributions

Supported by UPFAR – ARGOA, the Romanian cash rebate scheme

Sales agent: Luxbox

Perspectives:

Little Trouble Girls / Kaj ti je deklica (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia, Serbia), World premiere

Directed by Urška Djukić

Produced by Spok Films, Staragara I.T., Izazov 365

Coproduced by Nosorogi, RTV Slovenija, Non-Aligned Films

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, RTV Slovenija, Direzione generale Cinema e audiovisivo del Ministero della Cultura DGCA-Mic (MIBACT), the Friuli Venezia Giulia Audiovisual Fund, the Film Commission Friuli Venezia Gulia (FVG), the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia (fcs.rs), with technical support provided by FS Viba. The development of the film was supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA, RE-ACT, Région Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Growing Down / Minden Rendben (Hungary), World premiere

Directed by Bálint Dániel Sós

Produced by Cinesuper k

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary in the Incubator Programme

Berlinale Special:

No Beast. So Fierce. / Kein Tier. So Wild. (Germany, Poland, France), World premiere

Directed by Burhan Qurbani

Produced by Sommerhaus Filmproduktion

Coproduced by Madants, Getaway Films, with ZDF and ARTE

Supported by the German Federal Film Fund (DFFF), the Federal Governmental Commissioner for Culture and Media (BKM), Eurimages, the German Federal Film Council (FFA), Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg (MBB), the Polish Film Institute (PISF), Film- und Medienstiftung (NRW)

Go to the festival’s website to see the full list of selected films.