The 5th Film O’Clock International Festival Announces Programme

BUCHAREST: The Film O’Clock International Festival has announced the programme for its 11th edition that will take place 3 – 6 April 2025 simultaneously in 11 countries including Romania, Lithuania, Bulgaria, Serbia, Hungary and Poland.

The festival celebrates cinematic heritage and supports contemporary filmmakers, as well as education through conferences and masterclasses.

The International Short Film Competition, curated by Mirona Radu (Romania), Andrew Mohsen (Egypt) and Zhana Kalinova (Bulgaria), features 16 short fiction and documentary films that will compete for two cash prizes, each worth 1,000 EUR. One prize will be awarded by a jury, while the other will be decided by the public across the 11 participating countries.

Among the highlights of the edition is the online Masterclass for Educators on Teaching Film to Children, which will be led by experts from the Greek organisation Schedia for educators from the participating countries on 5 April 2025.

The participation in the masterclass is free for selected participants. The registration for the masterclass is open until 23 March, and the selection results will be announced on 30 March 2025.

The festival involves Romania, Lithuania, Ukraine, Moldova, Bulgaria, Greece, Egypt, South Africa, Serbia, Hungary and Poland.

Film O’Clock International Festival #5 is a cultural project produced by Creatrix Fama and co-financed by Romania’s Administration of The National Cultural Fund (AFCN)*. The fifth edition is organised under the aegis of the “Solidarity on Screen – Polish Presidency Film Review,” with the support of the Adam Mickiewicz Institute, as part of the 2025 Polish Presidency of the Council of the European Union’s cultural programme.

The partners of the event include Romanian Filmmakers Union (UCIN), National University of Theatre and Film “I.L. Caragiale” Bucharest (UNATC, National Academy of Theatre and Film (NATFA, Bulgaria), Vilnius Academy of Arts (Lithuania), Wytwórnia Filmów Dokumentalnych i Fabularnych (WFDiF), Romanian National Film Archive, Lithuanian Film Centre, CNC Moldova, Tisza Mozi, Zhovten Cinema, Asociația Româno-Elenă Artă și Cultură, Otvoreni Univerzitet Subotica Doo (Serbia), Polish Institute Bucharest, Nelsiee Cinema (South Africa).

International Short Film Competition:

A City without Love (Egypt)

Directed by Mostafa Gerbeii

A Promise to the Sea (Egypt)

Directed by Hend Sohail

Across (Hungary)

Directed by Tóth Kristóf Zsolt

Cameras Do Not Record Such Things (Romania)

Directed by Alexandru Solomon

Claudia (Working Title) (Romania)

Directed by Adrian Sitaru

Concrete Rodents (Greece)

Directed by Apostolis Gkanatsios

Debtors (Poland)

Directed by Andrzej Danis

From You (Poland)

Directed by Jędrzej Gorski

Hushes and Phonics (Poland)

Directed by Piotr Kamiński

Keba, Interrupted (South Africa)

Directed by Meja Shoba

Posterity (Bulgaria)

Directed by Emil Alexandrov

The Nominees (Lithuania)

Directed by Birutė Kapustinskaitė

The Visit (Ukraine)

Directed by Dara Sokolova

Temporary Central Problem (Hungary)

Directed by Gergő Szoták

Truth or Dare (Romania)

Directed by Simona Borcea

We Lived Slowly in Times of Peace (Moldova)

Directed by Kristina Jacot