BOX OFFICE: The Yellow Tie with John Malkovich Leads Romanian Weekly Charts as Annual Top Ten Is Studded with Domestic Productions

BUCHAREST: The Yellow Tie, a Romanian/British biopic of the famed Romanian composer Sergiu Celibidache directed by his son, Serge Ioan Celebidachi, is topping the Romanian weekly box office with 96,002 admissions and 976,587 EUR / 4,970,851 RON gross.

The film has lead the box office after its first weekend with 52,218 admissions and 1,869,300 RON gross, according to Cinemagia. Vertical Entertainment released the film on 80 screens on 14 November 2025.

The next weeks will be challenging as another Romanian production, the sequel Full-time Daddy / Tati full-time by Letiția Roșculeț, was released on 27 November 2025 with 49,358 admissions and 318,290 EUR /1,567,173 RON on far more screens, 203.

Written by James Olivier and Serge Ioan Celebidachi, The Yellow Tie / Cravata galbenă stars Ben Schnetzer, John Malkovich, Miranda Richardson, Sean Bean, Kate Phillips, Anton Lesser and Charlie Rowe.

It was produced by Romania’s Oblique Media Film and Celi Films (UK), and it was shot in Bucharest with a budget of approximately 15 m EUR.

Part-time Daddy comes from the most productive film house in Romania, Vidra Productions, and is distributed by Vidra Distribution.

So far, the most successful Romanian film in domestic cinemas in 2025 has been The Neighbour / Vecina by Cristian Iliușan and Eugene Buică, which pulled 370,178 admissions and 2,223,843 EUR / 11,119,216 RON gross in eight weeks although it is not recommended under 15 (an adult should express consent for viewers under 15).

Produced and distributed by the Cluj-based outlet Bravo Films, The Neighbour / Vecina is number 2 in the general box office of 2025, between A Minecraft Movie and Lilo & Stitch.

Other Romanian films in Top Ten 2025 are: on 6th Buzz House: The Movie 2 by Florin Babei (produced by Selly Media and Vidra Productions, and distributed by Vidra Distribution) with 288,312 admissions and 1,628,600 EUR / 7,968,118 RON gross in 11 weeks, on 7th The Race / Cursa by Anghel Damian and Millo Simulov (produced by Vertical Content and distributed by Vertical Entertainment) with 269,963 admissions and 1,545,457 EUR / 7,882,947 RON gross in five weeks, and The Yellow Tie on 9th.