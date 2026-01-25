New Arthouse Cinema Opens in Bucharest

BUCHAREST: The Apollo 111 Cinema will open in Romania’s capital city on 29 January 2026.

The 128 seats cinema is part of Apollo 111, an already established cultural hub firstly launched as an independent theatre by actor Bogdan Dumitrache and entrepreneur Catalin Rusu in 2016.

The programming mixes recent films from domestic distributors with retrospectives of Romanian directors, documentaries, and family films.

The opening menu includes the new Romanian/French documentary Still Nia by Paula Onet and the Romanian/Italian comedy Catane by Ioana Mischie, as well as retrospectives of Romanian directors Corneliu Porumboiu and Cristian Nemescu, who was tragically killed in a car accident in 2006 at 27.

The fresh European Documentary Fiume o morte! by Igor Bezinovic is also part of the selection alongside international new films such as Pillion by Harry Lighton, Islands by Jan Ole Gerster, and The Voice of Hind Rajab by Kaouther Ben Hania, among others.