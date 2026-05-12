The 25th Transilvania IFF Announces 2026 Lineup

CLUJ-NAPOCA: Films by Gábor Holtai and Goran Stankovic have been selected for the Official Competition of the 25th Transilvania International Film Festival ( TIFF ), which will be held in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, 12 to 21 June 2026.

Twelve films from around the world made by first- and second-time directors will vie for the coveted Transilvania Trophy and other accolades in the Official Competition, while ten works will compete for the top prize in the What's Up, Doc? section.

“This year’s lineup is a mix as polarising as the world it comes from. Stark black-and-white minimalism and an overdose of blood and psychedelic colour. True stories and the wildest fabrications. Genre films flirted with, or genre films thrown into a blender. Heroes, anti-heroes. A straight line and a Möbius strip. Black comedy and full-blown farce. Absent fathers, eccentric mothers - or the other way around. Think of it as a game of Jenga where every film is a structural piece. Pull any one out and the whole thing collapses. Together they hold, but the instability is part of the point, ”Mihai Chirilov, Transilvania IFF Artistic Director, said in a statement.

Official Competition:

Feels Like Home / Itt érzem magam otthon (Hungary)

Directed by Gábor Holtai

Produced by CineSuper

My Father's Shadow (UK, Nigeria)

Directed by Akinola Davies Jr.

Butterfly (Norway, Sweden, UK, Germany)

Directed by Itonje Søimer Guttormsen

Sicko (Kazakhstan)

Directed by Aitore Zholdaskali

No One Will Know / Le Roi Soleil (France)

Directed by Vincent Maël Cardona

Lionel (Spain)

Directed by Carlos Saiz

The Night is Fading Away / La noche está marchándose ya (Argentina)

Directed by Ezequiel Salinas, Ramiro Sonzini

A Useful Ghost / Pee Chai Dai Ka (France, Thailand)

Directed by Ratchapoom Boonbunchachoke

Truly Naked (the Netherlands, Belgium, France)

Directed by Muriel d’Ansembourg

Our Father / Oče naš (Serbia, Italy, Croatia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Goran Stankovic

Produced by This and That Productions

Coproduced by Nightswim, PomPom Film, Dream Factory, Kino, Srđan Novi Film, Cineplanet

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of Italy, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the North Macedonia Film Agency, Film Fund Sarajevo, MEDIA Creative Europe, the RE-ACT Fund

The Red Hangar / Hangar rojo (Chile, Argentina, Italy)

Directed by Juan Pablo Sallato

Titanic Ocean (Greece, Germany, Romania, France, Spain, Japan)

Directed by Konstantina Kotzamani

Produced by HomemadeFilms

Coproduced by Wunderlust, deFilm (defilm.ro), Manny Films, Frida Films, Happinet Phantom Studios, Mam Film, Bayerischer Rundfunk, ERT, Vodafone TV, and Onassis Culture, in association with Quiddity and Finite Films (UK), Felony (Cyprus), ARTE, Avanpost Media (Romania)

Supported by Eurimages, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), FFA, Film-und Medienstiftung NRW, the French CNC, Île-de-France, The CNC and the GFC – French-Greel Co-Production Fund, the Romanian Government, Media Investment Communication, Institut Català de les Empreses Culturals Generalitat de Catalunya, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Romanian Public Television (TVR), Xunta de Galicia

Click HERE to see the film selected for the What’s Up, Doc? competition.