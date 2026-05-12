Come Film in Romania - Creative Romanian Film Makers at Cannes Film Market 2026

CANNES: Creative Romanian Film Makers is bringing again a bunch of reliable Romanian partners to the Cannes Film Market. Meet them at the Palais -1, 22.03 from 17 to 20 May 2026!

This year, Creative Romanian Film Makers is showcasing the companies: Alien Films Entertainment, Agence K Communication, Augmented Films, Chainsaw Europe Studio, Fast Production Film Studio, Frame Film, Idea Film Around the World, Orange Studio, Positive Media Wave, Profesional Film Partners, Quantum Media Creative, and Saroafilm.

Why Should You Consider Filming in Romania:

Award winning filmmakers

Reliable and experienced producers

Skilled English-speaking crews

Constantly growing studio infrastructure

High-end post-production facilities

Best service providers

Fully loaded rental houses

Best possible locations

30% above and below the line cash rebate

Romanian Cash Rebate Highlights:

30% cash rebate on local eligible expenditure

up to 10 m EUR for a single project

minimum local expenditure - 100,000 EUR

can be combined with other state aid

Eligible Projects:

short, medium and long feature films

series and mini-series

artistic documentaries

animation

Eligible Expenses:

payments made to Romanian companies

payments made to local individuals

payments made to foreign individuals

subject to witholding tax in Romania

Find constantly updated information:

Creative Romanian Film Makers

Oficiul de Film si Investitii Culturale (OFIC)

Companies Showcased by Creative Romanian Film Makers:

ALIEN FILMS ENTERTAINMENT

Alien Films Entertainment is the production company you are looking for located in Bucharest, Romania, oriented towards international collaborations and coproductions, as well as producing our own original content. Alien Films Ent is owned and run by Iuliana Tarnovetchi (Managing Director & Founder), a production professional with over 40 film projects ranging from low to high budget and Oana Prata, Managing Partner, with more than 25 years of experience in media, communication and TV business.

When it comes to servicing international productions, we can provide production services anywhere in the country or in the region, working with a wide team of professionals with a great experience in international projects.

Some of our projects are: A SPY AMONG FRIENDS (2022) TV Mini-series produced by ITV Studios for Sony Television, ACT OF GOD (2020) feature film produced by Typhoon Trouble LLC for BYU Studios US, KILLING EVE season 4 (2022), season 3 (2020) and season 1 (2018) TV Series produced by Sid Gentle Films LTD for BBC America, ALEX RIDER (2020) TV series, produced by Eleventh Hour Films UK for Sony Television, beneficiary of the RO cash rebate 35%, OTTO THE BARBARIAN (2020), PARQUET (2020), KURSK (2018), WITH OPEN ARMS (2017), EASTERN BUSINESS (2016), etc. Whether you are looking for a co-production partner or a home for runaway productions, ALIEN FILMS strives for perfection every time.

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WEBSITE: www.alienfilmsentertainment.com

PHONE: (+40) 213 276 304

AGENCE K COMMUNICATION

Agence K is a communications and marketing agency founded by Yacine Lebdiri and Beatrice Cotfas, two professionals who joined forces with the shared ambition of refreshing how communication campaigns are conceived and delivered. Their philosophy centers on bringing together people who share the same worldview, ethics, and standards to keep pace with an intense and increasingly interconnected world.

Their defining metaphor is transforming "walls into doors" — the agency sees itself as a mirror that authentically reflects a brand to its audience. This approach is built around three core values: Reliability (treating client goals as their own), Justesse (placing the brand at the center of the creative process), and Acumen (an awareness of timing and the drive to deliver effective, time-efficient solutions).

What sets the agency apart is its team — the "Originals Unit" — a diverse group whose varied professional backgrounds mean they often understand a client's industry from the inside. This is paired with ongoing market analysis covering trends, consumer behavior, and decision-making patterns, ensuring campaigns are grounded in real insight rather than guesswork.

Agence K's portfolio spans consumer tech, retail, and socialimpact work, including campaigns for OPPO, OnePlus, Apple x Altex, TransferGo, Legrand, and Apcom IT Distribution. They also lead cause-driven initiatives such as "Dăruiește Lumină" and "România Sigură", alongside experiential projects like the Harghita Hill Climb Challenge — demonstrating equal comfort across corporate launches, lifestyle activations, and socially conscious storytelling.

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WEBSITE: www.agencek.ro

PHONE: (+40) 731 257 815

AUGMENTED FILMS

Augmented Films is a newly established company founded by Ligia Ciornei, focused on the production of immersive films and content in Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR). With a diverse portfolio of projects, the company explores new ways of storytelling and creating captivating cinematic experiences, utilizing emerging technologies to offer the audience a deep and innovative interaction with visual art.

WEBSITE: www.augmentedfilms.ro

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CHAINSAW EUROPE STUDIO

Experienced leaders in film, advertising and business, we bring a new perspective to the industry. With a strong team of professionals that cover all aspects of post-production, from editing and sound design to Compositing and VFX, we provide powerful and reliable solutions to meet every challenge of your brief. Based on the latest Avid technology, Chainsaw Europe is the only Western-based, fully-integrated non-linear, digital post-production facility in Romania.

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WEBSITE: www.chainsaweurope.com

PHONE: (+40) 213 234 018

FAST PRODUCTION FILM STUDIO

We are Fast Production Film Studio, a distinguished film production company based in the vibrant city of Bucharest, Romania. With over 20 years of unwavering commitment to excellence in the video production industry, we take pride in our versatile portfolio and global collaborations. Our extensive experience includes successful partnerships with industry giants such as Disney, National Geographic, Warner Bros., BuzzFeed, and many more. This has allowed us to craft compelling narratives and visually stunning productions that resonate on an international scale.

We embody adaptability and readiness, always prepared to embark on new creative ventures at a moment's notice. Our dedicated team strives to ensure seamless productions, pushing the boundaries of creativity and technology to deliver exceptional results.

Situated in Romania, a country rich in diverse landscapes, we offer a plethora of unique and picturesque locations for any production. From lush green forests to historic landmarks, Romania's natural elements provide the perfect backdrop for storytelling. Discover a world of possibilities with Fast Production Film Studio, where experience, creativity, and dedication converge to bring your vision to life.

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PHONE: (+40) 723 630 398

FRAME FILM WHERE STORIES IGNITE AND IMAGINATION SOARS

Unleash Your Vision with FRAME FILM Embark on a cinematic adventure with FRAME FILM, the powerhouse production company that pushes boundaries and transcends borders. Our international team of master storytellers, visionary directors, and trailblazing producers are fueled by an insatiable passion to bring your stories to life. With our cutting-edge studio complexes in Romania and Slovakia, we’re ready to catapult your project into the global spotlight. From silver screen epics to binge-worthy TV series and mind-blowing commercials, FRAME FILM is your partner in creating unforgettable, mesmerizing experiences for audiences worldwide

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WEBSITE: www.framefilm.ro

IDEA FILM AROUND THE WORLD

We created Idea Film, several years ago, during a cup of coffee. So yes, it didn’t take long till we figured out that this is what we wanted to do, together. And then, we drank some more coffee with clients that became our friends. This didn’t take long either. We continue to do so with old friends and new clients and collaborators. Some things don’t need to change.

This friendly approach and our background in film and commercial production for over 16 years was appealing to more than 80 clients from all over the world. Today there are more than 400 projects we took part in. Our passion and our never resting curiosity urge us to discover visual and storytelling concepts that can improve or refresh the perception of your company within your target audience. We can offer everything you need from concept development to the final product. And, of course, a cup of coffee. Let’s not forget that we have the coolest jobs in the world. With a cup of Joe.

EMAIL: info@fastideaproduction>

WEBSITE: www.fastideaproduction.com

PHONE: (+40) 723 630 398

ORANGE STUDIO

Founded in 2024 in Bucharest by Monica Bîldea, Orange Studio is a dynamic new player at the intersection of advertising, storytelling, and film production. Built for the evolving demands of the global media landscape, the company specializes in high-impact content creation and strategic product placement within the movie industry. Orange Studio works closely with brands, filmmakers, and production companies to seamlessly integrate products into cinematic narratives, enhancing both storytelling authenticity and brand visibility. Its approach goes beyond traditional advertising, focusing on organic, story-driven placements that resonate with audiences and add value to the viewing experience.

Leveraging a network of creative professionals and industry partners, Orange Studio develops tailored content solutions—from concept development and branded storytelling to on-set coordination and post-production integration. The company is driven by a clear vision: to bridge the gap between brands and the film industry through innovative, audience-centric content strategies. With a fresh perspective and a strong understanding of both advertising and film ecosystems, Orange Studio positions itself as a trusted partner for brands seeking meaningful engagement and for filmmakers looking to collaborate with forward-thinking commercial partners.

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WEBSITE: www.orangedigital.studio

PHONE: (+40) 721 549 383

POSITIVE MEDIA WAVE

Positive Media Wave is an independent media company dedicated to crafting visual stories that blend art-house cinema with a contemporary approach to video production. The brand is defined by a strong focus on emotion, rhythm, and space, shaped by solid experience in film, editing, and poetic documentary work. Positive Media Wave develops projects ranging from experimental short films and creative documentaries to promotional content with a clear and memorable visual identity. Each collaboration is approached as a complete cinematic construction: from concept and script development to shooting, editing, and sound design, the company aims to deliver works that not only inform but also move and transform the viewer.

The mission of Positive Media Wave is to generate “positive waves” in the visual landscape: meaningful, sustainable projects that are sensitive to context and deeply rooted in reality, while maintaining a strong, personal aesthetic. With experience in international collaborations and film festival selections, Positive Media Wave positions itself as a creative partner for brands, organizations, and artists seeking authentic visual narratives with emotional impact and long term relevance.

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PHONE: (+40) 757 559 493

PROFESIONAL FILM PARTNERS

Hello, we are Profesional Film Partners, a film production company based in Bucharest, Romania. We are proud to be a part of the dynamic and ever-evolving film industry in our country. At Profesional Film Partners, we believe in the power of creativity and quality. Our young and talented partners work closely with established filmmakers to bring the best possible projects to life. Our passion for film is evident in everything we do, and we are dedicated to making a positive impact in the industry. We have a proven track record of success, with several successful coproductions under our belt. Our commitment to excellence is reflected in the high standards we set for ourselves and the projects we work on. We also own our own studio, which provides a state-ofthe-art production facility for our projects. With the latest technology and equipment, we are well-equipped to handle all aspects of film production, from pre-production to post-production.

At Profesional Film Partners, we are passionate about film and we are eager to make a big impact in the industry. We are always looking for new and exciting projects to work on and we are eager to collaborate with like-minded partners to bring our vision to life. Whether you're a filmmaker, producer, or film lover, we invite you to join us on our journey. Let's create something great together!

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WEBSITE www.fastproductionfilm.ro

PHONE: (+40) 314 321 470

QUANTUM MEDIA CREATIVE

Quantum Media Creative is an independent film, media, and technology production company based in Bucharest, operating at the intersection of cinema, digital content, and multimedia distribution. The company develops and produces film projects, series, and digital content, with a portfolio that includes productions appreciated by both audiences and critics, created in collaboration with established directors from Eastern Europe. Its production activity is complemented by post-production services, photography, and visual content development for clients across various industries. In parallel, Quantum Media Creative has developed its own digital ecosystem, including the streaming platform eTheatrum, dedicated to the distribution of theater performances and Romanian films, as well as audio-video content distribution solutions for commercial spaces, particularly within the HoReCa sector.

The company is led by producer and director of photography Cristian Gugu, a graduate of UNATC, with over two decades of experience in the film industry. Throughout his career, he has been involved in the production and co-production of numerous documentaries, short films, and feature films, collaborating with renowned directors and contributing to internationally awarded projects. Quantum Media Creative aims to integrate film production with advanced digital technologies, developing scalable solutions for the distribution and monetization of media content. Through this approach, the company strengthens its position in the regional market and expands its capacity to operate within the global digital content ecosystem.

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WEBSITE: www.filmmakers.ro

PHONE: (+40) 722 600 771

SAROAFILM

Founded in 2019, Saroafilm has rapidly established itself as a dynamic and forward-thinking force within the Romanian and international film industry. With a strong focus on high-quality storytelling and efficient production execution, the company operates at the intersection of creativity, innovation, and global market awareness. Saroafilm made a historic entrance into the Romanian cinematographic landscape with its debut feature film, Kingdom of Judas — the first film ever fully shot in Romania with Romanian actors, entirely in English. This bold and strategic decision positioned the company beyond local boundaries from the very beginning, enabling international accessibility and global audience reach. The film’s success led to worldwide distribution and placement on major VOD platforms such as Amazon Prime, Tubi, and Mubi, generating significant visibility and industry traction. This milestone not only validated Saroafilm’s international vision but also contributed to reshaping the perception of Romanian-produced content in the global market.

Today, Saroafilm operates as a fully integrated production and distribution company, offering: • End-to-end film and television production services (“ready for hire”) • International distribution for cinema and TV • Strategic content development aligned with global market demands A key pillar of the company is Crew Agency Network, a specialized division under Saroafilm Productions. This subdivision functions as a global bridge between producers and highly skilled film professionals. With an extensive and carefully curated database of crew members, Crew Agency Network provides rapid, reliable staffing solutions for film productions worldwide. Whether filling critical last-minute gaps or assembling full teams, the network ensures seamless continuity on set, offering European-standard salaries and flexibility across international productions including US and Uk. Through its integrated structure, proven track record, and commitment to international standards, Saroafilm continues to position itself as a competitive, scalable, and globally relevant production company emerging from Romania.

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WEBSITE: www.saroafilm.com

PHONE: (+40) 734 986 586

Click HERE for the catalogue.