Romania Consolidated Its Strategic Position on Global Film Industry Map at Cannes Film Festival 2026

BUCHAREST: The Creative Romanian Film Makers ( CRFM ) Association welcomed and celebrated the massive participation of local producers in the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival and the Marché du Film, the main gathering point for the global film industry.

Romania’s presence on the Croisette represents a strategic investment in a creative sector that generates substantial annual economic revenue and immense international prestige.

A decade of continuity and a magnet for 15,000 professionals

With the exception of the pandemic period, Romania has been a constant presence at the Marché du Film since 2016. The national pavilion is organised through the Export Promotion Programme, an initiative funded by the Romanian government. The management of this programme was previously handled by the Ministry of Economy, and it has been taken over in recent years by the Romanian Agency for Investment and Foreign Trade (ARICE).

Year after year, the Romanian delegation has grown both in terms of the number of companies and the level of professionalism. Producers, distributors, film studios, and postproduction specialists have gained direct access to the most important global platform for networking, coproductions, and international sales. Thanks to the consistency and fresh perspective brought by Romanian exhibitors, the pavilion has become a major attraction for the over 15,000 foreign professionals attending the fair annually.

Political support has also been consistent over the past decade, with the pavilion visited by ministers of Culture, secretaries of State, and leaders of key institutions such as the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), or the Office for Film and Cultural Investments (OFIC). This year, Romanian officials sent a strong signal of stability through the two-day presence of ARICE President Daniel Constantin. His visit sent a clear message to foreign partners: the Romanian state supports the film industry and is determined to attract foreign investment, create jobs, and bring high-value-added projects to the national economy.

The numbers speak for themselves and the “Wednesday" effect

The results of this promotional strategy are quantifiable and translate into concrete figures: in the year 2025 alone, 25 international films have been or are currently in production in Romania in 2026, with total budgets ranging from 1.5 m to 35 m EUR. And the annual investments attracted to Romania from international producers who choosed to film in the country amount to 150–200 m EUR.

This competitiveness on the international market is due to the talent of local professionals, modern production and postproduction infrastructure, as well as the Cash Rebate scheme. This system of financial incentives has proven decisive in attracting foreign capital.

Beyond the direct financial impact, the benefits extend to other economic sectors as well. The film industry acts as a branding engine for the country, stimulates tourism, and generates jobs in many related fields. The most striking recent example is the blockbuster Wednesday, filmed at the Buftea Studios and the Cantacuzino Castle, a project that has strategically positioned Romania as a global cultural and tourist destination.

In the opinion of Creative Romanian Film Makers (CRFM), the two government mechanisms - the Export Promotion Programme and the Cash Rebate programme - work in tandem, ranking among the most effective tools for the internationalisation of Romania’s creative industries.

In an extremely competitive global climate, continuing and strengthening the Cash Rebate scheme, and maintaining a presence in major film markets are vital. Relative to the benefits they provide, public investments in these programmes are modest, yet they directly contribute to balancing the trade deficit through the export of creative services and to strengthening the country’s image.

Between High Art and the Streaming Business

Ultimately, the success at Cannes perfectly blends the economic and cultural dimensions. This year’s edition is marked by an exceptional historic victory: director Cristian Mungiu has succeeded in placing Romanian cinema among the world’s absolute elite, winning his second Palme d’or with Fjord, a coproduction between Romania, France, Norway, Sweden, ans Denmark, Finland, produced by Mobra Films in coproduction with Why Not Productions, Eye Eye Pictures, Garagefilm International, Filmgate Films, Snowglobe, and Aamu Film Company.

This achievement is complemented by the selection of three other Romanian productions in parallel sections of the Cannes Film Festival, as well as the presence of new domestic titles premiering at the Marché du Film. The latter have real potential to be acquired for international distribution and for major streaming platforms.

Through his creative and commercial push at Cannes, the industry demonstrates that Romania is not only a relevant cultural hub in Europe but also a mature, competitive, and highly professional business partner on the global stage.

The Romanian pavilion at the Marché du Film was funded by ARICE through the Export Promotion Programme, and the presence of Romanian companies in Cannes was facilitated by the Federation of Employers in the Creative Industries (FEPIC), the only nationally representative employers’ federation in the creative industries sector. Founded in Iași in August 2011, FEPIC has coordinated, directly or through its member associations, over 100 projects for national and international promotion of the creative industries.