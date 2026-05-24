FNE at Cannes Film Festival 2026: Romanian Director Cristian Mungiu Scoops Second Palme d’Or with Fjord

The Grand Prix went to the Latvian minority coproduction Minotaur directed by the Russian director Andrey Zvyagintsev, with France as majority producer.
One of the two joint Jury Prizes went to the Bulgarian minority coproduction The Dreamed Adventure by Valeska Grisebach, a German majority coproduction shot in Bulgaria.
One of the joint Best Director Awards was presented to the Polish director Pawel Pawlikowski for Fatherland, a coproduction between Italy, Poland, France, and Germany.
L’Oeil d’or Documentary Prize went to Reherseals for a Revolution by Pegah Ahangarani, a Czech/Spanish coproduction.
The 79th Cannes Film Festival was held 12 – 23 May 2026.
OFFICIAL SELECTION:
Competition:
Palme d’or:
Fjord (Romania, France, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland)
Directed by Cristian Mungiu
Produced by Mobra Films
Coproduced by Why Not Productions, Eye Eye Pictures, Garagefilm International, Filmgate Films, Snowglobe, Aamu Film Company
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the film institutes in Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland, and also by Film i Väst, Vestnorsk, Mediefondet Zefyr, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, France 3 Cinéma, Eurimages, Creative Europe MEDIA, in partnership with the Romanian Television (TVR), NRK, DR and YLE, and with the participation of Raiffeisen Bank, Cinema City, Catena, Aqua Carpatica, BCR, Apa Nova, Kaufland, Superbet, Boiron, Dentsu, Provident, Dr. Oetker, Ursus, Cris-Tim, PPC, Domeniile Sâmburești, ETI, Transavia, Borsec, and Groupama
Grand Prix:
Minotaur (France, Germany, Latvia)
Directed by Andrey Zvyagintsev
Produced by MK2 FilmsCoproduced by Razor Filmproduktion, Forma Pro Films, Aslanyurek Film Production, CG Cinema
Supported by the Latvian Developement and Investement Agency (LIAA), the Riga Film Fund, Arte France Cinéma, LEAF Entertainment
Joint Best Directors:
Pawel Pawlikowski for Fatherland (Italy, Poland, France, Germany)
Produced by Our Films
Coproduced by Extreme Emotions, Nine Hours, Circle One
Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF), among others
Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi for The Black Ball / La Bola Negra (Spain, France)
Best Screenplay:
Emmanue Marre for A Man of His Time / Notre salut (France, Belgium)
Directed by Emmanuel Marre
Jury Prize:
The Dreamed Adventure (Germany, France, Bulgaria, Austria)
Directed by Valeska Grisebach
Produced by Komplizen Film Production
Coproduced by Kazak Productions, Miramar Films, Panama Films, Valeska Grisebach, New Matter Films, ARTE France Cinéma, ZDF/ARTE, and in collaboration with ARTE Franc
Supported by Der Beauftragte der Bundesregierung für Kultur und Medien, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, Filmförderungsanstalt, Deutscher Filmförderfonds, Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung, Creative Europe MEDIA, Aide aux cinémas du monde, Centre national du cinéma et de l’image animée, Institut Français, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Österreichisches Filminstitut und ÖFI+, Filmfonds Wien
Best Performance by Actresses:
Virginie Efira and Tao Okamoto in All of a Sudden / 急に具合が悪くなる (France, Japan, Germany, Belgium)
Directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Best Performance by Actors:
Emmanuel Macchia and Valentin Campagne in Coward (Belgium, France, the Netherlands)
Directed by Lukas Dhont
Short Films - Palme d’Or:
For the Opponents / Para los contrincantes (Argentina)
Directed by Federico Luis
Un Certain Regard:
Un Certain Regard Prize:
Everytime (Germany, Austria)
Directed by Sandra Wollner
Jury Prize:
Elephants in the Fog /: तिनीहरू (Nepal, France, Germany, Brazil, Norway)
Directed by Abinash Bikram Shah
Special Jury Prize:
Iron Boy / Le Corset (France, Belgium)
Directed by Louis Clichy
Best Performance by Actresses:
Marina de Taviram Daniela Marin Navarro, Mariangel Villegas in Forever Your Maternal Animal / Siempre soy tu animal materno (Costa Rica, Belgium)
Directed by Valentina Maurel
Best Performance by an Actor:
Bradley Fiomona Dembeasset in Congo Boy (Italy, Central African Republic, France, Congo)
Directed by Rafiki Fariala
Caméra d’or:
Benimana (Gabon, Norway, Rwanda, France, Côte d’Ivoire)
Directed by Marie-Clémentine Dusabejambo
La Cinef:
First Prize:
Laser-cat / Laser-gato (USA)
Directed by Lucas Acher
Second Prize:
Silent Voices (USA)
Directed by Nadine Misong Jin
Joint Third Prize:
Never Enough / Aldrig nok (France)
Directed by Julius Lagoutte Larsen
Growing Stones, Flying Papers (Germany)
Directed by Roozbeh Gezerseh and Soraya Shamsi
The Higher Technical Commission for Sound and Images:
CST Artist-Technician Award:
Nicolas Rumpl, chief editor of A Man of His Time / Notre salut (France, Belgium)
Directed by Emmanuel Marre
CST Young Female Technician Award:
Esther Mysius, production designer of The Birthday Party / Histoires de la nuit (France)
Directed by Léa Mysius
Honorary Palme d’or:
Barbra Streisand
Peter Jackson
John Travolta
PARALLEL SECTIONS:
Director’s Fortnight:
Europa Cinemas Label Award for Best European Film:
Too Many Beasts / L’espèce explosive (France)
Directed by Sarah Arnold
SACD Prize for Best French Film:
Shana (France)
Directed by Lila Pinell
Audience Choice Award:
I See Buildings Fall Like Lightning (UK)
Directed by Clio Barnard
Carrosse d’or:
Claire Denis
Critics’ Week:
Prizes awarded by Critics’ Week Jury:
AMI Paris Grand Prize:
La Gradiva (France)
Directed by Marine Atlan
Louis Roederer Foundation Rising Star Award:
Aina Clotet for Alive / Viva (Spain)
Directed by Aina Clotet
Sony Discovery Prize for Short Film:
Skinny Boots / Skinny Bottines (Canada)
Directed by Romain F. Dubois
Awards Given by Partners:
Gan Foundation Award for Distribution:
Pyramide Distribution, French distributor for A Girl Unknown / Wu ming nu hai (China France)
Directed by Zou Jing
SACD Award:
Blerta Basholli and Nicole Borgeat, screenwriters of Dua (Kosovo, Switzerland, France)
Directed by Blerta Basholli
Canal+ Award for Short Film:
“Vaterland” or a Bule Named Yanto / “Vaterland” oder Ein Bule Namens Yanto (Germany, Indonesia)
Directed by Berthold Wahjudi
Immersive Competition:
Best Immersive Work Award:
Katábasis (France)
Directed by Ugo Arsac
Special Mention:
The Black Mirror Experience (France, Spain)
Directed by David Bardos and Damià Ferràndiz
OTHER AWARDS:
L’Oeil d’or Documentary Prize Jury:
L’Oeil d’or Documentary Prize:
Reherseals for a Revolution (Czech Republic, Spain)
Directed by Pegah Ahangarani
L’Oeil d’or Special Mention:
Tin Castle (Ireland, France)
Directed by Alexander Murphy
Queer Palm Jury:
Queer Palm:
Teenage Sex and Death Camp Miasma (USA)
Directed by Jane Schenbrun
Queer Palm Revelation:
Flesh and Fuell / Du fioul dans les artères (France, Poland)
Directed by Philippe Le Gall
Queer Palm for Short Film:
Silent Voices (USA, South Korea)
Directed by Nadine Misong Jin
FIPRESCI JURY:
FIPRESCI Award for a Film in Competition:
Fjord (Romania, France, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland)
Directed by Cristian Mungiu
FIPRESCI Award for a Film in Un Certain Regard:
Benimana (Gabon, Norway, Rwanda, France, Côte d’Ivoire)
Directed by Marie-Clémentine Dusabejambo
FIPRESCI Award for Parallel Sections:
A Girl Unknown / Wu ming nu hai (China, France)
Directed by Jing Zou
Ecumenical Jury:
Ecumenical Jury Award for a Film in Competition:
Fjord (Romania, France, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland)
Directed by Cristian Mungiu
Cannes Soundtrack Award:
Evgueniand Sacha Galperine for Minotaur (France, Germany, Latvia)
Directed by Andrey Zvyagintsev
François Chalais Prize:
Fjord (Romania, France, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland)
Directed by Cristian Mungiu
Citizenship Prize:
Fjord (Romania, France, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland)
Directed by Cristian Mungiu
AFCAE Art House Cinema Award:
A Man of His Time / Notre salut (France, Belgium)
Directed by Emmanuel Marre
Prix du Cinéma Positif:
Coward (Belgium, France, the Netherlands)
Directed by Lukas Dhont
Palm Dog Jury:
Palm Dog:
Yuri in La Perra (Chile, Brazil)
Directed by Dominga Sotomayor
Palm Dog Special Mention:
Lola in I See Buildings Fall Like Lightning (UK)
Directed by Clio Barnard
Trophée Chopard Revelations of the Year:
Trophée Chopard for Female Revelation of the Year:
Odessa A’zion
Trophée Chopard for Male Revelation of the Year:
Connor Swindells