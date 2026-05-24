FNE at Cannes Film Festival 2026: Romanian Director Cristian Mungiu Scoops Second Palme d’Or with Fjord

CANNES: Films from FNE partner countries won top prizes at the Cannes Film Festival 2026, especially through the Romanian majority coproduction Fjord by Cristian Mungiu, winner of the Palme d’or, and also of the FIPRESCI Jury, Ecumenical Jury, François Chalais, and Citizenship Jury independent awards.

The Grand Prix went to the Latvian minority coproduction Minotaur directed by the Russian director Andrey Zvyagintsev, with France as majority producer.

One of the two joint Jury Prizes went to the Bulgarian minority coproduction The Dreamed Adventure by Valeska Grisebach, a German majority coproduction shot in Bulgaria.

One of the joint Best Director Awards was presented to the Polish director Pawel Pawlikowski for Fatherland, a coproduction between Italy, Poland, France, and Germany.

L’Oeil d’or Documentary Prize went to Reherseals for a Revolution by Pegah Ahangarani, a Czech/Spanish coproduction.

The 79th Cannes Film Festival was held 12 – 23 May 2026.

OFFICIAL SELECTION:

Competition:

Palme d’or:

Fjord (Romania, France, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland)

Directed by Cristian Mungiu

Produced by Mobra Films

Coproduced by Why Not Productions, Eye Eye Pictures, Garagefilm International, Filmgate Films, Snowglobe, Aamu Film Company

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the film institutes in Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland, and also by Film i Väst, Vestnorsk, Mediefondet Zefyr, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, France 3 Cinéma, Eurimages, Creative Europe MEDIA, in partnership with the Romanian Television (TVR), NRK, DR and YLE, and with the participation of Raiffeisen Bank, Cinema City, Catena, Aqua Carpatica, BCR, Apa Nova, Kaufland, Superbet, Boiron, Dentsu, Provident, Dr. Oetker, Ursus, Cris-Tim, PPC, Domeniile Sâmburești, ETI, Transavia, Borsec, and Groupama

Grand Prix:

Minotaur (France, Germany, Latvia)

Directed by Andrey Zvyagintsev

Produced by MK2 FilmsCoproduced by Razor Filmproduktion, Forma Pro Films, Aslanyurek Film Production, CG Cinema

Supported by the Latvian Developement and Investement Agency (LIAA), the Riga Film Fund, Arte France Cinéma, LEAF Entertainment

Joint Best Directors:

Pawel Pawlikowski for Fatherland (Italy, Poland, France, Germany)

Produced by Our Films

Coproduced by Extreme Emotions, Nine Hours, Circle One

Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF), among others

Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi for The Black Ball / La Bola Negra (Spain, France)

Best Screenplay:

Emmanue Marre for A Man of His Time / Notre salut (France, Belgium)

Directed by Emmanuel Marre

Jury Prize:

The Dreamed Adventure (Germany, France, Bulgaria, Austria)

Directed by Valeska Grisebach

Produced by Komplizen Film Production

Coproduced by Kazak Productions, Miramar Films, Panama Films, Valeska Grisebach, New Matter Films, ARTE France Cinéma, ZDF/ARTE, and in collaboration with ARTE Franc

Supported by Der Beauftragte der Bundesregierung für Kultur und Medien, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, Filmförderungsanstalt, Deutscher Filmförderfonds, Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung, Creative Europe MEDIA, Aide aux cinémas du monde, Centre national du cinéma et de l’image animée, Institut Français, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Österreichisches Filminstitut und ÖFI+, Filmfonds Wien

Best Performance by Actresses:

Virginie Efira and Tao Okamoto in All of a Sudden / 急に具合が悪くなる (France, Japan, Germany, Belgium)

Directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Best Performance by Actors:

Emmanuel Macchia and Valentin Campagne in Coward (Belgium, France, the Netherlands)

Directed by Lukas Dhont

Short Films - Palme d’Or:

For the Opponents / Para los contrincantes (Argentina)

Directed by Federico Luis

Un Certain Regard:

Un Certain Regard Prize:

Everytime (Germany, Austria)

Directed by Sandra Wollner

Jury Prize:

Elephants in the Fog /: तिनीहरू (Nepal, France, Germany, Brazil, Norway)

Directed by Abinash Bikram Shah

Special Jury Prize:

Iron Boy / Le Corset (France, Belgium)

Directed by Louis Clichy

Best Performance by Actresses:

Marina de Taviram Daniela Marin Navarro, Mariangel Villegas in Forever Your Maternal Animal / Siempre soy tu animal materno (Costa Rica, Belgium)

Directed by Valentina Maurel

Best Performance by an Actor:

Bradley Fiomona Dembeasset in Congo Boy (Italy, Central African Republic, France, Congo)

Directed by Rafiki Fariala

Caméra d’or:

Benimana (Gabon, Norway, Rwanda, France, Côte d’Ivoire)

Directed by Marie-Clémentine Dusabejambo

La Cinef:

First Prize:

Laser-cat / Laser-gato (USA)

Directed by Lucas Acher

Second Prize:

Silent Voices (USA)

Directed by Nadine Misong Jin

Joint Third Prize:

Never Enough / Aldrig nok (France)

Directed by Julius Lagoutte Larsen

Growing Stones, Flying Papers (Germany)

Directed by Roozbeh Gezerseh and Soraya Shamsi

The Higher Technical Commission for Sound and Images:

CST Artist-Technician Award:

Nicolas Rumpl, chief editor of A Man of His Time / Notre salut (France, Belgium)

Directed by Emmanuel Marre

CST Young Female Technician Award:

Esther Mysius, production designer of The Birthday Party / Histoires de la nuit (France)

Directed by Léa Mysius

Honorary Palme d’or:

Barbra Streisand

Peter Jackson

John Travolta

PARALLEL SECTIONS:

Director’s Fortnight:

Europa Cinemas Label Award for Best European Film:

Too Many Beasts / L’espèce explosive (France)

Directed by Sarah Arnold

SACD Prize for Best French Film:

Shana (France)

Directed by Lila Pinell

Audience Choice Award:

I See Buildings Fall Like Lightning (UK)

Directed by Clio Barnard

Carrosse d’or:

Claire Denis

Critics’ Week:

Prizes awarded by Critics’ Week Jury:

AMI Paris Grand Prize:

La Gradiva (France)

Directed by Marine Atlan

Louis Roederer Foundation Rising Star Award:

Aina Clotet for Alive / Viva (Spain)

Directed by Aina Clotet

Sony Discovery Prize for Short Film:

Skinny Boots / Skinny Bottines (Canada)

Directed by Romain F. Dubois

Awards Given by Partners:

Gan Foundation Award for Distribution:

Pyramide Distribution, French distributor for A Girl Unknown / Wu ming nu hai (China France)

Directed by Zou Jing

SACD Award:

Blerta Basholli and Nicole Borgeat, screenwriters of Dua (Kosovo, Switzerland, France)

Directed by Blerta Basholli

Canal+ Award for Short Film:

“Vaterland” or a Bule Named Yanto / “Vaterland” oder Ein Bule Namens Yanto (Germany, Indonesia)

Directed by Berthold Wahjudi

Immersive Competition:

Best Immersive Work Award:

Katábasis (France)

Directed by Ugo Arsac

Special Mention:

The Black Mirror Experience (France, Spain)

Directed by David Bardos and Damià Ferràndiz

OTHER AWARDS:

L’Oeil d’or Documentary Prize Jury:

L’Oeil d’or Documentary Prize:

Reherseals for a Revolution (Czech Republic, Spain)

Directed by Pegah Ahangarani

L’Oeil d’or Special Mention:

Tin Castle (Ireland, France)

Directed by Alexander Murphy

Queer Palm Jury:

Queer Palm:

Teenage Sex and Death Camp Miasma (USA)

Directed by Jane Schenbrun

Queer Palm Revelation:

Flesh and Fuell / Du fioul dans les artères (France, Poland)

Directed by Philippe Le Gall

Queer Palm for Short Film:

Silent Voices (USA, South Korea)

Directed by Nadine Misong Jin

FIPRESCI JURY:

FIPRESCI Award for a Film in Competition:

Fjord (Romania, France, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland)

Directed by Cristian Mungiu

FIPRESCI Award for a Film in Un Certain Regard:

Benimana (Gabon, Norway, Rwanda, France, Côte d’Ivoire)

Directed by Marie-Clémentine Dusabejambo

FIPRESCI Award for Parallel Sections:

A Girl Unknown / Wu ming nu hai (China, France)

Directed by Jing Zou

Ecumenical Jury:

Ecumenical Jury Award for a Film in Competition:

Fjord (Romania, France, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland)

Directed by Cristian Mungiu

Cannes Soundtrack Award:

Evgueniand Sacha Galperine for Minotaur (France, Germany, Latvia)

Directed by Andrey Zvyagintsev

François Chalais Prize:

Fjord (Romania, France, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland)

Directed by Cristian Mungiu

Citizenship Prize:

Fjord (Romania, France, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland)

Directed by Cristian Mungiu

AFCAE Art House Cinema Award:

A Man of His Time / Notre salut (France, Belgium)

Directed by Emmanuel Marre

Prix du Cinéma Positif:

Coward (Belgium, France, the Netherlands)

Directed by Lukas Dhont

Palm Dog Jury:

Palm Dog:

Yuri in La Perra (Chile, Brazil)

Directed by Dominga Sotomayor

Palm Dog Special Mention:

Lola in I See Buildings Fall Like Lightning (UK)

Directed by Clio Barnard

Trophée Chopard Revelations of the Year:

Trophée Chopard for Female Revelation of the Year:

Odessa A’zion

Trophée Chopard for Male Revelation of the Year:

Connor Swindells