24-05-2026

FNE at Cannes Film Festival 2026: Romanian Director Cristian Mungiu Scoops Second Palme d’Or with Fjord

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    FNE at Cannes Film Festival 2026: Romanian Director Cristian Mungiu Scoops Second Palme d’Or with Fjord © Amélie Canon / FDC

    CANNES: Films from FNE partner countries won top prizes at the Cannes Film Festival 2026, especially through the Romanian majority coproduction Fjord by Cristian Mungiu, winner of the Palme d’or, and also of the FIPRESCI Jury, Ecumenical Jury, François Chalais, and Citizenship Jury independent awards.

    The Grand Prix went to the Latvian minority coproduction Minotaur directed by the Russian director Andrey Zvyagintsev, with France as majority producer.

    One of the two joint Jury Prizes went to the Bulgarian minority coproduction The Dreamed Adventure by Valeska Grisebach, a German majority coproduction shot in Bulgaria.

    One of the joint Best Director Awards was presented to the Polish director Pawel Pawlikowski for Fatherland, a coproduction between Italy, Poland, France, and Germany.

    L’Oeil d’or Documentary Prize went to Reherseals for a Revolution by Pegah Ahangarani, a Czech/Spanish coproduction.

    The 79th Cannes Film Festival was held 12 – 23 May 2026.

    OFFICIAL SELECTION:

    Competition:

    Palme d’or:
    Fjord (Romania, France, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland)
    Directed by Cristian Mungiu
    Produced by Mobra Films
    Coproduced by Why Not Productions, Eye Eye Pictures, Garagefilm International, Filmgate Films, Snowglobe, Aamu Film Company
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the film institutes in Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland, and also by Film i Väst, Vestnorsk, Mediefondet Zefyr, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, France 3 Cinéma, Eurimages, Creative Europe MEDIA, in partnership with the Romanian Television (TVR), NRK, DR and YLE, and with the participation of Raiffeisen Bank, Cinema City, Catena, Aqua Carpatica, BCR, Apa Nova, Kaufland, Superbet, Boiron, Dentsu, Provident, Dr. Oetker, Ursus, Cris-Tim, PPC, Domeniile Sâmburești, ETI, Transavia, Borsec, and Groupama

    Grand Prix:
    Minotaur (France, Germany, Latvia)
    Directed by Andrey Zvyagintsev
    Produced by MK2 FilmsCoproduced by Razor Filmproduktion, Forma Pro Films, Aslanyurek Film Production, CG Cinema
    Supported by the Latvian Developement and Investement Agency (LIAA), the Riga Film Fund, Arte France Cinéma, LEAF Entertainment

    Joint Best Directors:

    Pawel Pawlikowski for Fatherland (Italy, Poland, France, Germany)
    Produced by Our Films
    Coproduced by Extreme Emotions, Nine Hours, Circle One
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF), among others

    Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi for The Black Ball / La Bola Negra (Spain, France)

    Best Screenplay:
    Emmanue Marre for A Man of His Time / Notre salut (France, Belgium)
    Directed by Emmanuel Marre

    Jury Prize:
    The Dreamed Adventure (Germany, France, Bulgaria, Austria)
    Directed by Valeska Grisebach
    Produced by Komplizen Film Production
    Coproduced by Kazak Productions, Miramar Films, Panama Films, Valeska Grisebach, New Matter Films, ARTE France Cinéma, ZDF/ARTE, and in collaboration with ARTE Franc
    Supported by Der Beauftragte der Bundesregierung für Kultur und Medien, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, Filmförderungsanstalt, Deutscher Filmförderfonds, Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung, Creative Europe MEDIA, Aide aux cinémas du monde, Centre national du cinéma et de l’image animée, Institut Français, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Österreichisches Filminstitut und ÖFI+, Filmfonds Wien

    Best Performance by Actresses:
    Virginie Efira and Tao Okamoto in All of a Sudden / 急に具合が悪くなる (France, Japan, Germany, Belgium)
    Directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi

    Best Performance by Actors:
    Emmanuel Macchia and Valentin Campagne in Coward (Belgium, France, the Netherlands)
    Directed by Lukas Dhont

    Short Films - Palme d’Or:
    For the Opponents / Para los contrincantes (Argentina)
    Directed by Federico Luis

    Un Certain Regard:

    Un Certain Regard Prize:
    Everytime (Germany, Austria)
    Directed by Sandra Wollner

    Jury Prize:
    Elephants in the Fog /: तिनीहरू (Nepal, France, Germany, Brazil, Norway)
    Directed by Abinash Bikram Shah

    Special Jury Prize:
    Iron Boy / Le Corset (France, Belgium)
    Directed by Louis Clichy

    Best Performance by Actresses:
    Marina de Taviram Daniela Marin Navarro, Mariangel Villegas in Forever Your Maternal Animal / Siempre soy tu animal materno (Costa Rica, Belgium)
    Directed by Valentina Maurel

    Best Performance by an Actor:
    Bradley Fiomona Dembeasset in Congo Boy (Italy, Central African Republic, France, Congo)
    Directed by Rafiki Fariala

    Caméra d’or:
    Benimana (Gabon, Norway, Rwanda, France, Côte d’Ivoire)
    Directed by Marie-Clémentine Dusabejambo

    La Cinef:

    First Prize:
    Laser-cat / Laser-gato (USA)
    Directed by Lucas Acher

    Second Prize:
    Silent Voices (USA)
    Directed by Nadine Misong  Jin

    Joint Third Prize:

    Never Enough / Aldrig nok (France)
    Directed by Julius Lagoutte Larsen

    Growing Stones, Flying Papers (Germany)
    Directed by Roozbeh Gezerseh and Soraya Shamsi

    The Higher Technical Commission for Sound and Images:

    CST Artist-Technician Award:
    Nicolas Rumpl, chief editor of A Man of His Time / Notre salut (France, Belgium)
    Directed by Emmanuel Marre

    CST Young Female Technician Award:
    Esther Mysius, production designer of The Birthday Party / Histoires de la nuit (France)
    Directed by Léa Mysius

    Honorary Palme d’or:
    Barbra Streisand
    Peter Jackson
    John Travolta

    PARALLEL SECTIONS:

    Director’s Fortnight:

    Europa Cinemas Label Award for Best European Film:
    Too Many Beasts / L’espèce explosive (France)
    Directed by Sarah Arnold

    SACD Prize for Best French Film:
    Shana (France)
    Directed by Lila Pinell

    Audience Choice Award:
    I See Buildings Fall Like Lightning (UK)
    Directed by Clio Barnard

    Carrosse d’or:
    Claire Denis

    Critics’ Week:

    Prizes awarded by Critics’ Week Jury:

    AMI Paris Grand Prize:
    La Gradiva (France)
    Directed by Marine Atlan

    Louis Roederer Foundation Rising Star Award:
    Aina Clotet for Alive / Viva (Spain)
    Directed by Aina Clotet

    Sony Discovery Prize for Short Film:
    Skinny Boots / Skinny Bottines (Canada)
    Directed by Romain F. Dubois

    Awards Given by Partners:

    Gan Foundation Award for Distribution:
    Pyramide Distribution, French distributor for A Girl Unknown / Wu ming nu hai (China France)
    Directed by Zou Jing

    SACD Award:
    Blerta Basholli and Nicole Borgeat, screenwriters of Dua (Kosovo, Switzerland, France)
    Directed by Blerta Basholli

    Canal+ Award for Short Film:
    “Vaterland” or a Bule Named Yanto / “Vaterland” oder Ein Bule Namens Yanto (Germany, Indonesia)
    Directed by Berthold Wahjudi

    Immersive Competition:

    Best Immersive Work Award:
    Katábasis (France)
    Directed by Ugo Arsac

    Special Mention:
    The Black Mirror Experience (France, Spain)
    Directed by David Bardos and Damià Ferràndiz

    OTHER AWARDS:

    L’Oeil d’or Documentary Prize Jury:

    L’Oeil d’or Documentary Prize:
    Reherseals for a Revolution (Czech Republic, Spain)
    Directed by Pegah Ahangarani

    L’Oeil d’or Special Mention:
    Tin Castle (Ireland, France)
    Directed by Alexander Murphy

    Queer Palm Jury:

    Queer Palm:
    Teenage Sex and Death Camp Miasma (USA)
    Directed by Jane Schenbrun

    Queer Palm Revelation:
    Flesh and Fuell / Du fioul dans les artères (France, Poland)
    Directed by Philippe Le Gall

    Queer Palm for Short Film:
    Silent Voices (USA, South Korea)
    Directed by Nadine Misong Jin

    FIPRESCI JURY:

    FIPRESCI Award for a Film in Competition:
    Fjord (Romania, France, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland)
    Directed by Cristian Mungiu

    FIPRESCI Award for a Film in Un Certain Regard:
    Benimana (Gabon, Norway, Rwanda, France, Côte d’Ivoire)
    Directed by Marie-Clémentine Dusabejambo

    FIPRESCI Award for Parallel Sections:
    A Girl Unknown / Wu ming nu hai (China, France)
    Directed by Jing Zou

    Ecumenical Jury:

    Ecumenical Jury Award for a Film in Competition:
    Fjord (Romania, France, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland)
    Directed by Cristian Mungiu

    Cannes Soundtrack Award:
    Evgueniand Sacha Galperine for Minotaur (France, Germany, Latvia)
    Directed by Andrey Zvyagintsev

    François Chalais Prize:
    Fjord (Romania, France, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland)
    Directed by Cristian Mungiu

    Citizenship Prize:
    Fjord (Romania, France, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland)
    Directed by Cristian Mungiu

    AFCAE Art House Cinema Award:
    A Man of His Time / Notre salut (France, Belgium)
    Directed by Emmanuel Marre

    Prix du Cinéma Positif:
    Coward (Belgium, France, the Netherlands)
    Directed by Lukas Dhont

    Palm Dog Jury:

    Palm Dog:
    Yuri in La Perra (Chile, Brazil)
    Directed by Dominga Sotomayor

    Palm Dog Special Mention:
    Lola in I See Buildings Fall Like Lightning (UK)
    Directed by Clio Barnard

    Trophée Chopard Revelations of the Year:

    Trophée Chopard for Female Revelation of the Year:
    Odessa A’zion

    Trophée Chopard for Male Revelation of the Year:
    Connor Swindells

    Published in Romania

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