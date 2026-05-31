PRODUCTION: Crowdfunding Campaign for Romanian Kids' Film Danger

BUCHAREST: A crowdfunding campaign has been launched in Romania for the feature film Danger / Pericol , an adaptation of the eponymous children's bestseller by Romanian writer Raluca Poenaru. Producers Irina Enea and Adriana Bumbeș, and director Răzvan Marinescu are aiming for almost 1 m EUR: 250,000 EUR for preproduction, 550,000 EUR for shooting, and 150,000 EUR for postproduction.

Danger has already signed for theatrical distribution with one of the leading distribution companies in Romania, Forum Film, and it also has an agreement with the cinema network Cinema City, a premiere for an independent domestic film in the preproduction stage.

The crowdfunding on the film’s website starts from raffle tickets of 10 EUR and amounts to 38 EUR donations. A casting call has been recently organised, which together with games, various workshops and music lasted for eight hours.

The film follows the adventures of a reckless 10-year-old boy, who wants so badly to win a seaside camp that he manages to jump from one danger to another. Cristian Buje penned the script.

Irina Enea’s Baking Films and Adriana Bumbeș’ Ariadna Films are producing. The first sponsors of the film are Danone, PPC, Orange România, Schneider, and the postproduction studio Chainsaw Europe.

The project has been selected and awarded at important international labs such as Transilvania Pitch Stop (Cluj-Napoca), COCOLAB (Cottbus), Cinekid Junior Co-Production Market (Amsterdam), and PLAY Lisabona.



The 30 shooting days are due in the summer of 2027.

Some of the crew and cast are already confirmed, including actors Medeea Marinescu, Irina-Margareta Nistor, and rap artist Macanache.

There have been almost no children films produced in Romania for over 35 years, except for Liviu Mărghidan’s Străjerii (2018) and Străjerii Deltei (2021), both produced by Scharf Film Production, and Paul Negoescu’s Romanian/Bulgarian Atlas of the Universe / Atlasul universului (2026), produced by deFilm, coproduced by Screening Emotions, among others.

Danger will be Răzvan Marinescu’s debut feature. He is an actor, producer, and TV and short films director with 20 years of experience. He served as acting coach for Atlas of the Universe.

Production Information:

Producers:

Baking Films (Romania)

Ariadna Films (Romania)

Credits:

Director: Răzvan Marinescu

Scriptwriter: Cristian Buje

DoP: Lulu de Hillerin

Sound: Ștefan Munteanu

Production designers: Iulia and Victor Fulicea

Costume designer: Dana Anghel

Cast: Medeea Marinescu, Irina-Margareta Nistor, Macanache