19-08-2022

Beta Film Gets Distribution Rights to Serbian and Czech/Slovak Series

    Block 27 by Momir Milosević and Milic Tomović Block 27 by Momir Milosević and Milic Tomović credit: Firefly

    BELGRADE: Serbian sci-fi mystery/coming-of-age drama series Block 27 directed by Momir Milosević and Milic Tomović, and Czech/Slovak crime drama series Ultimatum directed by Michal Kollar, have been picked-up by Beta Film.

    Block 27, which is created by Ivan Knezević and produced by Firefly Productions, consists of 6 x 50-minute episodes. The series follows the adventures of a twin sister whose brother has disappeared and who, while trying to find him, uncovers a supernatural mystery that reaches decades back.

    The 8 x 60- minute series Ultimatum follows a police negotiator who has to solve a hospital hostage situation involving his pregnant girlfriend and the Minister of Defense. The series is produced by the Czech Television in coproduction with Slovak KFS Production and TV JOJ (Slovakia).

