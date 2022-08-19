Beta Film Gets Distribution Rights to Serbian and Czech/Slovak Series

BELGRADE: Serbian sci-fi mystery/coming-of-age drama series Block 27 directed by Momir Milosević and Milic Tomović, and Czech/Slovak crime drama series Ultimatum directed by Michal Kollar, have been picked-up by Beta Film.

Block 27, which is created by Ivan Knezević and produced by Firefly Productions, consists of 6 x 50-minute episodes. The series follows the adventures of a twin sister whose brother has disappeared and who, while trying to find him, uncovers a supernatural mystery that reaches decades back.

The 8 x 60- minute series Ultimatum follows a police negotiator who has to solve a hospital hostage situation involving his pregnant girlfriend and the Minister of Defense. The series is produced by the Czech Television in coproduction with Slovak KFS Production and TV JOJ (Slovakia).