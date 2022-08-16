Serbian TV Series Black Wedding and The Family Sold to Australian SBS

BELGRADE: The Serbian production company Firefly has sold two of its recent series, Black Wedding / Crna svadba and The Family / Porodica to the Australian public broadcasting station SBS. Firefly had 19 nominations for the second edition of the TV Series Awards at the 28th Sarajevo Film Festival , where Black Wedding received the award for best supporting actor in a drama series (Slavko Štimac).

Black Wedding / Crna svadba, consisting of ten 50-minutes long episodes in its initial season, and described as a combination of psychological thriller, mystery and horror, tells the story of a Security Intelligence Agency operative who, while investigating a bloody massacre in a remote village in Eastern Serbia, finds himself in the centre of an everlasting conflict between the forces of light and darkness.

The series was directed by Nemanja Ćipranić from a script written by Strahinja Madžarević. The cast includes: Uliks Fehmiu, Jelena Đokić, Nikola Kojo, Toni Mihajlovski, Slavko Štimac and Nebojša Milovanović.

The Family / Porodica is a mini-series that follows the last three days before the arrest of the former Serbian and Yugoslav president Slobodan Milošević. Milošević's family and friends, trapped in their villa and with no control over the situation, start their struggle to overcome the crisis situation.

Bojan Vuletić is both the director and the scriptwriter. The cast is led by Mirjana Karanović, Boris Isaković, Tijana Marković, Uliks Fehmiu, Svetozar Cvetković, Milan Marić and Radovan Vujović.

Both series were produced by Ivana Miković with Boban Jevtić as creative consultant, and both were made as joint projects of Firefly and Telekom.

In Serbia, they were aired by the Serbian public broadcasting station RTS and the Superstar Channel.