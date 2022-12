BELGRADE: Film Center Serbia announced production grants for feature films, long documentaries, feature films for children and young audiences, as well as minority coproductions, including the new projects of Danis Tanović, Tamara Кotevska and Urša Menart.

Prior to the grants announced on 13 December 2022, the results for the independently produced feature films were announced on 6 December 2022. The total amount allocated for these five categories is 2,619,592 EUR / 307.5 m RSD.

