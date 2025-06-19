PRODUCTION: Serbian Auteur Mladen Đorđević Enters Postproduction with Love Room

BELGRADE: Arthouse director Mladen Đorđević has completed the shooting of his fifth feature film Love Room / Ljubavna soba, a solely Serbian production supported by Film Center Serbia .

The film’s plot is set in the love rooms of a Serbian jail, where prisoners are allowed to have intimate relationships with their married and extramarital partners coming to visit them.

“The love room is a microuniverse through the different couples who pass through, a space in which some of the key problems, not only in relation to contemporary Serbian society, but also to humanity, are reflected. The love room is the main character of this film. The love relationships of the people who visit it are threatened by something that is, at least apparently, bigger than them and beyond them: social injustice, consumer society, careerism, fanaticism. Instead of turning to themselves, my heroes run away from themselves. They seem to be afraid to love fully, to the end”, Mladen Đorđević told FNE.

He wrote the script and he is also producing through his Banda production company. Nevena Savić of Cinnamon Films is the line producer, and she is coproducing together with Ivica Vidanović through Cinnerent.

Film Center Serbia supported the production with a grant of 358,000 EUR / 42 m RSD in November 2023.

The main cast consists of: Sanja Marković, Vahid Džanković, Sanja Petrović, Jovo Maksić, Dino Bajrović and Amar Ćorović.

The shooting wrapped on 3 June 2025.

Production Information:

Producer:

Banda (Serbia)

Coproducers:

Cinnamon Films (Serbia)

Cinnerent (Serbia)

Credits:

Director: Mladen Đorđević

Scriptwriter: Mladen Đorđević

DoP: Jelena Stanković

Cast: Sanja Marković, Vahid Džanković, Sanja Petrović, Jovo Maksić, Dino Bajrović, Amar Ćorović, Katarna Veljović, Miloš Timotijević, Milutin Dapčević, Anđela Stamenković, Mima Karadžić, Goran Bogdan